DCF Analysis finds that the Arrow project has life-long DCF value (10% discount rate) of $4.05, an upside of 62% for the very patient investor.

NexGen will have to raise alot of capital to fund the development of Arrow which is a risk to current equity holders.

NexGen owns the Arrow uranium deposit which is likely the most attractive uranium asset currently in development and will produce huge free cash flows when in production.

Investment Thesis

Currently, I remain "neutral" on NexGen Energy (NXE). Whilst the Arrow asset is a tempting investment the uncertainty around dilution of equity to fund its development makes it impossible for me to invest - yet.

Company Summary

NexGen Energy is a uranium mining company operating in Canada. They have 209,000 hectares of land across the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. This is near Cameco's (CCJ) Cigar Lake and McArthur River mines, which are some of the largest in the world.

Figure 1 - NexGen Energy's geographic position - NexGen Overview

NXE owns 52.5% interest in the subsidiary IsoEnergy Ltd. This subsidiary holds the assets to the east (two green dots) of the basin, they are currently being explored. The only current deposit in development phases is the Rook 1 project which contains the highly promising Arrow deposit.

Figure 2 - NXE vs the Uranium ETF % Price Change

NXE currently makes up 5% of the Uranium ETF(URA) yet has massively outperformed it. At its March lows, the stock had fallen nearly 80% from its 2017 highs and since then it has tripled. It is still speculative as it is not yet producing uranium, but its potential has inspired investor confidence/ sentiment.

The last month has seen the stock rise 30% an almost parabolic move on the 5-year chart.

Should an investor allocate some of their portfolios to uranium? At the current price is NXE a wise purchase?

Uranium Outlook

I have recently caught the 'Uranium bug' and I have begun writing about some of the companies which have caught my attention. My previous article of Uranium ramblings was on Uranium Energy Corp (UEC). I mention this because usually, in my mining articles, I spend some time discussing the commodity's outlook. Usually, this will contain my own research, or the aggregated research of people wiser than I, however, (as in that article) this section will simply follow the World Nuclear Associations (WNA) uranium outlook.

The WNA and I both have incentives to be biased, please determine for yourselves if you feel the same way about uranium.

The WNA releases "The Nuclear Fuel Report" every two years analysing the outlook for the nuclear industry, with the most recent being in 2019. Within it, they provide future energy scenarios for Uranium supply and demand. They produce excellent, trustworthy material and I advise looking through their reports.

Forward reactor requirements can be calculated knowing the nuclear-generating capacity in operation together with various data about reactor operations and fuel cycle characteristics (e.g., load factors, tails assay, burn-up level). This provides a good measure of how much fissile material and fuel cycle services will be required to prepare the fuel to be physically loaded into reactors each year. - Quoted from the 2019 Nuclear Fuel Report

Figure 3 - WNA 2019 nuclear fuel report Reference Scenario

This is the current base case scenario of the WNA. It assumes a CAGR of 1.3% in uranium demand until 2040. This leads to a 40% increase in demand to 100000tU a year. Compare the increasing demand with the amount of unspecified supply required and this imbalance is bullish for the uranium price. Also, this supply has been idled due to the low commodity price. It is only and increasing commodity price that would incentivise companies to provide this supply. When the major producers like Kazatomprom and Cameco idle production, it will impact price. Furthermore, the unspecified supply from new mines will be delayed in arriving as the years of under-investment has hamstrung exploration, therefore delaying new supply.

Figure 4 - WNA 2019 nuclear fuel report Upper and Lower Scenarios

The Upper scenario represents a 3.4% CAGR in uranium demand until 2040. Within 15 years, the demand for uranium will have doubled. This CAGR is about 2.5x the reference scenario.

It is evident that the reference and upper scenarios are bullish for uranium. However, the lower scenario still finds a disparity between supply and demand indicating a higher cost for uranium. In this lower scenario, the incentive for major political powers to retain control over their own supply will lead to a stagnant uranium price, likely due to domestic uranium mining being subsidised.

The largest risk to a bull market in uranium is a reactor failure. This would turn sentiment from nuclear technology once again and would cause uranium to dump. Otherwise, the risk vs. reward scenario for uranium is enticing, with limited downside and a realistic view of the price doubling.

Qualitative

Strengths

NXE's strength and the major driver of the company is its "Arrow" deposit.

