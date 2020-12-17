Strong results driven by product innovation and evolving markets prove this stock is not "priced to take over the world"

Very recently an article was penned claiming that Snap (SNAP) was "priced to take over the world," implying that the company's valuation would require user levels to grow to a point exceeding the global population. This point was further supported by pointing to the company's hypothetical valuation in the event average revenue per user scaled to match levels enjoyed by its competitor Facebook (FB). In hindsight, the release of the recent 3Q 2020 results which blew past analyst estimates demonstrates why this line-of-thought is fundamentally flawed. Despite the Covid-19 crisis, Snap was able to scale global ARPU 28% y/y and 42% from this past quarter, with gains being driven largely by increased engagement with content from sporting events, premium television, and an evolving ad-landscape that further favors mobile content. Additionally, the company teased forthcoming advancements in AR technology as strong-forward-looking catalysts that have yet to be fully realized in the company's operational results. Finally, the company debunked claims that the company could not scale profitability and maintain its multiple, by simultaneously growing sales 52% y/y while expanding gross margins by more than 13%. I feel this is a company with an advantageous market position, that is still early enough in its growth curve for meaningful appreciation.

Sales growth and margin expansion are that happy medium found in the best investments

Data by YCharts

I named Pinterest as my top-pick back in January, and this is a sentiment I've reiterated several times since. The main catalyst behind my thesis was the company's top-of-class revenue growth rates combined with a noticeable improvement in gross margins lay the groundwork nicely for organic profitability without sacrificing revenue growth. This ultimately results in top-of-class share price appreciation year-to-date, and I am now beginning to see this setup emerging in the fundamentals of SNAP. Although the stock certainly does not have the benefit of being a misunderstood "GARP" play trading at discounted levels to peers, I certainly see ample room for continued outperformance into 2021 and beyond. To further illustrate this point, I feel the price appreciation of shares of Twitter (TWTR) after reporting a net profit in 4Q17 speaks volumes to the price benefits of entering a stock as it approaches positive operational performance.

Data by YCharts

Political bi-partisan scrutiny makes emerging social platforms more attractive than the large players

I speculate that one of the key reasons the company grossly outperformed analyst consensus this quarter was the intense backlash Facebook (FB) endured from advertisers during 3Q20 with more than 1,000 clients (including blue chips) boycotting the platform or discontinuing relations altogether. Given the global lockdown, restrictions have limited to a pool of potential alternative advertisers, it makes sense that alternative social media platforms with record levels of engagement like Snap would prove to be beneficiaries. The saga of scrutiny has since continued with House Democrats stating Facebook, Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) enjoy "monopoly power" while recommending the break-up of the tech giants. Recently the DOJ filed a formal antitrust investigation against Google on 10/20/2020, signaling that this ordeal is far from over and likely to linger perhaps throughout the decade.

In no way am I bearish on Facebook or Google. I think both would benefit in some ways from a break-up, but with the top three advertisers under pressure in a period of rapid market growth, I think a better opportunity exists in the smaller members of the cohort. Companies like Snap and Pinterest are nicely positioned in that they are large enough for scale but too small to find themselves in the crosshairs of regulators of campaigners. Additionally, unlike TikTok, the companies do not feature geographic exposure to economic rivals that could expose themselves to classification as national security risks. I see these companies as well-positioned to benefit from fragmentation in the ad marketplace that is likely to come from either a break-up or enhanced restrictions placed on mega-cap rivals.

Forward-Looking Projections

I have updated my models to reflect the company's 3Q earnings disclosure. Although the company did not provide forward-looking guidance for 4Q citing global uncertainty stemming from the COVID pandemic, I feel confident that my estimates are aligned enough with historical performance to be conservative at worst. My interactive media models typically view revenue as a function of monthly or daily active users and average revenue per user. Snap is no exception to this rule with my estimates for DAUs, ARPU, and revenues through 2022 detailed in the visualizations below.

Source: Data from investor slides & press release, graphics by author

A few key highlights in my estimates as follows:

Global DUA of 353 million in FY22

Global ARPU of $10.38 in FY22

FY22 revenue of $3,667 million

It is not only my expectation for continued strength in top-line sales that leaves me optimistic about the prospects of the company, but as previously addressed, my expectations for near-term profitability. I see 3Q's reported margin expansion as the first occurrence in a long-term trend as I expect many of the company's net new advertisers will prove sticky, lowering the average sales cycle, and increasing returns on marketing expenditures and OPEX investments. A summary of my estimates can be viewed below.

Source: Data from investor slides & press release, graphics by author

Model Screen Grabs

Income Statement

Balance Sheet

Source: Data from investor slides & press release, model by author

Valuation and Methodology

My valuation for Snap is based on a dual-method discounted cash flow analysis utilizing both terminal growth and terminal EBITDA multiple methodologies. I anticipate the company to have the ability to generate positive discounted cash flows by FY21, leaving a significant runway for shareholder profit in the near term. From both calculations, I have derived a present fair value of ~62 per share with my sensitivity table suggesting a range between $56.48 and $66.04. Additionally, I see a high probability for earnings surprises through the coming period with the limited guidance provided by the company, and the continued pressure on high-profile competitors. I am reiterating my viewpoint as neutral and setting a price target of $62.00.

Source: Data from investor slides & press release, model by author

Key Risk Factors

Lofty Valuation Multiples

Data by YCharts

Snap is expensive. This has been the primary factor behind my hesitation year to date and, for better or worse, the premium has only expanded. These concerns were also the primary factor behind my preference towards Pinterest, which has a similar growth profile, but with a slightly lower valuation multiple. That being said, I do not believe it is wise to bet against growth stocks in today's zero-rate environment. Additionally, one must be mindful of the adage about market irrationality and liquidity. It is very possible that bearish investors are correct from a valuation standpoint over the long run; however, the time it takes for that thesis to play out could result in losses due to short-interest and/or time decay associated with future-dated options. Long investors would be wise to remain cognizant of the company's relative valuation and changes in the macro landscape, including the overall health of the market and anticipated forward interest rate levels. A significant re-rating in equity values or an unexpected hike in the risk-free-rate could drive a meaningful downward correction in the company's valuation multiples.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SNAP, PINS, TWTR, FB, YELP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.