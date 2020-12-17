Introduction

I own in my portfolio many companies from the healthcare sector. I am exposed to the drug distribution business, the pharmaceuticals and the medical devices. The last two sub-sectors have performed very well, and especially well since the outburst of the pandemic. I am willing to take another look at some of the companies in the medical devices sub-sector.

In series of articles in 2015, another one in 2016, and a third one in 2018, I analyzed leading companies in the sector. I focused on Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Medtronic (MDT) and Becton, Dickinson (BDX). I found all three to be great firms, and own all three, but Abbott is my largest position in the sub-sector. I keep following the company and take any short-term weakness as an opportunity as it happened in 2016.

In this article I will analyze Abbott after the amazing run it had in the last several years crushing the major indices. I will look at the fundamentals, the valuation, the growth opportunities and risks. I will use the graph below which reflects my methodology to try and evaluate whether Abbott is a good investment right now.

According to Seeking Alpha company overview, Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Diagnostic Products segment offers laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology. Its Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. The company's Medical Devices segment offers rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, as well as neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders.

Fundamentals

In the last five years the company managed to grow its top line by over 9.5% annually. This is a great figure and it is derived from a combination of organic growth and acquisitions made by the management. What the company also enjoyed this year were favorable currency exchange rate. The company expects growth to maintain this pace in the short term and in the last quarter this goal was achieved.

The bottom-line growth as seen below might be confusing. It seems like EPS has declined in the last year. However, these figures are not adjusted for one-time expenses. The adjusted non-GAAP EPS shows that Abbott enjoyed EPS growth of 10.61% despite increasing number of shares outstanding. This was done by cost cutting and synergies after the acquisitions and due to the sales growth.

The company is a dividend aristocrat which means it grew its annual payout for over 25 years. When using the adjusted EPS for 2020 the payout ratio is extremely safe just shy of 50%, and the dividend has been growing fast in the last several years matching the growth rate of the company. The only setback is the initial yield which is a bit low due to the current valuation.

The company until its major acquisitions used to reward shareholders with buybacks. The acquisitions themselves increased the number of shares outstanding significantly, and since that the number is growing slowly. I hope that once the company's deleveraging efforts are done, it will reinitialize the buyback programs as an additional method to return capital to shareholders.

Valuation

The current forward P/E is 30 and that is higher than the average price to earnings ratio in the past year. The company was extremely cheap during the March sell-off but right now it doesn’t seem like it attractively valued. Yes, the company shows significant growth in top and bottom line, but this is still a higher than average valuation.

Moreover, the graph below from F.A.S.T. Graphs shows a similar story. The average P/E ratio is 20, and the growth rate is 8.32%. While the company has grown faster in 2021, the analysts' consensus for the medium term is that growth rate will be medium to high single digits. While this is a decent growth rate the valuation is a little bit rich.

The company has extremely strong fundamentals. Strong top and bottom line growth, and safe and reliable dividend propelling shareholders returns for decades. Analysts see this trend continues as the company enjoys growth in its diagnostics and cardiovascular segments. The valuation is a little bit rich right now, but not to the point where it is unjustifiable.

Opportunities

One of the best characteristics of Abbott is that it's a "boring company". Many dividend aristocrats are boring, they sell "boring" products and mostly fly below the radar of many investors who focus on hyped stocks. This allow investors to find Abbott trading for lower valuations many times. The current situation with Covid put Abbott in the news cycle and helped in my opinion to propel the share price. While this is great for holders, it may imply that new investors should wait until the Covid tests hype is over.

Abbott is enjoying geographical diversification and sale diversification. The company doesn't rely on any single market or product for its revenues. The acquisitions of Alere and St. Jude in the last five years have strengthened the company's position even more and turn Abbott into a medical devices powerhouse. The diversification allows the company to focus on growing segments and growing markets to achieve future growth.

Another important factor is the company's management. The management did smart acquisitions with Alere and St. Jude that were accretive to the top and bottom line. In addition, the company has deleveraged itself after these acquisitions and continuing to do so while investing in the core business for growth and paying dividends. Having a competent management team with good capital allocation skills is overlooked many times.

Risks

In the last quarter roughly 10% of the sales were Covid related. The company managed to capitalize on the pandemic and earn money as it helps battling the virus. However, as the vaccination has already begun in Europe and the United States, it is unclear whether the company will have much longer to sell Covid related products. The technology developed will be used for other purposes, but it is unclear how quickly the coronavirus will leave us if it does.

Moreover, the company is selling its products worldwide and a significant portion of the sales come from outside the United States. In the past year the U.S dollar weakened when compared to most currencies. It helped Abbott to boost its sales in USD, but this trend can change and hurt sales. Even if the dollar index stays the same, the company will lose this sales tailwind.

An important risk is the competitive environment. While there are barriers to enter the industry, there is high level of competition inside the industry. Abbott is competing with healthcare giants like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Medtronic (MDT) as well as smaller competitors.

Conclusion

Abbott Laboratories is still a great company. The fundamentals are sound, the dividend is safe, and there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic regarding its future. In addition, the company's risks seem limited and not different from risks the company dealt with in the past. However, the valuation is a little bit high. The impressive run lately pressed the valuation a little bit too high in my opinion.

While the valuation is a little bit rich, investors who will buy Abbott right now will not lose money in the long term. However, in the short and even the medium-term they may lag the market due to the valuation. I would consider initiating a small position and adding when the stock dips or wait for a better valuation for a large position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, MDT, JNJ, BDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.