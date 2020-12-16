Most REIT Investors Buy Trash

Summary

Investors in REITs need to consider their alternatives. To make it easier, we’re adding an index of charts for several metrics.

Many investors believe that demanding a high return, often through dividend yield is enough to get it. They can demand until they are blue in the face and broke.

If you think FFO or AFFO multiples are going deep enough in REIT analysis, you’re doing yourself a disservice by quitting early.

Which REITs outperformed? Beyond picking the right subsector (hint: not retail), low dividend yields, a low cost of capital, strong balance sheets, and a medium size were strongly correlated with success.

What do most small investors do? They deliberately buy REITs that are the antithesis of everything they should be seeking.