It is difficult to deny that the Fed's actions led to an increase in liquidity, which largely got into the stock market.

Sometimes, a simple approach gives the most correct view on a situation.

As an introduction...

Over the past six months, I've written five articles about Apple (AAPL). They were all bearish... At that, my conclusions were based on models and relationships, not subjective opinion.

Nevertheless, I do not give up looking for real, fundamental drivers of the company’s capitalization growth, which would rationally characterize Apple’s current price. And now I'm going to present a valuation approach that suggests that Apple may not be as overvalued as it might seem...

Source: goodfone

Let’s look at Apple assuming that its capitalization is a function in which the independent variable is the company’s revenue TTM. Despite this simplification, we get a relatively good (R2 = 0.58) linear model, which until recently predicted quite well the balanced level of the company's capitalization:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

As you can see, Apple’s current capitalization is approximately 50% above the balanced level within the bounds of this model. But there is one external factor that this model does not take into account. And apparently, this significantly distorts the result.

Without further ado, here's this factor:

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org

It is difficult to deny that the Fed's actions led to an increase in liquidity, which largely got into the stock market. And this must be taken into account when evaluating a company.

And now, we'll do the following... Based on the history of the last 10 years, let's build a statistical model that forecasts Apple's capitalization in terms of (1) absolute revenue TTM and (2) M2 Money Stock. I do not ask to regard this model as an analogue of the "crystal ball". Treat it as a kind of smart average.

Note that this model forecasts Apple's capitalization, not share price. Therefore, the result of modeling is not affected by Apple's buyback activity.

Also note that I built the model in such a way as to exclude the interaction of both parameters. I mean, their influence on each other is excluded.

Here are the key parameters of the model:

Source: Author

You have to admit that all key model quality assessments are high: R2 = 0.92 and p-value<0.05.

And, here, the model itself:

Source: Author

So, at a glance, the model performs well as a smart average and Apple's current capitalization is rated as overvalued. But now this overvaluation does not exceed 15%.

Let's consider another model in which revenue is replaced by EPS.

Source: Author

Source: Author

In this case, the overvaluation is also about 15%.

Bottom line

Once again, I am not asking you to consider these models as analogous to the "crystal ball". Think of them as a kind of smart average. The growth of liquidity significantly reduces the degree of overvaluation of the company. Based on these models, the likely growth in revenue and EPS of Apple in the near future will increase the company's balanced capitalization to the current level.

