Harvest Health has sold off assets that are not part of their core business, allowing for focus on revenue and profit generation.

Resoundingly, Arizona voters passed Prop. 207 to legalize recreational use of cannabis in the state, yet another state to repeal prohibition. Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF) has 15 medical dispensaries in the state (with an additional 22 in other states) and an additional 3 more coming from a settled deal. This positions Harvest Health to gain new customers quickly with the potential to earn long-term customer loyalty along the way. At the same time, Harvest Health has divested itself from past projects that kept the company from focusing on its core business and profitability.

When I look at this company and its data points, with all of the changes that have just taken place, I cannot just look at the company and see charts that might be heading lower. The reason is simple: the newly legalized recreational cannabis in Arizona, as well as the divestiture of assets that has occurred with non-core-focused assets changes everything for this company.

Given the recent developments with the company, is Harvest Health a buy?

Let's break down the data from the company.

Changes in the Cannabis Laws

First, the cannabis industry is set to continue to increase over the retail sales throughout the country where it is legalized. Total cannabis sales are set to increase to $30B - $37B by 2024 from the current level of ~$17.5B; about double in just four more years:

(Data Source Marijuana Business Daily)

This chart, however, was produced just before the legalization of cannabis in a few other states on election night last month. I am expecting the data to become obsolete quickly now that Arizona's status has changed from medical-only to now include recreational. But how much that means for additional revenue increases to Harvest Health is a matter of calculation.

If we want to see how Harvest Health may perform in this increasing environment, all we need to do is look at other states to calculate the Total Addressable Market (TAM) in Arizona.

According to Statista, here are the numbers on cannabis consumption in the United States by age:

(Data Source: Statista)

All we have to do is figure out what the numbers are for the State of Arizona for each demographic, and we can determine the total addressable market based upon the numbers above. First, Arizona has about 7.2M residents.

Coloradans will likely spend about $2.3B this year on cannabis. If we use this number as a basis of comparison and assume the Coloradans and Arizonans will consume at the same linear rate, this translates to $3.1B of cannabis sales with recreational sales. Mind you, for Colorado's rate, this is after 7 years of sales. But it gives you context. Right now, Arizonans are spending about $850M on cannabis in their medical dispensaries.

There are 131 dispensaries in Arizona. Harvest Health is 14% of that. This is a large TAM to be addressed over a period of time. But Harvest Health's own economist came out with a much smaller figure of just $2B at maturity. However, the disclaimer that the CEO states was that Arizona would have to have the lowest rate of recreational use in all of the US. I'm thinking they may be lowball, and I may be a bit high. Even at the middle ground in between, this is a decent-sized pie to be eating.

Harvest Health Revenues

Harvest Health released its revenues for the latest quarter, which are here:

(Data Source: Harvest Health - Author's Chart)

There are two problems with this data. First, Harvest Health has sold off assets that will no longer be included in the numbers. Second, Harvest Health is going to see significant increases with revenues coming soon because of the newly legalized recreational cannabis as well as the newly acquired 3 additional dispensaries from the company's settlement deal. Also, they are opening another two more dispensaries in other states.

While I typically try and follow trends with data, Harvest Health is an outlier due to the changes within the state that they operate as well as the number of dispensaries that they own are in flux.

Harvest Health Gross Profits and Operating Efficiencies

In the latest earnings release, management stressed their ability to stay on point with cost structures. Here is a brief look at both gross margins and operating efficiencies:

(Data Source: Harvest Health - Author's Chart)

(Data Source: Harvest Health - Author's Chart)

As mentioned, the company is stressing operational costs and cost structures in its earnings release. However, the gross margins are a little higher than I have seen in other companies that I am analyzing as a potential investment. At the same time, operating efficiencies are just slightly higher than what I have seen.

If there is continued focus in both of these areas, then I think attaining profitability could be easy to accomplish. The gross margins give a decent starting point for the new sales that will be coming in. Despite these numbers being slightly higher than what I usually encounter, they are close to what it takes for them to become profitable. With economies of scale, Harvest Health could achieve profitability. However, with increased revenues and more cuts in costs, this could also be achieved with only a smaller incremental increase in revenue. The bottom line is they are close.

