Small-Caps Still Leading; Still Waiting On Stimulus (Technically Speaking For 12/16)

The Fed kept rates on hold (emphasis added):

The Committee decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent and expects it will be appropriate to maintain this target range until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee's assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time. In addition, the Federal Reserve will continue to increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month until substantial further progress has been made toward the Committee's maximum employment and price stability goals.

The Fed added the phrase "until substantial further progress has been made" to its bond-buying program description, implying that it will be going on for a very long time.

Stimulus talks went well overnight (emphasis added):

Their talks broke up about 10 p.m. Tuesday, with lawmakers voicing some optimism as they left the Capitol. Stopping to speak to reporters after the meeting, Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the majority leader, said, “We’re making significant progress. He added that he was encouraged that they were “going to be able to complete an understanding sometime soon.” As she left the Capitol just before midnight, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, appeared to echo Mr. McConnell’s optimism. “We’re talking about going forward,” she said. “Tomorrow, we’ll be back early, and we’ll be on schedule to get the job done.” Discussions and staff work were expected to continue on Wednesday.

Who knows how this will actually turn out. But the fact that the Majority Leader and Speaker of the House are not only in the same room but are also expressing the same positive sentiment is encouraging. This could also potentially be a game-changer short-term.

According to Politico, leaders are "closing in" on a deal.

Retail sales were down:

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for November 2020, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $546.5 billion, a decrease of 1.1 percent (±0.5 percent) from the previous month, but 4.1 percent (±0.7 percent) above November 2019. Total sales for the September 2020 through November 2020 period were up 5.2 percent (±0.5 percent) from the same period a year ago. The September 2020 to October 2020 percent change was revised from up 0.3 percent (±0.5 percent)* to down 0.1 percent (±0.2 percent)*.

Here's a chart of the data:

Some have noted that this is the second decline in as many months and that it's occurring at the same time as more locales are increasing lockdowns. I'm a bit less sanguine about that data. It's only two months of declines that's coming on the heels of a solid and rapid rise from the spring lockdowns. It could simply be a natural deceleration in activity after a rapid rise.

Let's turn to today's performance tables: Today's gains weren't that impressive. The QQQ's had the biggest increase but that was only 0.54%. Large-caps had most of the gains, except for the micro-caps. Mid and small-caps had marginal losses. Only five sectors were higher and then, only two -- consumer discretionary and technology -- had any kind of meaningful gains.

Right now, the main story remains the small-cap rally. IWC 3-month

Micro-caps have been in a solid uptrend since the end of October, as have ...

IWM 3-Months

... small-caps and ... IJH 3-Months

... mid-caps.

Last week, the larger-cap indexes sold off but have recouped losses:

QQQ 3-Months

The QQQ chart typifies this. Notice the large move down last Wednesday which the subsequent performance has wiped out.

Right now, the main issue remains the potential for another round of stimulus payments. Should it pass, it would be a bullish development.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.