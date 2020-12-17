Apparently, the overestimated expectations for vaccines have driven the market too high and too fast.

There are many factors in favor of an increase in oil supply in the near future.

Neither OPEC nor the EIA seems to share optimism about the start of vaccination against coronavirus in the US and Europe.

Source: goodfone

Instrument

The United States Oil Fund (USO) is the commodity fund which is tied to the price of WTI crude oil. Therefore, speaking about the prospects of this ETF, there is no other way than to analyze the oil market.

Source: TradingView

Analysis

From the very beginning, I want to clarify that I do not expect a bearish oil market next year. I wrote about this in mid-November. But right now, I believe that the oil market is somewhat overheated and a correction is quite likely.

Let's start with the fact that the dynamics of OPEC forecasts regarding oil demand next year is still negative:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

In December, the EAI also lowered its forecast for next year's global oil demand:

We forecast that oil demand will fall by 8.8 mb/d y-o-y in 2020, a modest 50 kb/d downward revision from our previous Report. Our 2021 demand forecast was revised down by 170 kb/d. This is mainly because of another downgrade for jet fuel/kerosene demand...

In general, apparently, neither OPEC nor the EIA seems to share optimism about the start of vaccination against coronavirus in the US and Europe.

It is worth recalling here that at the moment there is no slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Because of this, additional restrictions are introduced in Europe and even the United States. Apparently, there will be no surge in travel during the New Year holidays. After all, this means low oil demand...

Source: BBC

On the supply side, there are also few positive factors for the market.

First, according to the same EIA data, in November global oil supply rose 1.5 mb/d to 92.7 mb/d. The main reason for this was the United States and Libya.

The number of active rigs in the United States increased by 50% to 258 units compared to the minimum level in August this year. Apparently, the current oil price is already expensive enough for shale production in the United States to begin to intensify. So, in my opinion, in the near future it is reasonable to expect continued growth in oil production in the United States.

Source: eia.gov

Next. Libya continues to rapidly increase its oil production. In November alone, the country increased production by 0.600 mb/d. Now production is about 1.25 mb/d. Judging by the statements of Libyan officials, they won’t discuss a potential OPEC quota until production in the country exceeds 1.7 mb/d.

Finally, as we know OPEC and allied producers such as Russia will increase supplies by 0.5 mb/d as early as next month. Nobody wants to lose its market share, so I think production growth will be rapid.

It remains to be recalled that oil stocks are still at record levels, which does not imply a significant increase in oil prices:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Bottom line

There are many factors in favor of an increase in oil supply in the near future. At the same time, the outlook for demand remains pessimistic. The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has not ended. It is not even clear if it reached its peak. This is a serious uncertainty factor for the oil market. By and large, the futures market does not always reflect the balance of supply and demand. Basically, it reflects the expectations of its participants. Apparently, the overestimated expectations for vaccines have driven the market too high and too fast.

In light of the above facts, I believe that the probability of a correction in the oil market in the near future is significant. For USO, this means a likely decline to $30 in the next two months

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.