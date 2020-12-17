I run long/short portfolios and have tried to describe the advantages of such in many articles on Seeking Alpha. A great example of the powerful upside to your portfolio, whether the market is rising or declining, is a long/short ETF product any investor can own. The ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (CLIX) has been a terrific gainer since inception during November 2017. The angle is a collection of mostly brick and mortar stores has been shorted against some of the leading online-only retailers for your long position. Diversification is one of the many positives to contemplate. Another bullish factor, owners have been able to ride the pandemic surge in ecommerce sales and delivery to your doorstep. Without doubt, the 2020 economy has changed the fortunes of many online retailers forever. If you think the trend away from local store selling to an online order model, with regional warehousing of inventory, and direct delivery to your location of choice is here to stay, CLIX may continue to zig-zag higher for years.

Ecommerce sales worldwide, as a percentage of total retail sales, rose from less than 5% in 2009 to better than 14% going into 2020. Below is a graph of some retail growth trends and forecasts by eMarketer last year, before COVID-19 hit.

Image Source: eMarketer Story

Strategy Nuts & Bolts

The trust holds roughly $260 million in assets under management, and charges 0.65% in annual fees to run the ETF. On the upside, it has paid a small 0.5% in trailing dividend yield for income-oriented investors. The fund uses a 100% long weighting vs. a 50% short position to hedge market direction risk and reduce swings in the volatile, high-growth online retailers.

In today’s trading, one of my favorite growth and value selections, eBay (EBAY) is rocketing higher in price. It is also one of the longs heavily positioned in CLIX. On November 30th, the Top 10 trust holdings included a short swap based on the Bricks and Mortar Retail Store Index, and individual longs including Amazon (AMZN), Alibaba (BABA), Etsy (ETSY), Chewy (CHWY), Wayfair (W), Stamps.com (STMP), GrubHub (GRUB), eBay, and Qurate Retail (QRTEA). Quarte was formerly called Liberty Interactive, and owns HSN, QVC and Zulily among other brands. Below is breakdown of the largest weightings.

Longs

The longs have performed extremely well in terms of equity gains the last three years, since the ETF was started. Total returns, including dividends, for the Top 9 long holdings over the latest 12 months are pictured below.

Super-strong individual charts are pictured below with some of my favorite momentum indicators, using a 12-month span. The Accumulation/Distribution Line, Negative Volume Index, and On Balance Volume signals are pictured for each company to compare and contrast. The Accumulation/Distribution Line measures intraday buying trends. If the closing quote is near the high trade of the session consistently, the line is rising. The Negative Volume Index reviews price and volume changes, but only on slower volume days vs. the previous session. It is a terrific record of overhead supply and investors buying after big down days. On Balance Volume reviews net dollar interest by investors on up vs. down days, multiplying price change by volume. Notice each of the nine long holdings have witnessed at least 2 of the 3 momentum indicators rise sharply the last year of trading.

Shorts

The short position is based on the Solactive-ProShares Bricks and Mortar Retail Store Index. According to the ProShares website:

It is composed of listed companies traded on U.S. stock exchanges that meet the following criteria: a market capitalization of more than $500 million as of the selection date and Average Daily Traded Value of more than $1 million in the 6-month period prior to the selection date; 50% of revenues for the previous fiscal year from retail operations; and more than 75% of revenues from retail operations for the previous fiscal year from in-store sales. Selection date will be 3 business days before the last trading day of June. Selected stocks are reconstituted into the index on the last business day of June. The final constituents are rebalanced to equal weights on the last business day of each month.

Below is a table of the 45 names in the index of physical store retailers currently shorted through CLIX.

Superior Gains Achieved By CLIX

Effectively, an investor in the Long Online/Short Store ETF has been able to play the upside in online retail, without taking the same risk as long only investments, or depending on a rising stock market overall to carry returns. The spread between outsized online gains vs. lagging, sagging and flat sales at physical stores has been a trend, years in the making. And, the drive for greater electronic-based, website-viewed shopping could remain an economic growth theme another 5-10 years.

Believe it or not, the CLIX design has “outperformed” the SPDR Retail ETF (XRT), the red-hot Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ), and the overall U.S. market SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by a wide margin since inception. Below are 1-year and 3-year charts, including dividends for each security.

To be honest, the CLIX chart pattern and trading momentum characteristics still look quite good in December. Below is a chart using the same indicators and setup as the Top 9 longs. Notice the almost zero downside in price action during the coronavirus panic selling in February-March. The individual online longs DID fall in price. However, the physical store picks fell EVEN FASTER during the sell-off. I will also point out the super-strong CLIX Accumulation/Distribution Line and Negative Volume Index since June.

Final Thoughts

Long/short designs can help investors to control downside risk, while staying exposed to desired investment themes, categories, and individual stocks. The ProShares Long Online/Short Stores concept has been a winning one. If you believe online retail is the future, but don’t want to bet the farm on Amazon or other fast-moving names, the CLIX ETF could be a solid pick for your portfolio.

Thanks for reading. This article should be a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

