As the last large scale solar module manufacturer in the US, First Solar could benefit from a surge in solar demand in the US under a more environmentally friendly administration.

(Data taken from NREL and SEIA reports. The steady decline in utility scale solar project costs has continually fueled global demand.)

After years of being neutral to bearish on First Solar (FSLR), I wrote about the company's attractive investment prospect after its shares were sliced in half at the height of the pandemic scare. My reasoning was simple. The solar industry has a history of being counter-cyclical and thus had the potential to weather negative economic impact from the pandemic better than other industries. Combined with a strong balance sheet and single digit earnings multiple, shares of First Solar appeared to have limited downside despite global economic uncertainties. Now that the stock has nearly tripled, a reassessment of its investment outlook should be made. While First Solar shares have rallied extensively, it remains an attractive investment opportunity based on relative valuations, accelerating earnings growth in 2021, and positive industry sentiment under a more eco-friendly administration.

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Recap

Despite economic uncertainty brought about by the onset of COVID-19, First Solar posted a blowout third quarter earnings report. On a GAAP basis, First Solar reported an EPS of $1.45 which nearly doubled estimates of $0.83. Revenues also came in at a whopping 34% higher than expectations.

To be fair, expectations were understandably conservative. Heading into First Solar's third quarter earnings, 2020 estimates called for $2.88 in EPS. The company's current implied annual guidance for 2020 is listed at $3.65-$4.15 in EPS. As I detailed in my March article by breaking down each of First Solar's operating segments, I concluded the company's original pre-pandemic annual EPS guidance of $3.25-3.75 should be easily achievable.

First Solar's midpoint EPS guidance should be achievable even under fairly conservative assumptions.

Part of the reason why First Solar was able to post a strong quarter was due to the closing of several solar projects that had been delayed since late last year. These included high margin Japanese solar projects which finally closed during the third quarter and helped push systems segment gross margin to 33.3%. This is roughly double the segment gross margin posted in the first half of 2020 and for the entire year in 2019.

FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 H1 2020 Q3 2020 Systems Gross Margin 20.45% 25.41% 16.17% 17.71% 33.30%

(Data compiled from FSLR's quarterly results. Dollar figures in millions of USD.)

Additionally, module segment gross profits increased by 56% sequentially to $125 million from $80 million reported in the second quarter. Although Q3 gross profits benefited from a couple non-recurring items, adjusted module segment gross margin continued to improve to 25.7% from 23% reported in Q2 2020. My primary reason for being constructive on First Solar's prospects was the gross profit potential for its Series 6 solar module. As its ramping increased further during the quarter, Series 6 manufacturing adjusted gross margin expanded by 110 basis points to 26.9%. Management further guided for Series 6 adjusted gross margin to potentially exceed 28% in the final quarter of 2020.

Operating Segments Breakdown

Systems Segment

As mentioned above, First Solar's system segment had an especially good quarter in Q3 2020. However since the quarter benefited from revenue recognition of delayed project sales from last year, it will likely be the best quarter for this segment this year and perhaps for quite some time. As the table below shows, systems segment revenues have gradually been declining in the past few years and could drop by another 30% on an annual basis in 2020.

FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 H1 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Implied Range FY 2020 EST Systems Revenue $2,134.93 $1,742.04 $1,603.00 $409.34 $505.09 $90-$130 $1000-$1040

(Data compiled from FSLR's SEC filings. Dollar figures in millions of USD.)

Based on the company's guidance for the fourth quarter, systems segment revenues could drop to around $110 million from $505 million recorded in the third quarter. Since the wide revenue guidance range given is dependent on the closing of its Sun Streams 2 project sale, fourth quarter systems segment revenues may primarily be derived from this single project. At the US average of $0.90/watt for utility scale projects, the sale of this 150 MW solar farm could generate approximately $135 million in quarterly revenues. According to the company's third quarter earnings conference call, systems segment gross margin is expected to drop and be diluted to consolidated figures. Gross margin from the sale of solar projects in the highly competitive US market have been known to fall into the single digits.

