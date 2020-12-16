The company has a generous dividend policy in place (>50% of net result). A €4/share interim dividend (15% yield at the current share price) was paid out in the summer on the back of the strong H1 performance.

With greed reaching extreme levels, now is the time to consider Flow Traders again, in anticipation of a return of volatility.

After a strong H1 '20, Flow Traders' stock price has given back some gains, as volatility receded and optimism returned to the market.

As a liquidity provider, Dutch fintech Flow Traders (OTCPK:FLTDF) benefits from periods of volatility in the markets, during which high volumes of financial products such as ETFs are traded. In the midst of the stock market rout in March, the stock appreciated sharply, effectively acting as a hedge for investors.

Market participants have a short memory, though, and with optimism and even greed on the rise in recent months, the stock has given back a good chunk of its gains. This is precisely when Flow Traders is worth a look, either for immediate entry - I consider the current share price attractive - or to put on a watchlist while waiting for even more complacency in the markets. Importantly, Flow Traders pays a variable dividend at least equal to 50% of net income, which can translate into exceptionally high distributions when market conditions are favorable (€4/share was paid in relation to H1 '20 - a 15% yield at the current share price).

Note: Ideally, the stock should be bought on Euronext Amsterdam (under the ticker FLOW:NA), but the liquidity on the pink sheets (ticker FLTDF) has improved, so it's also a valid option. I would still recommend checking the consistency of FLTDF's price (in USD) with that of FLOW:NA (in EUR) prior to executing a trade in FLTDF. Finally, for investors unable to trade either ticker, I'd suggest taking a look at Virtu Financial (VIRT), the NASDAQ-listed company that shares some of Flow Traders' attributes.

Flow Traders In A Nutshell

Flow Traders uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices and provide liquidity in exchange-traded products (ETPs). The most traded category of ETPs is by far the popular Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), but ETPs also include Exchange Traded Commodities (ETCs) and Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs). Flow Traders generally performs arbitrage operations: if an ETF becomes more expensive than the sum of its parts, Flow Traders will buy the individual constituents and sell the ETF. In the process, the company provides liquidity and makes a small arbitrage profit.

Therefore, Flow Traders doesn't take directional risk, and its performance depends on the volumes traded rather than the direction of market prices. Volumes, in turn, correlate with volatility: the higher the volatility, the higher the volumes, hence the sharp increase in Flow Traders' NTI (net trading income) when the VIX index is elevated:

2020 does not appear in the above chart from the company, but the pattern was clearly at play in Q1 '20, which saw record volumes (as we will see later on when we discuss Flow Traders' financial performance). To use Nassim Taleb's terminology, the Dutch company displays antifragile properties: the tougher the conditions in the market, the stronger its performance.

When To Buy Flow Traders

It will come as no surprise that Flow Traders' stock price correlates with volatility. This is the reason why it is an effective hedge in periods of market turmoil. The chart below shows how the company's stock reacted in the midst of volatility shocks in early 2018 and, of course, H1 '2020.

Of course, the charts also show that the connection between volatility and Flow Traders' stock price works both ways: the stock doesn't perform that well in periods of subdued volatility, such as Q4 '17 and Q4 '19.

However, Flow Traders is not by nature a short-term trading instrument such as VIX short-term futures (VXX), so the wild swings in its stock price are somewhat surprising. Theoretically, the price should be the reflection of the company's future performance, which includes both periods of high and low volatility. However, many market participants do not see it that way, and are quick to dismiss the stock when optimism is high in the broader market. There are several reasons for this:

in a bull market, complacency sets in and investors become oblivious of risks, acting as if volatility were a thing of the past. A hedge like Flow Traders loses its appeal.

similarly, traders will rather chase hot stocks than "lose their time" on contrarian plays like Flow Traders.

This behavior makes sense until volatility returns and, more often than not, takes market participants by surprise.

How to take advantage of the volatility in Flow Traders' stock price itself, then? The best time to buy is of course when the stock is out of favor, coinciding with periods of euphoria and subdued volatility. The quiet before the storm in Q4 '17 and Q4 '19 provided excellent entry points, as shown in the charts above. The VIX is not yet at such depressed level, but extreme greed is back nonetheless, and I believe Flow Traders should at least be on investors' radar at this juncture.

