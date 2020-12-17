I could read in the most recent quarterly report that IDEX issues warrants to pay services providers. IDEX has cash in hand, so I don’t see why it issues securities.

The management of Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) was extremely smart. It acquired an electric vehicle business right before the EV revolution started. With that, the current valuation of the company does not look, in my opinion, justified. IDEX trades at more than 14x forward sales without an established sales growth. I also dislike the recent increase in the amount of convertible securities and related-party transactions. I would not be buying shares right now.

Ideanomics, Inc. operates as a business conglomerate, and is currently investing in electric vehicles and EV battery sales as well as the blockchain industry.

In 2020, the company’s most successful business unit is the seller of EV. In the nine months ended September 2020, most sales were originated by the sale of EVs in China. Given the current EV revolution, many investors are currently looking at IDEX:

The company’s most interesting EV product is Treeletric, which the company expects to distribute massively soon. The company is taking about more than 1000 orders for the Asian market:

That’s not all. The management expects a busy Q4 2020 for the EV business segment. IDEX expects to be able to sell Medici Motor units in North America. In addition, the company is planning to convert diesel buses into EVs and increase its marketing activities in China. Taking into account these activities, most investors will be expecting an increase in sales at the end of 2020:

Sales From Related Parties In 2019

In the nine months ended September 30, 2019, IDEX reported total revenue of $44 million with $43 million coming from related parties. Investors need to understand what a related party is. IDEX has most likely invested or has connection with a client. Most investors will not like this association. We cannot know whether IDEX is pushing the related parties to acquire products from the company. In the same period in 2020, sales were equal to $15 million. In 2020, most sales came from third parties. However, I cannot foresee whether related parties will come back again in 2021 or not.

Intangible Assets And Recent Acquisitions

In September 2020, the company reported $27 million in cash and cash equivalents, 938% more than that in December 2019. I appreciate that the company increased its level of cash. With that, there are several assets that I don’t like. IDEX reports a significant amount of intangible assets, goodwill, and investments in other entities. In September 2020, more than 40% of the total amount of assets were intangible assets and goodwill. Don’t get me wrong. I have nothing against such types of assets. However, I believe that accountants face a lot of trouble while assessing the valuation of intangible assets. That’s not ideal. Impairment of intangible assets is also a risk for shareholders.

I reviewed some of the company’s transactions. IDEX does not only report goodwill. When the company reports a transaction, it does not report only goodwill. IDEX also reports marketing agreements, influencer networks, customer contacts, trade names, and other intangibles. I did not identify a lot of patents or technology acquired. I was not expecting this from an innovative company like IDEX:

I would recommend investors to check every quarter the new intangible assets amortized by IDEX. In the quarter ended September 2020, the company revised the amortization of intangible assets. The most significant intangible assets are continuing membership agreements and land use rights. As shown, the technology acquired is not that significant:

The company’s total amount of liabilities is not significant. However, most investors will not appreciate the company’s financial debt. IDEX reports a large amount of convertible notes. They are worth $14 million. If we add amounts due to related parties, the total debt equals $17.9 million. The total amount of cash is larger than the financial debt. However, investors will notice that the convertible debt could create stock dilution, which may push the valuation of the company down.

The Company Continues To Issue Convertible Debt

Investors afraid of convertible securities will not appreciate IDEX. For those shareholders who don’t care about convertible debt, notice the following. In 2020, the company issued new 4% convertible notes due 2021. If note holders decide to convert their positions, the share count could increase. In my opinion, IDEX needs to sell shares like other electric vehicle companies and growth companies in general. Besides, with the Fed interest rate close to zero, a 4% interest expense appears a bit expensive. I don’t really appreciate growth companies talking to debt investors. If they use innovative technology, I expect that growth companies will convince equity investors, not the debt investors.

There is another detrimental feature that I did not like about the sale of convertible debt. The company expects to use the proceeds to repay outstanding debt among other uses. I was expecting the company to use the money only for research and development and the activities related to their business models:

We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the securities under this prospectus for general corporate purposes, including for general working capital purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding debt and investment and acquisition activities. Source: Prospectus

The Company Is Not Cheap

In September 2020, the share count was equal to 237 million. At $1.5-2, the market capitalization is equal to $355-474 million. If we assume 2020 sales of $20 million and 20% sales growth, we could be seeing forward sales of $24 million. The company has not grown a lot in the past. However, IDEX recently acquired an EV company, and is operating in growing industries. In this case, a 20% sales growth appears conservative.

With forward sales of $24 million, IDEX trades at more than 14x 2021 sales. The company operates in the fintech industry and the electric vehicle sector. There are companies in these two industries that are trading at larger valuations than 14x sales. However, IDEX has not proven anything yet. I don’t think it is fair to compare a conglomerate like IDEX with a 100% pure EV manufacturer or a fintech company. In 2019, IDEX entered the EV market by buying a company in Malaysia. We know very little about its electric vehicles. I don’t believe that the market will give a lot of credibility to the company’s EV segment. The company needs to report more sales.

On December 26, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of a 51.0% interest in Tree Technologies, a Malaysian company engaged in the EV market. Source: 10-Q

Many Related Party Transactions And Convertible Securities

Investors don’t usually like related party transactions. The market does not know whether the related party obtained better terms than a third party would obtain. IDEX has many such types of transactions. It does not look good. As a result, I believe that many institutional investors will not buy shares:

On May 10, 2012, Mr. McMahon, the Company’s Vice Chairman, made a loan to the Company in the amount of $3.0 million. Source: 10-Q On February 8, 2019, the Company entered into a convertible promissory note agreement with SSSIG, an affiliate of Dr. Wu, in the aggregate principal amount of $2.5 million. Source: 10-Q On November 25, 2019, the Company entered into a convertible promissory note agreement with SSSIG, an affiliate of Dr. Wu, in the aggregate principal amount of $1.0 million. Source: 10-Q

I discussed the company’s convertible debt, which I don’t appreciate. But there is more. The company has a significant amount of warrants. They may be converted into equity, which could increase the total amount of shares outstanding. Besides, I could read in the most recent quarterly report that IDEX issues warrants to pay services providers. IDEX has cash in hand, so I don’t see why it issues securities. Shareholders will most likely not appreciate this fact.

My Take

I do appreciate that IDEX is operating in the EV industry. The management is smart. It acquired an EV business right before many people got extremely interested in this sector. Having said that, the company is currently overvalued at more than 14x sales. I don’t see how investors could justify such a valuation for the company. The company has not shown a lot of revenue. It has limited experience in the EV sector. In addition, I don’t like the amount of convertible securities and the related party transactions. To sum up, I would not buy shares at the current price mark.