Figure 5 - Rook 1 Deposit Map containing the arrow deposit - Archer Info

Rook 1 is a 100% NexGen owned project that contains the flagship Arrow deposit. This deposit is likely the best quality unmined uranium asset currently known. There is an indicated mineral resource of 256.6 M lbs of U3O8 contained at a grading of 4.03% U3O8 with some areas having grading as high as 17%. Currently, the inferred average grading falls dramatically to 0.86% however, (depending on price) it would still be economical to extract the possible 91 M lbs of U3O8 present in that ore. At Rook 1 there are also three more deposits: South Arrow, Bow and Harpoon. All three have been the subject of successful exploration and could become valuable assets.

The Rook 1 PFS (Pre-Feasibility Study) was written in 2018 and since then no substantial further exploration has been conducted. NexGen does not appear to provide/have (please correct me if I am wrong) values for indicated and inferred resources at deposits other than Arrow. Therefore, there may be further upside from this technical report.

Figure 6 - Technical Report on Arrow deposit resources - Rook 1 PFS

It is clear to see that the indicated resources contain predominantly high-grade ore with about 70% of the expected uranium extraction to come from grades of 17.88%. This high grading leads to two key factors: Low cost and high production levels.

Figure 7 - Technical Report on Operating Costs - Rook 1 PFS

Figure 8 - Technical Report on Capital costs - Rook 1 PFS

If 1,328.3 million C$ represents an estimated cost of 5.81 C$/unit, then over the life of the mine the capital costs can be estimated (back of napkin maths alert) at 6.60 C$/unit. This totals 12.40 C$/unit. The November 2020 corporate presentation estimates AISC at 17.23 C$/lb U3O8 (13.40 $/lbs).

Figure 9 - Arrows position on the uranium cost curve - Nov 2020 presentation

Figure 10 - Predicted Production across LOM - Arrow Project information

At full throughput, the company believes that they can produce 30M lbs of uranium per year. This would make it the largest uranium-producing mine in the world, far outstripping Cameco's assets.

Figure 11 - Comparison of Annual Mine production - Nov Presentation

NexGen will likely have the world premier asset with incredibly low costs and high production.

Weaknesses

The first weakness: The LOM is probably the biggest flaw with the Arrow deposit and by extension NexGen.

The Arrow deposit is only predicted a LOM of 9 years in the PFS. This is down 6 years (or 40%) from the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) with believed the LOM would be 15 years. This is a massive hit which diminishes the lifelong profitability of the deposit. This also puts a time restriction on the company to find and exploit other deposits before Arrow's production begins to tail off. The impact on the company may result in increased capital expenditure to begin production at other sites or to obtain new deposits as quickly as possible. This will impact the bottom line. This fear that they will be a "one-trick-pony" will also weigh on investor sentiment and lower the multiples the stock trades at.

The second weakness: I consider its lack of production a weakness in comparison to currently profitable mines.

Whilst I acknowledge that every mining company begins as a speculative venture, it is safer to invest in companies with tangible and profitable production profiles.

Figure 12 - "unknown unknowns quote" - poststatus

In this case, the "known unknowns" range from unexpected rock formations to incorrect assessment of reserves etc. In contrast to this, mines with current production have already encountered their setbacks and have been able to persevere through this crisis. This increase the perceived risk I have of the company, which can of course be overcome if the reward is larger. It is the "unknown unknowns" that currently worry me.

The third weakness: considerable stock dilution/debt required over the next three years.

Figure 12 - FCF projections - Arrow Project

Figure 13 - Seeking Alpha Revenue Projection

Figure 13 shows that the mine is predicted to begin production in early 2026. As shown in figure 12 the three years prior to this will be high cash flow negative. Therefore, if we assume a constant cash burn rate of 20 M C$ until 2023 and then add the initial capital costs we are expecting the best part of 1.5 billion Canadian dollars to be expended before production can begin. This is nearly double the current market capitalisation of the company. Therefore, as current cash (& equivalents) of $59.0M will not cover the CAPEXX debt and stock issuance will be high.

Opportunities

Opportunities come from expansions and explorations in the mining portfolio through the successful development of their other assets. Assets such as South Arrow, Harpoon and those owned by IsoEnergy will likely receive massive investment to bring their production online once the Arrow project has been developed. Many have had successful drills and once PEAs have been concluded the longevity of the company can be better established. A confluence of massive free cash flow and high uranium prices will likely lead to M&A in the space which could set up NexGen as an industry leader.

Increases in the uranium price will increase the number of resources that are viable from the assets and would case the value of their assets to swell.

(*Baseless conjecture time*) I personally would love to see a merger of Cameco and NexGen which is (I feel) unlikely, however, I think it would be beneficial to shareholders of both. Cameco and NexGen have assets which are situated near each other, Cameco would benefit from another blockbuster asset, whilst fears over NexGen's reliance on Arrow would be abated by the diverse portfolio that Cameco has. Synergies would be created as the Cameco has interests in two uranium mills in the area, industrial contacts and years of production management experience available.

