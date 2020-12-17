Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) recently organized a joint session for its Industrial Power Control (IPC) and Power & Sensor (NYSE:PSS) divisions (c. 14% and 29% of fiscal 2020 group sales, respectively) as part of its power semiconductor roadshow. The call reaffirmed both the near-term and longer-term outlook across segments, with some end markets even tracking better than expected. Furthermore, Cypress (CY) synergies are being realized ahead of schedule, which is encouraging. Along with these earnings tailwinds, accelerating electric vehicle demand should also continue to support valuations. At the current c. 15x EV/EBITDA multiple, Infineon shares trade at a discount to closest peer NXP Semiconductor's (NXPI) c. 18x EBITDA multiple, leaving plenty of room for further upside.

IPC Division to Benefit from the Renewables Growth Story

For the IPC segment, management continues to see healthy broad-based growth for the upcoming year, which is positive. Considering its broad customer base across the major players for PV inverters and wind turbines, Infineon is in prime position to benefit from the projected c. 10% CAGR in this market over the medium-term, in addition to the robust growth outlook in 2021. Similarly, the Industrial Drives business, which contributed c. 30% of sales in fiscal 2020, is also primed for recovery following continuous declines in recent years.

Source: Infineon Roadshow Presentation Slides

Also worth noting is that as more energy comes from renewables (which has a less stable supply), additional market opportunities emerge in the batteries space, in-line with buffer energy storage requirements. The growth in buffer battery storage is projected to be led by North America, while China and India should also be growth engines. By contrast, Europe is projected to lag, which makes sense considering it already benefits from the presence of a well-connected power grid.

Source: Infineon Roadshow Presentation Slides

SiC Growth Outlook Underpinned by EV Exposure

Interestingly, Infineon also highlighted estimates for the Silicon Carbide (SiC) market to grow at a 30% CAGR to 2025, reaching $2.5 billion. This projection is driven by the fastest-growing EV market segment, which is projected to contribute $1.5 billion of the $2.5 billion SiC market in 2025, implying a CAGR in the 30+% range (as highlighted by management on the call).

So, the market growth from today's perspective is in the -anticipated to be in the range of around 30%. I think it's rather 25% to 30%. And you can debate forever. It's not an exact math. And in that range, the market is by far outgrown by the xEV, by the automotive application. And if I remember correctly, the automotive CAGR in this market is well above 30%. And I think it's in the high 30s. So a little bit above -below 40%.

This implies Infineon is now positioned to catch up in the SiC market, having brought over 100 SiC products to market since fiscal 2018 and tripled its customer base to over 2,500 active customers in its distribution network. These numbers are translating into some seriously strong projections - Infineon is targeting SiC sales to grow from over €80 million in fiscal 2020 to c. €150 million in fiscal 2021. Half of the delta will come from Autos, with Infineon looking to launch its first SiC-based main inverter solution for EVs.

Source: Infineon Roadshow Presentation Slides

Capturing Trench-Based SIC Market Share

Another interesting theme touched on was the planar vs. trench debate - while some customers still prefer planar for specific applications, the growing cost advantages and outperformance of trench technology mean industry momentum should move to trench eventually. Encouragingly, Infineon's first generation of Trench solution is not only delivering the lowest losses across competitors, which mainly use planar technology at present, but it is also the only competitor with a Trench solution outside of Rohm (OTC:ROHCF).

Source: Infineon Roadshow Presentation Slides

With Infineon already in advanced development of its second-generation solution (c. 25-30% higher power capability), I see the company further solidifying its advantage going forward. Nonetheless, there are risks to adoption – for instance, it remains unclear the extent to which trench can offer split-second reliability at par with the planar technology.

Cypress Integration Ahead of Schedule

Another positive take from the call was the fact that Infineon's integration of Cypress is progressing ahead of schedule – thus far, initial revenue synergies have already materialized (compared to the initial plan for the benefits to be realized in fiscal 2022). Meanwhile, the c. €180 million cost synergies are on track for a mid-fiscal 2023 realization, with a significant portion already realized in the last two quarters. On balance, I see the accelerated synergy realization as an overwhelmingly positive development considering the initial targets were set pre-COVID-19.

Source: Infineon FQ4 '20 Presentation Slides

While management did not provide explicit attribution, I think some of the accelerated top-line synergies might be due to the successful introduction of USB, a new product area, into the group. As customers are willing to pay premiums for integrated solutions (as highlighted by management on the call), the addition of Cypress's USB functionality means Infineon not only gains a leading gallium nitride digital power solution (c. 25% smaller than the #2 offering) but also adds to the pricing power of its portfolio.

And there we've making power systems much, much smaller, and on the other hand, then also leveraging the USB functionality that we got through Cypress, integrating the whole thing into systems, in a package, making the entire solutions on the customer interface much smaller. And customers are willing to kind of pay for this also a little bit of extra premium that then also translates into the bottom line of PSS and Infineon.

Final Take

Overall, the roadshow was positive in that it reaffirmed the healthy near-term and longer-term outlook for the power business. While the guidance is unchanged, the fact that some end markets appear to be tracking better than expected is encouraging - for instance, the accelerated demand growth for EVs at over 70% Y/Y growth in 2021 (up from the c. 50% CAGR). On balance, Infineon appears on track for a faster than guided recovery fiscal 2021, which should flow through to margins as well.

Infineon shares currently trade on c. 15x EV/EBITDA, a significant discount to NXPI on c. 18x EV/EBITDA. Yet, considering the company's exposure to high growth themes like electrification and renewables, along with the potential for faster than expected synergy realization, I would not be surprised to see guidance raised into fiscal 2021 as well.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.