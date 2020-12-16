SBSW is a good long-term investment. I recommend trading short term about 40% of your long position, due to extra risks attached to South Africa.

Two positives: Metal prices were sharply higher than in 2019, and the Rand had a 15% depreciation against the USD year-to-date.

The US operations were more affected by the COVID-19 disruptions, and the company indicated a drop in productivity of 8%.

The ramp-up towards normalized production levels at the South African operations was better than anticipated.

Quick review

The Johannesburg-based company Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) released its operating update for the quarter ending on September 30, 2020. It is important to note that the financial results are only provided on a six-month basis.

The investment thesis is always the same for Sibanye Stillwater. The stock is an excellent long-term play in the gold and PGM segment. However, I recommend trading short term about 30% to 50% of your long position as a precaution against volatility and often unstable South Africa situation.

What happened this quarter?

The ramp-up towards normalized production levels at the South African operations was better than anticipated. By the end of Q3'20, the SA gold segment achieved a production run-rate of 99% of planned levels for gold and 93% for PGM. Notably, by mid-October, both SA Gold and PGM were fully-operating.

The US operations were more affected by the COVID-19 disruptions, and the company indicated a drop in productivity of 8%. There has been a sharp increase in Montana virus infections, and productivity is expected to suffer in the 4Q'20.

I see two positive financial factors for the company when we compare production year over year. Metal prices were sharply higher than in 2019, and the Rand had a 15% depreciation against the USD year-to-date.

It was a good quarter overall, with production in Q3'20 quite similar to the output the same quarter a year ago except for the production SA 4E PGM which dropped by 17.5% from the last year quarter.

The Group adjusted EBITDA was $922.1 million in Q3'20, up significantly from $377.4 million in Q3'19.

The company indicated that strong cash flow from operations allowed the company to reduce net debt, which is always something that I welcome.

The debt reduction was possible despite the payment of the dividend for H1 2020. Consequently, the Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA at the end of Q3 2020 decreased by 40% to 0.33x from 0.55x at the end of Q2'20.

Furthermore, after the third quarter-end, the Convertible Bond's soft call option was exercised, and it was fully redeemed by October 19, 2020. On a pro forma basis, it was a further reduction in net debt of $666 million, resulting in adjusted EBITDA (pro forma basis) declining to 0.05x on September 30, 2020.

Cash on hand increased to $904 million from $694 million the preceding quarter, with total liquidity of $1,683 million.

The company said in the Form 6-K:

The strategic deleveraging which has been a primary focus since 2017 is now complete. At current commodity prices and the prevailing exchange rate, and with the SA operations having attained normalised production run rates, the Group is likely to continue generating significant cash flow.

Note: The company restarted paying dividends in August 2020.

Below is the YTD chart comparison between the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL), and Sibanye Stillwater. We can see that SBSW outperformed the two ETFs significantly after October 2020 and now is up 47% YTD.

Sibanye Stillwater ADR - Q3 2020 - Balance Sheet (partial) history And Trend - The Raw Numbers

(Financial results are only provided on a six-month basis)

Note: The numbers below are indicated in US$.

Important: Each Sibanye Stillwater ADS represents four (4) Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. Shares. The Sibanye Stillwater ADRs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under SBSW.

Sibanye Stillwater ADR 12/2019 (6 months basis) 6/2020 (6 months basis) Q3'20 (Interim partial) $US vs. ZAR 14.69 16.67 17.00 Total Revenues in $ Million 3,385.9 3,300.5 n/a Basic Net Income in $ Million 42.3 583.8 n/a Adjusted EBITDA $ million 892.4 990.4 922.1 EPS in $/share/ per ADR 0.06/0.24 0.21/0.84 n/a Operating Cash flow in $ Million 560.8 863.2 n/a Capital Expenditure in $ Million 351.0 248.0 n/a Free Cash Flow in $ Million 209.80 615.2 n/a Cash and cash equivalent $ Million 401.4 694.0 904.0 Borrowings including current in $ Million 1,615.8 1,520.1 n/a Net debt (excluding Burnstone debt) in $ million 1,427.1 930.0 ratio 0.33x/0.05X (~$125 million) Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 685.4 736.7 731.14 Production Au Oz 12/2020 6/2020 Q3'20 US 2E PGM Production 305,202 297,740 147,835 US recycling Oz 431,681 397,472 202,661 US/2Eoz Average basket price 1,898 US AISC 2E/Oz Stillwater 795 866 875 SA 4E PGM 980,342 657,828 427,715 SA AISC 4E/Oz 1,074 1,156 1,004 Gold Production Au Oz 587,908 403,621 288,938 Average gold price $/oz 1,432 1,613 1,845 AISC Gold 1,347 1,493 1,316

Source: Company Filings 6-K 3Q release analysis

One crucial element that influences earnings is the exchange rate ZAR/$US:

The dollar is getting more robust compared to the SA currency called the Rand. The Rand versus the US dollar was weaker for the period at ~R17.0/US$. Q3'20 ratio is down 15% from the same quarter a year ago.