The situation become a little more uncertain heading into 2021. Last year First Solar stated it will move away from project ownership in the US market and allow a third party to finance and own US based solar projects it develops. This approach would free up capital required build and maintain solar projects up until their ultimate sale which could take as long as a couple years. The downside would be a dramatic decline in revenues and an overall decline in gross profit since the company would have to share the vertical's profits with the third party financier/owner.

Under this new structure, it would be unlikely both segment profits and revenues would see any growth. In addition, the company's inventory of project assets held for sale have been declining as the table below shows. Unless this reverses, revenues from its own project sales could decline further next year. If systems segment revenues decline at the same rate next year as the company's recent decline in project assets on its balance sheet and gross margin returns to historical levels, annual gross profits for this segment could drop by half or about $1.00 in after-tax EPS contribution.

Ending 2019 Ending Q3 2020 Project Assets $337.12 $364.00 PV Systems $476.98 $257.40 Total $814.10 $621.40

(Data compiled from FSLR's quarterly results. Dollar figures in millions of USD.)

Modules Segment

The financial outlook for First Solar's modules segment is much more positive. The complete transition from the company's legacy Series 4 to new Series 6 product line will finally move quarterly segment gross margin close to a normalized figure. Absent of Series 4 sales, fourth quarter segment gross margin could exceed 28%. This is a dramatic change from pre-Series 6 era segment gross margins of 14% and -10% in fiscal year 2017 and 2018, respectively. If the company achieves manufacturing cost targets set three years ago, module segment gross margin could easily exceed 30%.

FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 Q1-Q3 2020 Module Segment Revenues $806.40 $502.00 $1,460.12 $2,102.10 Module Segment COGS $694.06 $552.47 $1,170.04 $1,581.29 Module Segment Gross Margin 13.93% -10.05% 19.87% 24.78%

(Data compiled from FSLR's SEC filings. Dollar figures in millions of USD.)

First Solar is also expanding its Series 6 manufacturing capacity which is scheduled to hit 8 GW by the end of next year from the current 6 GW level. Assuming realized production reaches the midpoint of 7 GW between this range, shipments next year could expand by 25% from an estimated 5.6 GW in 2020. If average selling prices [ASP] remain stable, module segment gross profits could exceed $800 million next year. Under the company's current guidance range for fiscal 2020, annual module segment gross profit should range between $450-500 million this year.

Thus under an ideal scenario, incremental EPS just from module segment contribution could add as much as $2.50 in 2021. This would more than make up for the likely decline in systems segment gross profit as explained above and net an incremental EPS gain of $1.50 next year. At the implied guidance for 2020, EPS growth in 2021 could thus potentially exceed 35%.

Since shipments in 2022 could still grow to the full 8 GW of the current manufacturing capacity target, net income should continue to increase provided First Solar's systems segment reaches a new baseline floor. However, unless capacity targets are lifted beyond 8 GW, overall EPS growth in 2022 would likely fall to the teens percentile. Thus while First Solar could experience a strong earnings surge in 2021 due to Series 6 reaching full normalization, growth beyond next year would likely slow dramatically even under ideal operating conditions. It is possible once US policy becomes more clear under the new Biden administration, First Solar could announce further capacity increases given its strong balance sheet.

Earnings Growth Factors

The EPS examples described above show that First Solar could potentially post very strong growth next year. However this is a best case scenario based on recent operating trends. Key factors that may affect earnings in both directions are the following:

First Solar may scrap its announced plan to exit solar project ownership in the US. The official recognition of President-elect Biden and the potential for accelerated solar deployment in the US in the next several years may give the company more clarity and confidence to remain in the more capital intensive solar project sales business. The cost and availability of credit have also changed more favorably since the company's announcement last year. Increased solar project ownership and sales would not only increase revenues but also give the company the full profit profile in the vertical.

