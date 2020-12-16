We don't have to be smarter than the rest, we have to be more disciplined than the rest. - Warren Buffett

Conceive. Deliver. Thrive. These three words greeted me when I opened up Natera, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NTRA) website. They not only describe NTRA's business model but also my opinion of their corresponding financial performance. I'm intrigued by the inroads they've made in testing.

NTRA is a diagnostics company offering seven molecular diagnostic tests in reproductive, transplant, and oncology health. Reproductive health tests span every phase of life, starting from family planning to assessing a baby's health to evaluating hereditary risks. Within transplant health, tests are used to evaluate transplant patients' health, and oncology tests are key to guiding treatment decisions, including the ability to test and track mutations to a tumor.

Building testing scale

Over time, NTRA has grown the total number of tests processed by strengthening its market share in reproductive health testing and expanding into the oncology and transplant fields. In the most recent quarter, NTRA processed 262,000 tests, up 31 percent from the 200,200 tests processed in the prior year's quarter, as graphed below. This also represents a 12 percent rise sequentially.

Source: Company materials

As the company grows and build scale in testing volumes, revenue per test grows while costs per test decline. Revenue per test of $422 in the most recent quarter is 7 percent higher than the year-ago period. COGS per test continued to improve and at $208 in the most recent quarter, NTRA is close to its targeted metric of $200, as shown below.

Source: Company materials

Coverage widens

The key to gaining scale and adoption in its markets is NTRA's ability to induce health insurance plans to cover testing costs. For the first nine months of 2020, NTRA reported 201 million lives had Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing coverage. This is a 50 percent increase from the 134 million lives covered in 2016-2019. Continuing to expand coverage for products, increases demand for the company's tests.

Raising guidance

As the company grows, so does the confidence in its performance. NTRA raised its full-year guidance after reporting higher revenues for the third quarter of 2020. It now expects 2020 annual revenues of $380-390 million, with the midpoint of the range representing a 27% increase of 2019 revenues. This equates to a Price to Sale ratio just over 20 times, climbing, but still representing a good entry point.

Risks to ownership

As NTRA is still relatively young in its evolution, it is not yet profitable. However, substantial gains in revenues and costs per unit give me confidence the company is moving in the right direction.

NTRA will need to develop and release new products to continue to grow, which can be hampered by the current uncertainty due to the pandemic. Specifically, it is challenging to conduct clinical trials. This should abate as we return to some degree of normalcy post-vaccine.

Summary

NTRA is a fascinating company with entrenched products in the reproductive market and starting to build share in the transplant and oncology markets. I'm impressed with how quickly the building of scale contributes to better revenues and costs per unit. This company is on track to do great things.

