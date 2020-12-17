Introduction

Although a well-tracked company, in the year of “AI-EV-IPO-SPAC” craziness, stalwarts like CVS Health Corp (CVS) have been overlooked. Trading at a historically low valuation despite an industry-changing 2018 merger and playing a critical role in the COVID-19 pandemic, CVS presents a strong investment opportunity with an asymmetric risk-reward profile. With the tailwinds sure to be experienced in 2021 and its cheap valuation, CVS presents strong upside with limited downside. As a quick primer on CVS, below is a segment breakdown.

Segment Description % of Revenue % of EBIT Pharmacy Services Pharmacy benefit management (PBM) plans sold to employers, insurance companies, and other health plans. CVS accounts for ~ ⅓ of all prescriptions filled in the US. This segment represents the Caremark 2007 acquisition. 47.4% 31.9% Retail Sells prescription drugs and general merchandise and provides healthcare services (MinuteClinic and HealthHub) through 9,900 retail locations. CVS fulfilled 27% of total prescriptions in the US. The “Pharmacy” accounts for ¾ and the “Front Store” accounts for ¼ of segment revenue. 29.0% 41.8% Health Care Benefits Aetna health insurance business. 23.3% 32.4% Corporate/Other Miscellaneous operations from acquisitions. 0.1% -6.2%

I’ll cover the drivers to this investment and finish by acknowledging the key risks and talk about how we get comfortable with those risks.

Thesis

First, CVS will be able to expand foot traffic growth in 2021 for a few reasons. Let’s start with the elephant in the room: COVID-19 vaccination distribution. Surprisingly, I have seen limited discussion on COVID-19 vaccination distribution in the Seeking Alpha community, but I think it’s an incredibly salient point. CVS, along with other pharmacy chains, will be the primary location for vaccine administrations; current development point to CVS being a leader here. On Dec. 2, the HHS enlisted CVS to begin on-site administration of the Eli Lilly antibody therapy to residents in long-term care settings. Of course, as the vaccine becomes more widely available through 2021, the government won’t be picking favorites; the goal will be to have vaccinations be easily accessible, meaning that states will distribute the vaccine to hospitals and doctors’ offices, pharmacies, and other health departments administer vaccines. Nonetheless, pharmacy vaccination is the more popular option (due to convenience and accessibility, and I’ll discuss those figures in a bit), meaning CVS will see foot traffic tailwinds as the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed.

Another important driver is the influenza vaccination (the annual flu). 2020/2021 is seeing a lengthened flu season and increased urgency on the consumers’ end to get vaccinated. According to data from the CDC, there was a 46% increase in adult flu vaccinations administered in pharmacies as of Nov. 21; along with this, the CDC noted that there was an 8% decline in flu vaccinations administered in medical offices. This points to two clear trends: adults are increasingly getting influenza vaccinations and they strongly prefer pharmacies (convenience and accessibility). In its Q3 presentation, CVS noted that it saw a 78% YoY increase in flu vaccinations at its locations. Another important note is COVID-19 testing; of all customers taking COVID-19 tests at CVS locations, 70% do not use CVS for their prescription needs, which means that COVID-19 testing is driving new customer engagement. These two factors are going to continue to be notable drivers of foot traffic through Q4 2020 and Q1 2021.

Second, CVS’s 2018 acquisition of Aetna paired with their expansion of HealthHubs will expand CVS’s push into a holistic healthcare offering, which sees unique competitive advantages in cost-leadership that will drive double-digit EPS growth. It’s hard to argue that CVS didn’t overpay for Aetna; ROIC has dipped to 7% and it’ll take time to return to pre-2018 levels (9-11%), but that progress is being made now. The Aetna merger has been written about at length in the community, so I won’t belabor this point. I think one key indicator that isn’t being talked about is the appointment of Karen Lynch, the president of Aetna, as the new CEO of the merged operations.

Appointing the head of the newly acquired division as the CEO of all operations is a strong signal to investors for a couple of reasons. First is a shift in management’s mindset. Generally, the mindset of “adding on a new operation” (especially when at the scale of Aetna, valued at $69 B at acquisition) slows the merger, but by appointing Lynch as the new CEO, the script is flipped. The mindset is not “how can CVS add on Aetna” but “how can Aetna work with CVS”. Second is the inevitable urgency that the new management team will face to accelerate cost savings programs and leverage synergies between insurance, PBM, and retail operations after two years of flat growth.

