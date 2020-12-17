U.S. Markets Are Looking Less Interesting: Harrison

“A nothingburger.” That’s how Ed Harrison summed up the few crumbs of information served up at today's Fed meeting during Real Vision’s Daily Briefing.

Harrison said that almost no major changes were announced during the meeting. “If they’re trying to help dislocated markets, that is not what is happening,” he said. He pointed out that the Fed is still buying $40 billion per month of mortgage-backed securities when the housing market is doing really well.

Harrison also discussed the implications of the Fed’s projection that a return to healthy inflation isn’t expected until 2023. He said it will be interesting to see what happens because many of the rotation trades people are talking about are related to the potential for inflation to come back in 2021, so there’s an element of what the Fed is saying versus what the market is saying.

As for what’s next for the rotation trade, Harrison said he believes that the next leg could have very different geography than the prior leg. Other countries haven’t gotten that rotation we’ve had in the U.S., so there are opportunities there in value stocks and cyclicals, he said.

If you look at the U.S., markets are all up massively relative to Europe, so the question becomes, if you’re going to rotate, should you continue to rotate in the U.S. or should you do a country rotation? Harrison said he thinks the country rotation has more legs than the sector rotation, especially because we still have a dark period to go through in the shorter term in the U.S.

“When you look at the 12-month run up, price earnings levels on a relative basis, and you look at the currency risk associated with it, U.S. markets are looking less interesting than other markets,” he said.

Finally, Harrison wrapped the interview with his thoughts on some of the risks investors face going forward and said that today’s retail numbers were a wake-up call. For companies in COVID-affected industries and those with poor balance sheets, lack of spending could affect the economy enough that on the back side we still have a shortfall that negatively impacts earnings growth, he said.

Overall, Harrison said he buys into the rotation trade, but there will be damage done in the interim and things wont be exactly where they were before and that’s where the downside risk lies.

