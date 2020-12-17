Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology treatments. Veru has a pipeline of several novel medicines in clinical-stage trials along with a portfolio of sexual health products that currently generate revenues. The company recently reported its latest quarterly results highlighted by strong growth and improving financials. A separate announcement indicating positive clinical results from its selective androgen receptor treatment of metastatic breast cancer, known as 'Enobosarm', is driving bullish momentum as a potential game-changer for the company. Shares are up nearly 300% in just the past month with a recognition by the market of Veru's positive long-term outlook with significant growth opportunities.

VERU Financials Recap

Veru reported its fiscal 2020 Q4 results on December 9th with an EPS loss of $0.17 or negative $11.8 million. More favorable was the strong revenue growth which increased 35% year over year to $11.7 million, including an 87% increase in sales of its "FC2" female condom product. The gross margin at 81% climbed from 67% in the period last year. Sales of FC2 at $8.7 million in the quarter represent about 74% of the firm-wide revenues in Q4. Adjusted operating income reached $2.8 million, reversing a loss of $1.5 in Q4 2019.

For the full year, revenues increased 34% y/y to $42.6 million, while the adjusted operating loss narrowed to $0.6 million from a negative $6.4 million in 2019. Indeed, much of the improvement in the financials as a result of momentum for the prescription FC2 product which increased distribution across U.S. pharmacies and with telemedicine support.

During the quarter, the company also generated sales from its 'PREBOOST' product marketed as "Roman Wipes" as a benzocaine-based wipe for premature ejaculation. That being said, a key development announced in conjunction with the earnings release was the divestment of the PREBOOST business for $20 million to Roman Health Ventures Inc., which previously partnered with Veru through an exclusive marketing contact. The sale here is in line with its core strategy to focus on the core oncology drug development business. The company still intends to maintain the sexual health segment with the F2C product to continue to generate cash flow going forward.

The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $13.6 million against zero financial long-term debt. Subsequently, to the quarter-end, the sale of PREBOOST is adding $15 million in cash along with another $5 million in notes to be collected over the next 18 months. Overall, we view the liquidity position as solid which can support further growth opportunities.

Oncology Pipeline

The real attraction of Veru is its oncology pipeline with several drugs in development. VERU-111 is targeted for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company explains that there is an urgent need for safe and effective treatment alternatives with a distinct mechanism of action that is easy to be administered. The product has phase 1b clinical trial safety results showing limited adverse effects. With 10 men completing at least four 21-day cycles of continuous dosing, 6 showed favorable efficacy.

VERU-111 is also being studied in a phase 2 trial for SARS-COV-2 infection to prevent acute respiratory distress syndrome "ARDS". Management highlights that, while vaccines have been developed and are on the market, no effective treatment exists for severe hospitalized cases, and the pandemic remains a crisis highlighting the ongoing demand for such a product.

There is also the separate VERU-100, which is a long-acting GnRH antagonist peptide formulation, or androgen deprivation therapy, to treat advanced hormone-sensitive prostate cancer "ADT". The opportunity here is that there are no current GnRH antagonist depot injectable formulations commercially approved beyond a one-month duration. VERU-100 is expected to initiate a Phase 2 trial in the first quarter of the calendar year 2021 and a phase 3 registration clinical trial by the end of next year.

With data for global sales data of advanced prostate cancer treatments in 2018 at $2.6 billion, management believes VERU-100 could capture 28% of that market, generating $750 million in annual revenues. It's also worth noting that there are several other potential indications for the drug based on antitumor activity in preclinical models for triple-negative breast cancer, cervical cancer, lung cancer, and ovarian cancer, among other areas Veru is exploring.

A major headline for the company following the release of its Q4 results was that VERU had acquired the exclusive worldwide licensing rights for 'Enobosarm', a selective androgen receptor "AR" targeting agent, for endocrine-resistant metastatic breast cancer. Estrogen receptor "ER" is present in 85% of all breast cancers, and more than 90% of ER+ positive breast cancers also contain the AR, which has been demonstrated to be an important therapeutic target in ER+ breast cancer.

Enobosarm is an oral drug that can selectively target AR in breast cancer without the traditional severe side effects of virilizing androgen therapies like facial hair growth or liver toxicity. The company released data from a positive phase 2 clinical trial, suggesting a good safety profile and meaningful medical benefit. Enobosarm has over 2,091 enrolled patients across 25 separate clinical and nonclinical studies, with the results here suggesting a good safety profile and meaningful medical benefit. Overall, the addition of Enobosarm supports the profile of a VERU as an important player in late-stage oncology therapy development.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Veru, with the market cap currently approaching $700 million, is one of the more exciting small-cap biotech names with a robust pipeline of treatments. We are encouraged by the positive developments and see this latest breakout in shares as a confirmation of the company's effective management and successful business strategy. For context, while the stock exploded higher over the past month, we highlight that shares are just approaching the previous all-time high for the stock set back in 2013.

Recognizing the stock remains high-risk and subject to significant volatility, given limited earnings and long-term uncertainties, we believe this rally is supported by the new positive sentiment towards the outlook.

Along with the late-stage drug development pipeline, we like the F2C product in the portfolio which delivered 35% y/y revenue growth in the last quarter that would make it an attractive company in its own right. Veru benefits from the F2C cash flow generation that can support the core oncology business limiting the need for financing and supporting the overall fundamental profile of the company. In this regard, many other small biotechs could only wish to have such a product that is already on the market and profitable as a standalone business.

Investors can look forward to several upcoming milestones as Enobosarm, VERU-100, VERU-111, Zuclomiphene Citrate, and TADFIN head towards commercialization over the next few years.

According to consensus estimates, compared to a revenue growth forecast of 15% for the current fiscal 2021, sales may accelerate by fiscal 2022 as the pipeline of drugs begins to enter the market. EPS is expected to turn positive at $0.17 by fiscal 2023. Over the period, the F2C product should continue to drive sales, benefiting from growing market penetration.

Final Thoughts

We are bullish on Veru which we believe is well-positioned to execute on its pipeline strategy towards final new drug approvals. The company maintains overall solid fundamentals that can support growth opportunities. In the near term, we expect shares to remain volatile, given the exceptional rally in recent weeks, and believe the prudent call is to stay on the sidelines until the stock settles down. Tactically, we would be buyers of the stock on any pullback under $8.00.

To the upside, there is some optimality associated with the potential that one of the drugs finds success in a separate indication, adding to the growth potential. Positive headlines regarding the VERU-111 therapy trial data for COVID-19 ARDS would likely add to bullish momentum in the stock.

While the market is likely focused on the therapies pipeline, the risk is that sales growth momentum from F2C underperforms over the next couple of quarters, which could renew bearish sentiment towards the stock. Any setback in clinical trial data or regulatory hurdles would also likely result in a deeper correction for the stock.