Harvest Health Total Assets

As I mentioned earlier, and as was stated in the latest earnings release, the company has divested itself from dispensaries and assets that were not part of its core focus. Here, you can see the dramatic shift lower in total assets:

(Data Source: Harvest Health - Author's Chart)

In many ways, it is difficult to get a sense of what the company is now that it has sold off assets and with the changes in Arizona that are going to permit Harvest Health to sell to additional customers after legalization. Given that, I don't necessarily look at where Harvest Health was and see declining assets. Instead, I'm looking at their current assets and potential of new revenue as to what the future might be. This is important, I believe, simply because there was such a dramatic shift in assets and since the new legalization laws in Arizona mean such a significant shift in potential revenues.

Harvest Health EPS

Future earnings are projected to be anywhere from a low estimate of -$0.14 to a high of $0.12 per share, a fairly wide range. For now, the company is close to breakeven with EPS, and that level is after the divestiture:

(Data Source: Harvest Health - Author's Chart)

Given the high end of the estimate, at 30x future earnings, this puts the company's potential valuation at a much higher number of $3.60 per share. However, looking at the long term, the potential addressable market is so much bigger than what it was just one month ago before Arizona's legalization, I think that the estimates are going to have to be revised upwards significantly. Even still, with the $0.12 EPS estimate, that pushes the stock price upwards to about double where the price is today.

Harvest Health Book Value

Book value has been sliding lower and lower, as this chart shows:

(Data Source: Harvest Health - Author's Chart)

Just like revenues and other metrics with the company, everything changed after the sales of non-core-focused assets as well as the new election. And, again, instead of looking at this chart from the perspective of a company whose charts are heading lower, you need to look instead at the current number and stay with that number as the foundation of valuing Harvest Health.

That being said, at $0.92 per share book value, this is low compared to the company's current stock price. The stock is trading at $1.92. I am always looking for justification with valuations. One of the reasons is that I am always looking for a margin of safety should my analysis be wrong. With a company whose book value is significantly higher than the stock price, I can lean on that as a rationale to invest simply because there is intrinsic value with assets that should act as a stopgap. But that is not the case with Harvest Health. There is too much of a gap between book value and the stock price.

Granted, some could say that the future earnings per share are where the stock is being priced off of. Future earnings projections are wide and negative, so there is no validity there from my perspective.

HRVSF Stock

After the election, HRVSF had moved little despite the legalization of recreational cannabis in Arizona and Biden's victory, seen by many as a positive for the overall industry, as this chart shows:

I have been a bit leery on the idea that Biden's victory would necessarily be a positive for cannabis simply because we still do not know what is going to happen in the Senate. And, the passage of a bill in the House for the legalization of cannabis was more ceremonial than anything, if you ask me. The Senate will likely kill the bill; I seriously doubt it would make it to the floor for a vote.

Still, the developments in Arizona were very big, and the state's largest dispensary should have gotten more traction than it did from the passage. I think the market may be behind the curve on this. But, then again, we are left without concise enough guidance to determine what future earnings will be in order to gauge the stock's value.

The Takeaway: Is Harvest Health A Buy

The future in Arizona is going to be very green, indeed. But, how green? Looking at some of the numbers I have for the future of the company shows that there is a lot of potential for the company over the long term. And, the fact that Harvest health is the biggest dispensary company positions them well to capture a lot of the potential. If you were just looking at this, it might be enough to jump into the company and hold on to this stock for the long run.

At the same time, revenues will increase with the additional dispensaries the company picked up with the settlement deal as well as the additional dispensaries they are opening soon. This is indeed a growing company.

But the book value seems a bit skewed to the stock price, given that we do not have a solid idea of where earnings and revenues will be in the future. I think the stock price is high relative to book value, given that the company is still not profitable.

Long term, I think, this stock is a buy; maybe even a strong buy. However, despite a long-term total addressable market being as large as it is, and the fact that the company is the largest dispensary company in Arizona, I am going to hold off on putting this stock into my own portfolio until I have better guidance and a better sense of what the valuation should be.

If you already have this stock, I should think holding on for the long-term will pay off handsomely. For me, I will pass on this one at this very moment.

Still, I am bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.