Module manufacturing gross profit on a per watt basis need to remain stable. The example above used a best case scenario of $0.12/watt module segment gross profit. This is based on the current ASP range of $0.34-$0.35/watt and the normalized manufacturing cost target of $0.22-$0.23/watt. Although manufacturing costs appear to be slightly above $0.25/watt currently, higher throughput alone based on the company's target would be enough to each this intermediate term cost target. Series 6's road map as currently described have the potential for manufacturing costs to reach $0.21/watt which would help buffer any declines in ASPs. Each $0.01/watt in gross profit contraction would lower annual EPS by approximately $0.60 so it is critical First Solar realizes its long term manufacturing cost targets.

Module ASPs need to remain fairly stable and not drop by a larger degree relative to manufacturing cost reductions. The module vertical is extremely competitive with silicon based offerings in the low-mid $0.20s per watt range. Section 201 solar tariffs helped First Solar maintain its pricing in the US in prior years but under the current scheme will drop by another 5% next year. The possible bifacial module exemption from tariffs could potentially allow for competing products to sell for anywhere from $0.05-$0.10/watt lower than First Solar's modules. The company is clearly concerned since it has addressed bifacial modules numerous times and with detailed comparisons in its earnings presentations. If the US market does not give First Solar an ASP premium for being a US company, ASPs could contract faster than manufacturing cost reductions and flip EPS growth to contraction.

Final Thoughts

Although there may appear to be a lot of risk factors for First Solar investors, the general environment should be more favorable to the company than not. Investors need to remember First Solar is the last large scale solar module manufacturer in the US and as such could receive preferential treatment in the US market. Therefore, the company will likely receive some ASP premium in the US market despite extremely high competition from lower cost producers. Even in an lower tariff environment next year, maintaining a $0.05/watt ASP premium would not be as hard as it may appear.

At the module level premiums may be as much as 20% higher than lower cost silicon based counterparts, but at the solar project level averaging $0.90/watt for utility scale, this premium would be reduced below 5%. Extra incentives for US companies could reduce the balance of systems end cost even lower. If investors believe the US market could accept a low single digit pricing premium for using an American brand, then it is likely First Solar will likely be able to keep module ASPs near recent levels for the next couple of years despite strong competitive threats.

Secondly, First Solar can only supply part of US demand. US utility scale demand is projected to exceed 14 GW this year. At the high end of First Solar's shipment guidance for 2020, the company would only be able to supply 40% of demand in the US. The actual percentage is even lower since some of its annual shipments are outside the US. Under a more friendly environmental administration, US utility scale demand could even double based on adoption in other major markets around the world during the past decade. In fact the US is lagging far behind many other countries in terms of solar adoption relative to its GDP.

In a 20 GW plus US demand market, First Solar's current capacity target would only be able to supply under 40% of potential demand. This has been one of the reasons why the company has been able to sell out its supply and fully book at least a full year ahead. For the same reason, First Solar can be more selective in order to maintain the highest ASPs possible. In essence First Solar does not need to compete in a highly competitive market outside the US. It only needs for the US market to remain strong and accept its product even if end costs are slightly higher than top tier peers who are primarily Chinese based. With US public sentiment increasing turning against China, making this assumption seems fairly reasonable.

At First Solar's recent share price, the stock is trading at about 24x forward estimated earnings. While at the high end of the industry's historical range during the past decade, FSLR is actually relatively cheap compared to several US listed solar peers trading at over double this multiple. Relative to stay-at-home beneficiary momentum stocks, FSLR would be considered an absolute bargain considering its own earnings momentum could accelerate next year. Under the business conditions I detailed above, 2021 annual EPS could exceed $5.00 and place its forward multiple in the teens.

In the short term, First Solar's stock may need to consolidate its gains after tripling from lows this year. Recent downgrades for some of the concerns I listed above also helped stall its recent rally. While these concerns are objectively legitimate on paper, I do believe the unquantifiable advantage of being a US company supplying in the US market are underestimated by most Wall Street solar analysts who during the past decade have consistently underestimated the earnings power of US listed solar companies. Even though I have not been a fan of First Solar, its stock in my opinion should be objectively bought on dips based on its relative valuation and accelerated earnings growth next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.