Flow Traders' Recent Performance

The leverage of Flow Traders' financial results to an increase in volumes traded was spectacular in H1 '20. The company made a whopping €8.25 per share in net profit (to be compared to the current share price of €26).

Source: company's H1 results release

Of course, Q3 showed a normalization in the results, with EPS of €0.51 for the quarter (€0.64 adjusted):

Source: company's Q3 results release

What's in store for Q4? The best indicator is usually the volumes report provided on a monthly basis by the company (see the top line "On & Off Exchange Value Traded - Global"):

Source: company's press release

On that basis, I'd expect Q4 results to be in line with Q3. While €0.50 or €0.64 per quarter pales in comparison to the €5.71 recorded in Q1, these lower earnings would still represent a solid €2 on an annualized basis.

Flow Traders' Valuation

With such volatility in earnings, how can we put a number on Flow Traders' value? Based on the 9M results and our Q4 assumption, we can assume that the earnings for 2020 as a whole will be in the vicinity of €9 per share. This equates to a P/E ratio of less than 3 at the current share price of €26 on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange.

Is this the right way to look at Flow Traders? Of course not. The circumstances in H1 '20 were no doubt exceptional. It would make more sense to use an average. Below are the yearly EPS figures since the company went public in 2015:

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (est.) 2015-2019 average 2015-2020 average €2.09 €1.98 €0.01 €3.46 €1.15 €9 €1.74 €2.94

Source: Morningstar / author's calculations

Conservative investors will probably exclude 2020 altogether and use the 2015-2019 five-year average. In that case, the P/E at the current share price would be 26/1.74 = 14.9. I would argue that this is a very cautious estimate that puts a floor on Flow Traders' value. This conservative valuation leaves room for plenty of upside from volatility events that will happen again at some point (it's just the timing that is unknown).

We could also use Q3 '20, which was neither particularly volatile nor overly quiet, as a reference. Annualized, the €0.64 adjusted earnings of Q3 translate into €2.56, equating to a P/E of 10 at the current share price.

Flow Traders' Generous Dividend Policy

The great thing about Flow Traders is that, unlike other hedges or insurances, you actually get paid for the protection you receive. The company has a dividend policy whereby at least 50% of net income has to be returned to shareholders. In practice, management has been even more generous, with an average payout ratio of 70% from 2015 to 2019. So far in 2020, an interim dividend of €4 was paid on the back of the strong H1 performance.

The table below sets out the dividends and dividend yields for each year since the IPO:

Source: Morningstar

Insider Purchases

With the stock price receding since the summer, Flow Traders' management, who already have some skin in the game, added to their positions at prices equal or superior to the current one. This is of course a statement of confidence.

Name Position Transaction Date Shares purchased Purchase price Total shares owned (post-transaction) Source Thomas Wolff Chief Technology Officer Nov 13, 2020 1,601 26.77 31,000 afm.nl Folkert Joling Chief Trading Officer Nov 11, 2020 10,000 26.04 400,000 afm.nl Dennis Dijkstra CEO Oct 27, 2020 30,000 28.95 1,050,000 afm.nl

Source: author's work based on public data from the Netherlands' Authority for the Financial Markets

Takeaways

Flow Traders is one of very few stocks that benefit from volatility in the financial markets. Other candidates are Virtu, ABC Arbitrage, or, to a lesser extent, exchanges, brokers and interdealer brokers like BGC Partners (BGCP) and Cie Financière Tradition (OTC:CFNCF), that I discussed in earlier articles.

The current share price, in my opinion, bakes in some very conservative estimates of Flow Traders' future performance. Volatility shocks that will inevitably happen, sooner or later, should provide lots of upside potential. Given the extreme greed in the broader market at the moment, I am comfortable holding some Flow Traders shares as part of my portfolio allocation. Those who prefer to wait for a better entry point should probably put the stock on their watch list and be ready to take action in the early days of a correction. Selling puts might also be a possibility for sophisticated investors.

