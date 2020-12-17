Centennial's shares are already pricing in a fair amount of good news, including several years of mid-single digits production growth plus $50 WTI oil.

It will need to work on deleveraging though, as its projected leverage is 3.0x by the end of 2021.

This should help it maintain production at Q4 2020 levels and generate over $60 million in positive cash flow in 2021 at current strip prices.

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) has made significant strides in terms of its cost structure. It has reduced lease operating expenses by $2 per BOE from a year ago, while its DC&F costs are expected to be down nearly 40% per lateral foot compared to 2019.

This gives Centennial the opportunity to maintain production at Q4 2020 levels in 2021 and generate over $60 million in positive cash flow at strip prices. That being said, Centennial still has higher than ideal leverage and will be spending the next few years trying to position itself to deal with its 2025 to 2027 note maturities.

Centennial's share price is fairly optimistic at the moment, pricing in $50 WTI oil and several years of production growth already. Its bonds look more attractive, as they are still trading at a noticeable discount to par.

Production And Capex

Centennial mentioned that it expects to keep its oil production flat in 2021 at Q4 2020 levels (or at least 2020 exit rate levels) with a two rig drilling program. It mentioned that this would involve roughly 18 wells per rig. Centennial expects DC&F costs to be around $750 to $850 per lateral foot going forward. At $800 per lateral foot, this would translate into a cost of $6 million per well assuming an average 7,500' lateral. Centennial would then end up with $216 million for maintenance DC&F capex. Total capex in this case may be around $225 million, allowing for a modest amount of spending on infrastructure and land.

2021 Outlook

At $47 to $48 WTI oil in 2021, Centennial is now expected to generate $599 million in revenues after hedges. This assumes that it averages 59,000 BOEPD (50% oil) in production in 2021.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 10,767,500 $44.00 $474 NGLs 4,307,000 $13.50 $58 Gas 38,763,000 $1.85 $72 Hedge Value -$5 Total $599

With a $225 million capital expenditure budget, Centennial may end up with $538 million in cash expenditures. This results in a projection of $61 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices.

Source: Centennial Resource Development

I have assumed that Centennial's lease operating expenses in 2021 will be marginally lower (in total dollars) than its annualized amount from Q3 2020. This results in lease operating expenses being projected at $4.40 per BOE in 2021, which is higher than the last two quarters on a per BOE basis due to Centennial's lower production levels.

$ Million Lease Operating $95 Production Taxes $42 Cash G&A $45 Gathering, Transportation and Processing $71 Cash Interest $60 Capex $225 Total $538

Debt And Valuation

Centennial may be able to reduce its credit facility debt to $275 million at the end of 2021 in this scenario. This would also result in its net debt ending up at $1.043 billion at the end of 2021. This would leave Centennial's leverage at 3.0x at the end of 2021 at current strip prices.

Centennial was historically valued at around 3.3x to 3.4x EBITDAX in early 2020. A similar valuation would leave a modest (such as $0.50) amount of intrinsic value for its stock.

With Centennial's next note maturity coming up in June 2025, it does have some time to work on increasing its production and reducing its debt. With $1.043 billion in net debt and 59,000 BOEPD in production, it would take approximately $56 WTI oil for its stock to be worth around $1.70 with a 3.4x EBITDAX multiple.

If Centennial is able to increase production by around 5% per year while not outspending cash flow, then it may end up with 68,000 BOEPD in production in 2024. At that production and a share price of $1.70, Centennial would be trading at a 3.4x EBITDAX multiple with roughly $50 WTI oil.

Conclusion

Centennial Resource Development has made significant strides in improving its cost structure. Its lease operating expenses have been reduced by over $2 per BOE since Q3 2019. Reduced DC&F costs and a lower base decline rate may allow it to maintain late 2020 production levels with only $225 million in capex.

This puts it on track to deliver over $60 million in positive cash flow in 2021 with a maintenance capex budget. Centennial should also have several years to figure out its debt issues, as its next note maturity isn't until 2025.

That being said, Centennial's stock looks somewhat pricey at the moment. It is essentially pricing in several years of mid-single digits production growth and $50 WTI oil already. I would still favor Centennial's bonds from a risk/reward perspective, with its unsecured bonds priced at around 70 cents on the dollar and yielding around 14% to maturity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.