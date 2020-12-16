Article Thesis

Kinder Morgan (KMI) has recently announced new plans for its dividend for the foreseeable future. Payouts will fall back further versus pre-crisis guidance, but due to the unprecedented crisis we have experienced this year, a small dividend increase is not at all a disastrous outcome. Kinder Morgan has not been as resilient as some other quality peers, due to the oil-price dependence of its CO2 segment, but Kinder Morgan still weathered the current crisis relatively well. Shares are up quite a lot from the lows, but they remain moderately attractive for long-term oriented investors valuing a rising income stream.

The whole industry looks inexpensive, trading at a high average dividend yield and a double-digit cash flow yield.

How Kinder Morgan Fares During This Crisis

The current crisis, made up of a pandemic and an economic downturn, hits different industries to different degrees. Natural gas transportation, overall, has been one of the more resilient industries, even though you wouldn't guess that when looking only at the stock prices of natural gas infrastructure stocks such as Kinder Morgan:

During the spring sell-off, shares of Kinder Morgan, Energy Transfer (ET), Enterprise Products (EPD), and the midstream industry ETF, Alerian MLP (AMLP) crashed by 50% or more. The underlying results of these companies, however, were not disastrous -- none of the companies experienced an EBITDA decline of 50% or more, not even during the second quarter.

This can be explained by the fact that demand for natural gas, overall, is not very cyclical. Natural gas is primarily used for electricity generation, cooking, and heating, neither of which is impacted by the strength of the economy to a large degree, as we can see in the following chart:

The above chart shows the typical seasonal pattern due to more heating in the winter months, but apart from that, the chart for 2020 looks more or less the same as that for prior years.

Looking at Kinder Morgan specifically, we see that results were not at all disastrous this year:

Source: Kinder Morgan

The company is currently forecasting EBITDA of ~$7 billion for 2020, down 8% versus the original forecast that was made prior to the pandemic. Surely, an 8% EBITDA decline is not great overall, but it also is not a disaster. Compared to the share price decline of 32% year-to-date, the 8% EBITDA drop seems relatively benign. Other midstream companies have been even more resilient, such as Enterprise Products. The fact that Kinder Morgan will see its EBITDA drop by close to 10% this year can be explained by the company's CO2 segment, which is dependent on the price for oil. That is a component that is not in place for most other midstream companies, which is why Kinder Morgan's business was slightly less resilient compared to that of Enterprise Products or Williams (WMB).

Looking at distributable cash flows, which are the key factor for considering the safety of the company's dividend, we see that DCF totaled $1.08 billion during Q3, down 5% year over year. Again, this is not great, but also not at all bad, considering the global pandemic and the damage it has done to economies around the world. For fiscal 2020, Kinder Morgan is currently forecasting DCF of $4.4 billion, down a little more than 10% versus the original estimate for the current year. Still, the company's DCF easily covers its dividend payments, even during this crisis. At the current rate, Kinder Morgan pays out $2.3 billion a year in dividends, which equates to a DCF payout ratio of 52% -- in other words, the payout is covered at a rate of 1.91. A coverage ratio of almost 2 in this crisis year makes us believe that Kinder Morgan's dividend is sufficiently safe, no matter what.

Revised Dividend Plans

Originally, Kinder Morgan planned to raise its dividend to $1.25 for fiscal 2020, which would have equated to a 25% increase over the $1.00 payout in the previous year. In early 2020, however, management decided that this was not the correct play for the current crisis, which is why they revised their plans and raised the payout to $0.2625, or $1.05 on an annual basis instead. At the time, management stated that an increase to the previously-planned $1.25 would likely come at a time in the foreseeable future:

“The board deliberated thoughtfully with regard to this quarter’s dividend,” said KMI Executive Chairman Richard D. Kinder. “While we have the financial wherewithal to pay our previously planned dividend increase, with significant coverage, in unprecedented times such as these, the wise choice is to preserve flexibility and balance sheet capacity. Consequently, we are not increasing the dividend to the $1.25 annualized that we projected, under far different circumstances, in July of 2017. Nevertheless, as a sign of our confidence in the strength of our business and the security of our cash flows, we are increasing the dividend to $1.05 annualized, a five percent increase. In doing so, we believe we have struck the proper balance between maintaining balance sheet strength and returning value to our shareholders. We remain committed to increasing the dividend to $1.25 annualized. Assuming a return to normal economic activity, we would expect to make that determination when the board meets in January 2021 to determine the dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020.”

Source: Chairman Richard Kinder, emphasized by author

At the time of this statement, in April 2020, it thus sounded like investors would get the dividend hike to $1.25 towards the end of 2020 or in early 2021. It looked like the payout would rise towards that level at some point during 2021 in all likelihood. Recently, however, management announced new plans, once again:

“Pursuant to a recent board of directors meeting, we are also able to announce our 2021 dividend policy and expectation about the fourth quarter 2020 dividend. We expect the board to declare a fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.2625 per share or $1.05 annualized, consistent with previous quarters in 2020. Based on our budgeted DCF per share generation detailed below, the board expects the 2021 dividend to be $1.08 per share (annualized), a 3% increase from the 2020 dividend. With budgeted excess coverage of that dividend, we expect also to be able to engage in share repurchases on an opportunistic basis,” concluded Kean.

Source: 2021 expectations announcement, emphasized by author

Instead of a dividend increase towards the pre-crisis target of $1.25, investors will, it seems, get a dividend increase of 3% only. A $1.08 payout for 2021 equates to a dividend yield of 7.3% at $14.80 per share -- which is still quite a lot. For comparison, a $1.25 payout would have equated to a dividend yield on cost of 8.4% for someone buying at today's price. The proposed payout for 2021 is a bit of a let-down for those that still planned with the original guidance, but the market's reaction to this news was not really negative. This suggests that most investors had already come to terms with the fact that a $1.25 payout would likely not happen in the near term.

Kinder Morgan plans to generate $4.4 billion in DCF next year, which means that the dividend will remain well covered. The company announced that its cash flows, following all capital expenditures (maintenance and growth) and its dividends would likely still total about $1.2 billion next year. This gives Kinder Morgan the ability to either reduce debt levels further, although they have already hit their target leverage range (~4.5 times EBITDA). It is thus also possible that Kinder Morgan finally starts to utilize share repurchases more frequently. With $1.2 billion, they could buy back roughly 4% of common shares next year, which would not only lead to rising DCF per share down the road but which would also reduce their total dividend costs in the future, which could eventually lead to more dividend growth.

Takeaway

Kinder Morgan's resilience during this crisis was not the best compared to its peers, but still solid. A ~10% DCF decline during a global crisis is not a disaster at all. The yield is strong, the dividend looks safe, and shares trade at an inexpensive valuation of ~7.5 times forward distributable cash flows. The planned dividend increase for 2021 is not really spectacular, but it seems that most investors are happy they will get any raise at all -- which is not at all guaranteed in times like this.

Overall, we do not believe that Kinder Morgan is the best or most attractive midstream stock right here, as we believe that Enterprise Products, for example, is even more attractive (even better resilience and higher yield). Nevertheless, it is not easy to come up with a scenario where Kinder Morgan investors will be unhappy with their investment when buying at a forward yield of more than 7%. We remain moderately bullish, following sizable gains since our last report.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI, EPD, ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.