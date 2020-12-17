Overall, Universal is not worth holding. Those seeking exposure in the industry should be better off invested in the tobacco majors who offer much more attractive financials and prospects.

Revenues have been declining for years, the dividend starts to feel unsustainable, and Universal is raising debt consistently to fund its capital returns and growth.

Around 2 months ago, we published an article explaining why investors are better off avoiding Universal's (UVV) fat yield, despite its 49-year dividend growth track record. Then, on November 5th, the company released its Q2 results, along with a massive (for its size) stock repurchase program. Shares have rallied notably since, as investors are possibly forecasting healthier financials ahead, as well as reduced dividend costs, which should benefit existing shareholders in the long term. While we do agree that management's buyback decision was a much-needed and thoughtful action, we still believe that Universal faces significant headwinds, with no positive catalysts ahead.

Source: Google Finance

The buyback program

Universal has historically been executing a fair amount of stock buybacks whenever management sees fit. Its current shares outstanding have been reduced by almost 30% since the beginning of the millennium, which surely displays years of shareholder value creation. After all, Universal has been known for focusing on increasing its shareholders' wealth, featuring one of the most impressive dividend growth track records in the world. Management's new buyback program is quite impressive as well. Amounting to $100M, it represents more than 8% of the company's current market cap. Hence, upon completion, shares outstanding will decline quite notably.

At the same time, the company will be saving a significant amount of cash on dividends paid. As much proud as Universal is for its 49-year-long dividend growth record, dividend payments remain a huge burden in order to maintain that record, massively increasing its cost of (additional) equity. Since Universal has a cost of debt of around 4.3%, it does indeed make sense to focus on retiring its shares as its "cost" on dividends is far higher than its interest on the debt.

The company is currently paying out around $75 million in annual dividends. Assuming an 8% reduction on its shares outstanding (constant current market cap), the company will save around $6 million in dividends per annum, which should be quite useful at its current profitability state. As you can see, while UVV generates enough cash from operations to pay its dividends, its net income is struggling distinctly. Hence, reducing dividend outflows should help.

The buyback program is also a great way to stabilize its years-long declining share price and increase investor confidence, as it has done already. However, as already shown by its inadequate net income, the company is struggling fundamentally, and its buyback program is nothing but a short-term relief shot.

Financials are struggling significantly

While Universal's new buyback program is a decent painkiller, the company has been suffering from declining financials for years. Revenues have been declining consistently, causing its gross and, subsequently, net income to keep dropping as well.

The company's latest Q2 report was even more concerning, as revenue growth declined by a severe 20.6% on lower tobacco volumes and sales prices. Keep in mind that, unlike the tobacco majors like Altria (MO) (which we are long on) or Philip Morris (PM) than can pivot their operations gradually (e.g., heated tobacco or vaping) and increase their end-point prices on the consumer, Universal has nothing to shield itself from the long-term decline on tobacco volumes.

Source: Q2 results

With decreased net income, UVV is staying financially afloat due to raising additional debt.

Source: Q2 results

Consequently, as UVV's primary source of revenues is on a long-term declining trajectory, the company's indebtedness increases, currently featuring a net debt/equity ratio of 3.5X.

This changes the narrative because not only has UVV a fundamental cash flow problem that is not sustainable amid consistently declining sales, but it also makes us wonder how the company will fund its $100M stock buyback program. Over the past four quarters, the company has generated $56.3M of net income. Adding $40.1M of depreciation and amortization, we get to a rough $96.4M of "Distributable Cash Flows." Minus $75M on dividends, and we get to $21.4M to, maybe, be allocated towards buybacks. I am saying "maybe" since the company will have other liabilities to cover in the future, such as repaying its debts. This means that the buybacks will occur over a prolonged period (e.g., 5+ years) or by taking on additional debt. The problem here is that creditors will naturally have higher demands. With declining revenues, when UVV knocks on bankers' doors to ask for money to buy back shares, I doubt that the rates will be attractive, despite the current low-rate environment.

Other bets remain unclear

In order to diversify itself from declining sales in its core tobacco segment, the company has been investing in either business. Around a year ago, UVV acquired FruitSmart, an independent specialty fruit and vegetable ingredient processor. In September, the company also announced its acquisition of Silva, a natural, specialty dehydrated vegetable, fruit, and herb processing company, to further boost its presence in the space.

While it's nice to see UVV trying to expand, there are two things to note. Firstly, assuming around $20M of this quarterly increase is due to FruitSmart (the segment also includes dark tobacco), this is only a tiny amount out of Universal's total revenues. Additionally, this division has not been adding to the company's bottom line, which is what ultimately matters when it comes to dividend coverage, the capacity of potential buybacks, and, most importantly, debt reduction.

Source: Q2 results

Income declined significantly during the quarter in this segment, but most importantly, both FruitSmart's and Silva's space of operations (i.e., fruit processors) is extremely low margin. The net profit margin in the food processing industry as a whole, for context, was 5.16% in 2019 (with no COVID-19 effects), reducing the potential for juicy profits in the future. The industry is also very mature, with little to no room for innovation/growth. Hence, we can't see how UVV's new bets will tangibly add to the company's net income and free cash flow.

Conclusion

UVV's investment case has not been bright for quite some time now. The company's massive dividend increase in 2018 felt like a desperate attempt to increase shareholder attraction. While a useful and thoughtful action, the recent buyback program feels like another short-term painkiller against the company's prolonged decay. With hardly any enough cash generation to service its dividends, buybacks, and future debt liabilities, we believe that the company should be avoided.

In fact, its current 6.14% dividend yield is not that high anyway to compensate for the overall risks. Investors can find higher yields from the tobacco majors if they seek exposure in the industry. They offer better payout ratios and higher pricing power while pivoting towards the future with new generation products. Hence, UVV is not worth holding, in our view.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.