Net Debt has been reduced significantly this quarter

In the 6K filing, it is said:

Net debt: adjusted EBITDA (ND: adjusted EBITDA) at the end of Q3 2020, decreased by 40% to 0.33x from 0.55x at the end of June 2020. Subsequent to quarter end, the soft call option on the Convertible Bond was exercised and the CB was fully redeemed by 19 October 2020. On a proforma basis there is thus a further reduction in net debt of R11,164 million (US$666 million), resulting in ND: adjusted EBITDA declining on a proforma basis to 0.05x at 30 September 2020.

Cash and Cash equivalents are now $904 million, up from $694 million in June. The LT debt, including current (excluding non-recourse debt), was $1,520.1 million in June 2020 and is now approximately around $1 billion.

Based on an Adjusted EBITDA ttm of $2,448.5 million (estimated) and the Pro-forma ratio of 0.05X indicated above, I conclude that net debt is now roughly $125 million.

Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA has decreased to 0.05x (Pro-forma basis) on September 30, 2020, from 0.55x at the end of June 2020. Leverage is well below the covenant ceiling of 3.5x with net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 2.5x.

Q3'20 production analysis

Sibanye Stillwater is producing Gold and PGM in both South Africa and the USA from Stillwater. In the US, the company produces from the East Boulder and Stillwater mines, which provide platinum and palladium. Also, the company is recycling platinum/palladium/rhodium.

A - US PGM Production 2E PGM Oz and Recycling 3E PGM Oz. ("USA")

The chart indicates the quarterly production and six months of production as well.

Total US Production and recycling in Q3 2020 were soft due to COVID-19 pandemic disruptions.

Recycling delivered a substantial number of 202,661 3E Oz, about the same as the same quarter a year ago (see chart above).

Production at the mines was 147,835 2E Oz, slightly above the same quarter a year ago.

The average basket 2E Oz for the US was $1,898.

Blended adjusted EBITDA margin for the US PGM operations increased from 27% in Q3 2019 to 34% in Q3 2020.

The Blitz project has been delayed by up to two years "with production from Blitz now expected to reach a steady-state run rate of approximately 300,000 2Eoz per annum by 2024."

B - South African PGM Production 4E PGM Oz and Gold Production.

Gold production was 288,938 Au Oz this quarter, up 0.6% from Q3 2019.

The average gold price received was $1,845 per Au Oz from $1,451 in Q3 2019.

Also, the company indicated $2,179 per Oz for the 4E PGM Price.

Chrome sales were down to 429kt for Q3 2020, compared with 591kt for Q3 2019

There are three different AISCs for the miner.

AISC type Q3'20 Q2'20 Q3'19 AISC 2E PGM 875 838 791 AISC 4E PGM 1,004 1,338 1,104 AISC Gold 1,316 1,543 1,386

Note: AISC 4E PGM is down a little despite lower production in Q3 and above inflation electricity tariffs and wage adjustments. AISC gold remained elevated due to lower production, above inflation electricity tariff, and wage increases. The cost of electricity in SA is a subject of concern.

C - Outlook

1 - US Operations

Mined 2E PGM production from the US PGM operations for 2020 is forecast between 620K 2Eoz and 650K 2Eoz. Due to ongoing COVID-19 constraints, it is likely to be at the lower end of guidance.

AISC is forecast to be between $830/2Eoz and $860/2Eoz.

Capital expenditure is forecast to be between $250 million to $270 million.

2 - SA Operations

4E PGM production for 2020 from the SA PGM operations is forecast at between 1.35 million 4Eoz and 1.45 million 4Eoz. AISC between $1,159/4Eoz and $1,235/4Eoz.

The company expects the upper end of production guidance and the lower end of AISC guidance. Capital expenditure is forecast at approximately $117 million.

Gold production from the managed SA gold operations (excluding DRDGOLD) for 2020 is forecast to be at the upper end of the production guidance of between 756K Au oz and 812K Au oz.

Gold AISC is anticipated to be at the lower end of the cost guidance of $1,473/oz and $1491/oz. Capital expenditure is expected to be marginally lower than the guidance of $168 million.

Note: The 2020 dollar guidance is based on an average exchange rate of R17.00/US$.

Conclusion And Technical analysis

Sibanye Stillwater is an excellent play, as I have explained in my introduction above. Concrete production despite the COVID-19 disruptions that may continue well into 2021.

PGM prices were high, with Palladium and Rhodium going up significantly. This favorable commodity price environment is hugely beneficial for the company, which can dramatically cut the debt and resume paying a dividend.

The question is, what will happen to gold and PGM prices in 2021?

I believe gold should retrace a little more and eventually stabilize in the $1,700's area. PGM prices are quite bullish, but I am not sure if this trend can continue forever. Overall, I recommend to be extremely cautious, and I find Sibanye Stillwater too expensive.

Technical Analysis

SBSW forms a rising wedge pattern with resistance at $15.10 - $15.30 and support at $13.00 - $13.25.

The trading strategy is to sell about 25%-40% above $15 and wait for a retracement at $13 to accumulate cautiously again. However, the rising wedge is often (not all the time so) bearish, which suggests that the stock may experience a breakdown later.

In this case, I see two lower supports at $11 and $10. My recommendation is to accumulate in this range of $10 - $11, which may happen if the gold and PGM prices start to turn bearish. Conversely, if the prices turn bullish in 2021, SBSW is likely to profit and eventually reach $16-$17.

In general, I believe an investment in a South African metals producer is risky, and I recommend being extremely careful.

Watch the price of gold and PGM like a hawk.

