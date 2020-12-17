Following a characteristically upbeat analyst day event, I am increasingly bullish on Entegris (ENTG). My view is predicated on Entegris’ compelling economic moat within the semiconductor materials space, along with its diversified profile, which offers investors buffer against the booms and busts of semiconductor capex cycles. Furthermore, the Entegris story is backed by some impressive numbers including a range of addressable market expansion opportunities, market share gains, and revenue accretion from M&A, all of which should drive above industry top-line growth going forward. Shares trade at a premium c. 24x P/E multiple to fiscal 2023 guidance numbers, but this seems fair considering the increasingly diversified mix, strong medium-term growth outlook, along with a best-in-class operating model capable of sustaining c. 20% ROICs through the cycles.

An Expanding Addressable Market

Entegris opened the presentation with a compelling statistic - from 2015-2020, global GDP has grown 1% (3% ex-COVID-19) compared to a +5% CAGR for Entegris’ market and +11% CAGR for Entegris (+9% organic).

Source: Entegris Analyst Day Event Presentation Slides

The growth prospects for the industry continue to look bright through 2025, as IC content-rich 5G adoption picks up, with IoT devices expected to grow 3x from 2020-2025, and a 3x increase in data generation demand also boosting the outlook for storage and computation. Additionally, Entegris should benefit from fleet electrification, with management estimating electronics’ share of the bill of materials will rise to c. 50% by 2030. Considering the range of tailwinds behind it, I see plenty of room for the industry to continue outpacing global GDP growth into the “4th Industrial Revolution” as well.

Source: Entegris Analyst Day Event Presentation Slides

Accelerating Chip Demand Growth is the Key Driver

At the core of the Entegris story is chip demand growth, which looks set to drive growth in Entegris’ serviceable addressable market (SAM). Admittedly, this growth opportunity will come as little surprise considering it has been well-telegraphed by management previously, but I was nonetheless encouraged by the size of the opportunity for ENTG in the memory space and especially in 3D NAND.

Source: Entegris Analyst Day Event Presentation Slides

Within leading-edge logic, ongoing efforts to scale transistors have been driving a move toward new transistor structures, for example, gate all around transistors, along with the adoption of new interconnect materials. This means more demand for advanced materials solutions, such as thinner film materials and new interconnect metals, which should benefit Entegris. Within memory (3D NAND), the push for increasing layer count should also drive the adoption of new materials such as selective wet etch chemicals.

The numbers are compelling – management is guiding toward almost 3x more logic materials spend per wafer at 5nm (than at 28nm) and 3.2x more spend at 256L 3D NAND (compared to 64L 3D NAND). Backed by these growth tailwinds, I think management’s call for further expansion of the company’s SAM is very feasible.

Source: Entegris Analyst Day Event Presentation Slides

Outlining the Share Gain Opportunity

Coupled with opportunities in filtration content, purity requirements, along with EUV-related drivers, the company sees an 8% per annum growth opportunity for its overall SAM – that implies a notable increase from $5.6 billion in 2020 to $7.1 billion by 2023. The key growth driver lies in the Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM) segment at a projected +10% CAGR, followed by Micro contamination Control (NYSE:MC) at +9% CAGR, and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) at +5% CAGR. The excerpt below (from the conference call) offers some color:

“You can see that over the planning period, we expect our SAM will grow at an average of 8% per year. So a little bit of share gain over the planning period, but mostly, it is about SAM expansion, driven by 3 main forces: the first one is an acceleration of chip demand; the second one is the growing Entegris content per wafer; the last one is more wafers being produced at the leading edge.”

Importantly, Entegris has guided for its revenue growth to continue outperforming the market, with both the SCEM and MC segments guided for c. 300-500bps outperformance and c. 100-200bps for the AMH segment. Using the midpoint of these estimates and incorporating FQ4 guidance, this would imply a c. 12% revenue CAGR from fiscal 2020 to 2023 (outpacing the 11% CAGR from 2015-2020).

I think there is upside to these estimates considering the untapped growth opportunities available, for instance, closer collaboration with customers in Asia via its new manufacturing facility in Taiwan next year. Thus far, progress has been encouraging, with Entegris growing its share of revenue from products manufactured in Asia to c. 40% in 2020 (from c. 22% in 2010).

Source: Entegris Analyst Day Event Presentation Slides

A Sound Capital Allocation Strategy

Key highlights on the capital allocation front include the following – c. 9% of sales allocated to R&D, c. 7-8% of sales allocated to capex, c. 60% of FCF to be distributed to shareholders through dividends, and c. $15 million per quarter to be distributed via share buybacks (management is also open to opportunistic buybacks where appropriate). I would note that these targets are consistent with prior years and, therefore, should come as little surprise to investors.

Source: Entegris Analyst Day Event Presentation Slides

Additionally, the company also aims to be a consolidator in the space, with M&A focused on core semis and other adjacent markets. The strategic goal (to expand the serviceable markets and competitive positioning) makes sense, while its financial framework (accretive in year two and generating high single-digit ROIC in year three) also seems sound.

Source: Entegris Analyst Day Event Presentation Slides

Backed by a strong balance sheet, the company has plenty of flexibility to fulfill its capital allocation targets while also driving earnings growth over the medium-term. This is important considering the company’s longer-term EPS outlook incorporates a potential $0.10-$0.50 EPS uplift from levered share repurchases and M&A (small to transformational).

Source: Entegris Analyst Day Event Presentation Slides

Targeting Up to $4 in EPS by 2023

The latest target model update through 2023 was also overwhelmingly positive despite a set of very feasible underlying assumptions such as 9-10% top-line growth (c. 300-400bps above market) and c. 2%pts of operating margin expansion. Incorporating a continued c. $15 million in quarterly share buybacks (consistent with prior quarters) gets the target EPS to $3.55 (+44% relative to the implied fiscal 2020 EPS based on the midpoint of guidance). However, in a more realistic scenario with both share buybacks and M&A, the EPS potential rises to an impressive $3.75 to $4+/share in fiscal 2023.

Source: Entegris Analyst Day Event Presentation Slides

On balance, I see the latest target model as achievable, if not slightly conservative (even at the upper end). On the top-line, for instance, Entegris has consistently outperformed the market at a faster pace than the projected c. 300-400bps – over the 2015-2020 period, the company outperformed by c. 600bps. Additionally, the strong M&A track record also adds optionality – the nine acquisitions executed since fiscal 2014 have contributed c. $700 million of incremental sales and c. $0.60 of incremental EPS. Assuming management maintains a similar discipline in its M&A approach, I see more of the same going forward.

Source: Entegris Analyst Day Event Presentation Slides

Final Take

Overall, I came away from the event with even more conviction of Entegris’ prospects as we enter the 4th Industrial Revolution. Backed by an above-industry-average growth outlook and plenty of margin expansion opportunities, along with capital allocation optionality (M&A and buybacks), I view the $4+/share EPS target as very achievable. While the valuation multiple is at a premium to historical levels, I believe this fairly reflects Entegris’ increasingly diversified mix, its strong medium-term growth outlook, along with its best-in-class operating model, having sustained a c. 20% ROIC through the cycles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.