Threats

Any investment that I would make into NexGen would fall into my speculative pile. It is years from production and is reliant upon a single asset. The quality of that asset has already encountered significant variance between the PEA and the PFS.

Figure 14 - Archer mine characteristics variance - Arrow Info

Most of these changes could be considered positive with the main exception being "Mine Life". Whilst these studies can provide highly accurate reflections of what resources can be expected they are not perfect. This simply demonstrates the uncertainty that must be accounted for before investing in this stock.

NexGen is politically exposed due to its lack of geographical diversity. All its assets are resident in Canada and as such, it is subject to the political will and policies of Canada. Thankfully, this is an accommodating and friendly country to mine in.

Finally, NexGen may be a victim of its own success. 2019 uranium production was 53,656 metric tons, which is about 120 million lbs of uranium produced per year. Many assets are currently offline due to low commodity prices. However, the addition of Arrow at full production capacity would increase annual Uranium supply by 20%. This could both flood the spot market and drive down utility contracts causing the price to fall, hence impacting profitability.

Quantitative

A lot of the headline numbers surrounding NexGen make it seem like an incredible opportunity. For example, OPEX of $3.50/lb, AISC of $13.40/lb, production profile > 25 million lbs per year and free cash flows per year that are 1.2x the current market capitalisation.

There is no doubt that the costs and the production level of Arrow make it one of the best assets available to investors. However, it is important to realise that all production and reserves are determined to be feasible at a breakeven cost of extraction of $50/lbs.

Figure 15 - Historical Uranium Price - Business Insider

The last time Uranium was priced this dearly was back in 2012. Since 2013 it has not breached $40/lb.

Therefore, using an 8% discount factor at $50lb of uranium finds an NPV(Net present value) of about $3 billion. NexGen conducted a sensitivity analysis based on price which is informative.

Figure 16 - Sensitivity Analysis - Arrow PFS

The four largest sensitivities are the exchange rate, head grade, recovery amount and uranium price.

Costs are predominantly in Canadian Dollars whilst sales are in Dollars which means the devaluation of the Canadian Dollar could radically improve valuation. Devaluation of the Dollar will have less impact; however, it will impact profitability.

Head grade and recovery are both linear in impact vs NPV. They have both been measured and improved upon in PFS from the PEA however, they could slip again.

Uranium price is also linear regarding NPV. At the current uranium spot price of $30, they estimate the NPV of Archer to be about C$1.75 billion.

Finally, altering the discount rate finds:

Figure 17 - Discount rate changes - Archer PFS

All balance sheet, cash flow and income statement analysis are meaningless as massive amounts of debt and equity will have to be raised to pay for the construction of Arrow and Rook 1.

Valuation

Firstly, let us look at Analyst’s projections for the stock.

Figure 18 - Analyst Projections - Koyfin

All nine analysts see this stock as a buy or strong buy and see upsides from 23% to 73% (avg. of 45%). This corresponds closely to where NexGen calculates its NPV at $30/lb of uranium (the current price). Personally, I would assign a higher discount rate than 8% and therefore, it is likely trading closer to its NPV at $40/lb.

Using the FCF profile from page 22-9 on the PFS. It is easy to calculate the discounted cash flow using different discount factors and introduce a margin of safety to the numbers which they provide. The key difference between my intrinsic value and that of NexGen is the time at which the cash flow begins to be discounted. Whilst I start in 2020 with a negative cash flow of C$25 M (average over the past few years) per year, they start their model in approx. 2024.

Figure 19 - DCF Analysis created by the author

This DCF calculates a fair value of $4.05 per share. This requires all future cash flows of the Arrow project to be accounted for in the DCF. A 5-year DCF finds a fair value of -$1.24 and a 10-year DCF finds a fair value of $1.80.

Conclusion

To summarise, whilst the headline numbers surrounding Archer imply a lucrative asset the reality is that the figures used are optimistic. All figures calculated are dependent upon a uranium price not seen for more than eight years. The capital required to fund the project will be more than C$1 billion and so the company will likely dilute equity holders and raise a lot of debt.

Despite this, the Arrow asset is so attractive that current long-term equity holders will likely still realise substantial returns especially if the company can find further assets to mine.

Personally, I expect this stock to go higher. There is a great story around the project and the company offers significant potential. I fully intend to take a position in the company once the company begins its CAPEX as at this time the reality of the situation will be much clearer.

