The company is well-positioned to achieve its aggressive long-term top-line and bottom-line targets, thanks to being a one-stop shop for all semiconductor testing needs.

After reporting strong third-quarter results on November 1, 2020, Cohu (COHU) rallied to its 52-week high of $38.49 on December 4, 2020. Although the stock has now pulled back to $36.15 as of December 14, 2020, the company's strong upward growth trajectory is far from over. While the forward P/E multiple of 14.3x may seem a tad bit expensive, the company seems reasonably priced if we check its P/S multiple of 2.6x. The company is playing a pivotal role in the 5G rollout, and will be seeing a robust double-digit top-line growth in future years. Investors now have a good chance to go for a reasonably priced, fast-growing tech company that is all set to benefit in the new 5G economy.

Cohu is in the business of supplying semiconductor testing and inspection equipment, a global market projected to be worth $6.5 billion and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% in the coming years. Based on the company's expected revenues in 2020, we can see that the company accounts for almost 10% market share.

Technical analysis shows that Cohu stock is comfortably above the 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages. This shows that this small-cap stock with market capitalization of just over $1.5 billion is currently in solid uptrend. A combination of favorable macro developments and sound business model developed over years makes Cohu an attractive pick in December 2020.

Secular tailwinds in 5G mobility and automotive segments are multi-year growth drivers for Cohu

Rapid adoption of 5G is expected to result in 40% increase in generation and transmission of data across the world. By 2025, almost 45% of the data traffic is expected to be on 5G networks. This means that more and more people will be switching to 5G-compatible devices, unleashing a new device replacement cycle especially in the smartphone world. It should be noted that smartphones are responsible for 95% of the current mobile data traffic.

Currently, 5G penetration in smartphones is only 12%, but is expected to reach 24% by 2021. The increased penetration of millimeter wave technology is further expected to boost the adoption of 5G smartphones. Finally, RF (radio frequency) content in smartphones is also expected to reach 50% by 2023. Cohu is expected to play a pivotal role in RF-testing of these 5G-compliant mobile devices. Beyond 5G mobility, an opportunity expected to peak in 2023 or 2024, Cohu will also see many more opportunities open up in 5G for automotive, industrial, and IoT (internet-of-things) applications in the next few years.

The company has launched RedDragon RF module for testing 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and Ultra-Wideband devices, in addition to 4G and other older Wifi devices. The newly-launched suite of RF test instrumentation has reported robust demand in areas such as mobility semiconductors, data centers, and personal computers in the third quarter.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has emerged as an unexpected beneficiary of Huawei's challenges in 2020. The company has launched a 5G base station chip, Atom P5900 or Snow Ridge, to enable Ericsson and other phone manufacturers enter the 5G game without Huawei's assistance. With countries across the world rushing to restrict Huawei, Intel is seeing a welcome opportunity in the $20 billion networking infrastructure silicon market. Cohu has been servicing Intel for many years. Even now, Intel is the only customer which accounted for more than 10% of Cohu's total revenues in the first nine months of 2020. Increasing 5G business for Intel is bound to reflect in demand for Cohu's testers in coming years.

ADAS (advanced driver-assisted systems), telematics, and electrification in automotive segment have also opened up several growth opportunities for Cohu. In the automotive segment, the company is increasingly seeing demand for its equipment and services in ADAS, power management semiconductors, and optoelectronic device sensors. In the consumer segment, Cohu is reporting increased demand for its RF testers for testing mini- and micro-LEDs in new large panel TVs, powerful gaming GPUs, and edge computing devices.

The emerging technologies have made it possible to perform increasing complex tasks, which is in turn leading to higher test intensity. This is also a strong demand driver for Cohu's RF testers, handlers and new line of contactors.

Cohu has projected robust financial growth trajectory for multiple years

Cohu's third-quarter revenues are up 5% YoY (year-over-year) to $150.6 million, ahead of the consensus estimate by $4.7 million. Third-quarter non-GAAP gross margin jumped 170 basis points YoY to 44.0%, while non-GAAP EPS was up YoY by 125% to $0.27. These are some really strong numbers, backed by better-than-expected order recovery in automotive and industrial segments.

Besides, almost 40% of the company's revenues are recurring, which involves consumables such as interface products, spares, and kits required for semiconductor device and PCB (printed circuit board) board testing as well as services. This revenue structure lends high top-line visibility.

The company has upped its fourth-quarter guidance for quarter ending December 26, second time in a single month, mainly due to increasing market share in RF tester space and much higher than anticipated demand from the automotive segment. Fourth-quarter revenues are expected to be $195 to $200 million, 31% up sequentially at midpoint. First-quarter 2021 revenues is now expected to be 5% higher compared to updated fourth-quarter revenue guidance.

Cohu also boasts of a healthy balance sheet. At the end of third quarter, the company had total cash of $171 million and $371.5 million total debt on its balance sheet. The company reduced $17.3 million principal for its Term B Loan taken for financing Xcerra acquisition in the third quarter. Further, Cohu had repaid additional $20.9 million of this Term B Loan till December 1, 2020. Reallocating resources to aggressively reduce debt, especially in the current uncertain times, is a sign of high management confidence in improving business fundamentals and improving cash flows for the company.

Finally, Cohu has come up with a revenue target of $940 million and $3.60 non-GAAP EPS by 2023. The company is projecting 14% CAGR revenue growth and 23% operating income margin for next three to five years.

These risks need to be considered

In the first nine months of 2020, China accounted for almost 21.3% of Cohu's total revenues. China is the company's biggest market, followed by the U.S., which made up 16.5% of the total revenues in the first nine months of 2020. While the company has a geographically diversified revenue base, its high exposure to China exposes Cohu to significant geopolitical pressures. The company's exposure to Huawei, while less than 5% of its total revenues, will continue to be under pressure. Although the recent U.S. export restrictions on China's military end-use applications and end users are not affecting the company on an immediate basis, additional restrictions may limit the company's growth prospects in China.

Then there has been much optimism in the market, on expectations of a vaccine getting the economy back to pre-Covid days. However, we do not know for sure how the pandemic will pan out in coming months or whether we will manage to effectively distribute vaccines globally. As for now, COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the world. In this context, a weaker-than-anticipated economic recovery can impact testing demand from consumer and industrial segments in the next few quarters.

Conclusion

Cohu's share price has spiked by 38.3% in the last one month and by 58.2% YTD (year-to-date). Yet, the company's valuations are pretty reasonable, especially when we consider peer Teradyne (TER) is trading at forward P/E multiple of 24.2x and P/S multiple of 6.5x. Cohu is also trading at forward P/S multiple of 1.9x for 2021 and just 1.8x for 2022. Teradyne, on the other hand, is trading at forward P/S multiple of 6x for 2021 and 5.7x for 2022.

Although Teradyne is a much bigger player in the semiconductor testing space, the opportunity for Cohu is also evolving at a very rapid pace. Improving fundamentals which will get reflected in top-line and bottom-line performance as well as multiple expansion will drive share price gains for Cohu in the next few years. With Cohu's revenue growth trajectory expected to be steeper than Teradyne's in next three years, it may be even conservative to assume P/S multiple close to 2.4x in 2021. Assuming Seeking Alpha's fiscal 2021 sales estimates for Cohu, we land up with a share price of around $46, which translates into approximately 28% gain in next one year. The company also pays a small dividend, which just adds to the investor's total return.

Cohu is a multi-year growth story and has just got started. Hence, technology investors should consider starting a small position in this stock in December 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.