CVS’s big-picture goal with the merger is to flatten the healthcare cost curve, improving patient outcomes and boosting business margins along the way. The idea is simple: by expanding retail and particularly its HealthHub offering (1,500 stores by end of 2021, out of ~10,000 total retail locations) customers can check their health conditions via the new care concierges, nurse practitioners, and dietitians on staff. By providing a simple way to check health conditions while already at a retail store, CVS aims to identify gaps in care, introduce medications, and prevent patients from needing expensive interventions for chronic illnesses. To drive growth in both MinuteClinic and HealthHub adoption, CVS is offering a low-cost, no-cost co-pays, where it already has 4 million members. This product is also seeing increased Aetna membership in HealthHubs, especially for chronic diseases. This not only improves pharmacy and PBM performance, but also improves insurance segment margins, as insured patients can control conditions through preventative care, rather than expensive therapies. CVS’s unique integration means that it performs better when it lowers overall health care costs, a story that's hard not to love.

Cost-saving programs, lower interest expense after debt repayment, and reintroduced share repurchases (after reaching leverage goal in the low 3s, expected in early 2022) are three more key drivers of double digit EPS growth (a notable increase from current flat to single-digit levels).

Finally, CVS’s resilient business model (integrated across the healthcare value chain), management tailwinds (CEO transition in Feb 2021), and cheap valuation (trading below historical P/E average, which I talk about below) present a low-risk opportunity to buy into a company exposed to 2021 recovery trends.

Valuation and Return Profile

I won’t overcomplicate it here. I think there are two drivers to share appreciation in 2021: EPS growth and multiple rerating.

I’ve outlined the EPS growth story above, and I think that a few are being overlooked by the market (foot traffic drivers in particular). At present, management has guided to $7.35-$7.45 FY20 EPS and the average analyst estimate is $7.43 per share (meaning CVS is currently changing hands at 9.6x FY20 earnings). Considering the drivers mentioned above and the new CEO’s urgency, I believe that 2021 EPS can grow by double digits, putting the figure around $8.17 per share.

CVS’s historical PE multiple is 14.5x. The S&P 500 average multiple over the same period is 19.6x (so CVS historically has traded at an average 26% discount to the market). At present, the S&P 500 is trading at 37.1x while CVS is trading at 9.6x (a 74% discount). Considering the company growth drivers and economic recovery expected in 2021 (positively impacting rotation names like CVS), I’m inclined to think that multiple expansion will happen in 2021.

There’s two ways to look at this: either CVS approaches its historical multiple (14.5x) or its historical discount to the market (26% discount). I think the latter is unlikely, as that would be a pretty dramatic rerating. Let’s conservatively say CVS trades towards its historical multiple. Taking a 12x multiple and 10% EPS growth, I believe that CVS shares could be worth ~$98 in 2021 (~40% return versus the current share price).

Risks

As with any investment idea, this one comes with notable risks. Let’s discuss the key ones and talk about how we get comfortable with those risks.

First, foot traffic at physical retail stores could decline as consumers favor online retailers and online pharmacies (launch of Amazon Pharmacy has caused recent selling pressure). I think there are two reasons to be comfortable with this risk. One, COVID vaccinations will serve as a short-term boost to foot traffic. Two, in the long term, there are several key limitations to the online-only model that will keep CVS relevant. First, customers will hesitate to divulge medical information to an e-commerce website; there are concerns over whether pharmacies like Amazon will securely manage customer information, and the company has stated that they can share customer information outside of pharmacy purposes (likely for marketing) with “clear customer permission”. Second, Amazon and others will not sell opioids. Third, in-store pharmacists still play a relevant role in working with customers regarding use of drugs.

It’s important to note that online pharmacies are targeting common chronic condition medications, which means the target market is an older group. Are older aged customers comfortable with these risks of online-only medications? I hesitate to think that Amazon Pharmacy and others will take CVS’s market share anytime soon, but it is a notable long-term risk.

Second, new healthcare policy under the Biden administration can pressure profitability of private insurers and pharmacies. I’m comfortable with this risk because likely scenarios point to some expanded government programs, but a single-payer or public-only healthcare system is highly unlikely. A lot of the more extreme policies are unlikely under the Biden administration's platform, and there is also a strong likelihood of a divided Congress. This should keep margins healthy in the medium-term.

Third, the bulk of insurance membership growth over the coming years will likely be from lower-margin government-sponsored Medicare/Medicaid programs, creating a headwind to profitability growth. I don’t disagree with this as management has indicated this likelihood, but I see it as a limited risk. CVS’s bull case doesn’t hinge on margin expansion, but earnings growth. CVS should still grow insurance volume through expansion into government-sponsored programs, and earnings will benefit as a result. Boosted EPS and ROIC figures are where investors are focused, and expansion will only help this cause.

Conclusion

Considering the significant existing moats that all three business segments already boast, there is no question that CVS isn’t going anywhere. However, the opportunity lies in how these segments can work together to leverage synergies and expand moats, driving double-digit EPS growth in 2021/2022 through a unique, holistic healthcare approach, a strategy that is beneficial for both patients and shareholders. A strong return profile paired with limited downside risk makes for an attractive investment in any portfolio. Pending catalysts from vaccine distribution and a CEO transition make now a great time to gain exposure to the future of holistic healthcare.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.