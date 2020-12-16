I'm Bullish on the stock at around $54 as 2021 sets up to be a better year for its prospects and customers.

SPT has produced enviable growth across all metrics through the pandemic.

The firm provides a social media management and tracking system to organizations of all sizes.

Sprout Social went public in December 2019, raising $150 million in gross proceeds from a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Sprout Social (SPT) went public in December, 2019, selling 8.8 million shares of Class A common stock at $17.00 per share, raising approximately $150 million in gross proceeds.

The firm provides a social media management and tracking system to businesses.

SPT’s prospects in 2021 look to continue to make progress toward EPS breakeven amid continued topline revenue growth while businesses begin the climb back to normal as vaccinations from the Covid-19 virus spread throughout global populations.

Accordingly, I’m Bullish on SPT at its current level of around $53.80.

Company

Chicago, Illinois-based Sprout Social was founded in 2009 and its platform enables businesses to manage social media engagement publishing and analytics, including brand awareness, reputation management, customer service, business intelligence, and customer acquisition.

Management is headed by founder, CEO, President and Director Justyn Howard, who was previously responsible for Enterprise Account Sales in Learn.com.

The firm mainly attracts customers through a product-driven strategy, where potential buyers are led to the firm’s website and sign up for a free trial of its products.

Sprout has a dedicated marketing team that is tasked with increasing awareness of the company’s platform via inbound marketing, through its own industry-related blog and other social content, as well as its own social media following.

According to a 2019 market research report by Technavio, the global social media management software market is projected to increase by $789.43 million between 2019 and 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14% during the same period.

The main factors driving forecast market growth are the increase in social media advertising, the adoption of analytics in social media management [SMM] platforms and their benefits, such as better visibility over customer engagement and satisfaction as well as marketing effectiveness.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a steady rate during the period, accounting for 32% of the anticipated market growth during the period.

Sprout Social is listed as one of the key service providers in this sector.

Recent Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown consistently over the past five quarters, as shown below:

Gross profit by quarter has produced a similar trajectory:

Operating losses by quarter have decreased since Q4 2019:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained negative but have made steady progress toward breakeven:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

In the past 12 months, SPT’s stock price has risen 214.1 percent vs. the U.S. Software index’ rise of 49.6 percent and the overall U.S. market’s rise of 20.9 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $2,790,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,650,000,000 Price / Sales 18.70 Enterprise Value / Sales 21.40 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -50.41 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $10,470,000 Revenue Growth Rate 27.79% Earnings Per Share -$1.49

Source: Company Financials

Commentary

In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2020’s results, management highlighted a ‘breakout quarter,’ with ‘record net new customer additions, record net new ARR, record customer growth metrics and standout successes in the enterprise segment.’

More specifically, the firm signed the largest new ACV contract and produced ‘42% growth in greater than 10-K ARR customers.’

Additionally, SPT integrated with eight new integrations during the quarter, include Microsoft Dynamics 365 (MSFT), Salesforce (CRM), Dropbox (BOX), Slack (WORK) and Facebook (FB) Instagram messaging.

As to its financial results, topline revenue growth for Q3 was 27% year-over-year and the firm added 1,200 net new customers for a total of 25,556, an increase of 11% YoY.

Gross margin was up 180 basis points to 74.4%, on a non-GAAP basis, while R&D was down and G&A expenses were up slightly.

Notably, the firm outperformed its expectations on operating losses due to reduced costs from distributed working as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sprout increased its hiring pace across business functions as it continues to scale its operations to meet customer demand.

Looking ahead, management expects to continue making investments to double down on its sales and marketing success strategies.

SPT guided to a topline revenue growth rate of 27% in Q4 2020 and non-GAAP operating loss between $6 million to $5.5 million.

So, management sees continued progress toward breakeven as business conditions rebounded in Q3 from Q1 - Q2’s challenges as a result of the onset of the pandemic.

For 2021, SPT’s prospects in 2021 look to continue to make progress toward EPS breakeven amid continued topline revenue growth as businesses begin the climb back to normal as vaccinations from the Covid-19 virus spread throughout global populations.

Accordingly, I’m Bullish on SPT at its current level of around $53.80.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.