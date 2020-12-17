Tracking David Rolfe's Wedgewood Partners Portfolio - Q3 2020 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Wedgewood Partners' 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on David Rolfe's regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/13/2020. The 13F portfolio value increased ~12% from $590M to $632M this quarter. The holdings are concentrated with recent 13F reports showing around 30 positions. There are 19 securities that are significantly large (more than ~0.5% of the portfolio each), and they are the focus of this article. The largest five stakes are Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). They add up to 39% of the portfolio. Please visit our Tracking David Rolfe's Wedgewood Partners Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our last update for the fund's moves during Q2 2020.

Wedgewood has generated significant alpha since their 1992 inception: 11.94% annualized returns over the 28-year period compared to 9.91% annualized for the S&P 500 Index. David Rolfe also sub-advises Riverpark/Wedgewood Fund (RWGIX) as portfolio manager, a mutual fund incepted in 2010.

New Stakes:

First Republic Bank (FRC): FRC is 2.41% of the portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between ~$101 and ~$119, and the stock currently trades well above that range at ~$135. They believe FRC is an exceptional growth company, although they are in the stodgy banking sector.

Stake Disposals:

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA): NVDA was 2.63% of the portfolio position purchased in Q3 2019 at prices between $149 and $184. Next quarter saw a ~25% stake increase at prices between $171 and $239, while, in Q1 2020, there was a ~50% reduction at prices between ~$196 and ~$315. There was another similar selling last quarter at prices between ~$243 and ~$381. The disposal this quarter was at prices between ~$381 and ~$574. The stock currently trades at ~$530.

Note: Their Q3 2020 fund commentary indicated that the exit was based on valuation.

Stake Increases:

Motorola Solutions (MSI): MSI is 5.88% of the portfolio stake purchased in Q2 2019 at prices between $141 and $167. Q1 2020 saw a ~20% selling at prices between ~$125 and ~$186. There was a similar increase last quarter at prices between ~$126 and ~$158. The stock currently trades at ~$167. This quarter saw a ~10% increase.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT): These two positions were established in Q1 2020. The medium-sized ~4% of the portfolio KEYS stake was purchased at prices between ~$78 and ~$106, and the stock currently trades at ~$124. This quarter saw a one-third increase at prices between ~$91 and ~$104. MSFT is 5.35% of the portfolio position established at prices between $135 and $189, and it is now at ~$219. The stake was almost doubled during the quarter at prices between ~$200 and ~$232.

CDW Corp. (CDW): The 4.22% of the portfolio position in CDW was established in Q3 2019 at prices between $107 and $124 and increased by ~20% next quarter at prices between $120 and $145. This quarter saw a ~15% stake increase at prices between ~$109 and ~$120. The stock currently trades at ~$132.

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY): BMY is 4.19% of the portfolio position that came about as a result of the acquisition of Celgene Corporation. BMY acquired CELG in a cash-and-stock deal ($50 cash, one share of BMY, and one CVR for each share of Celgene held) that closed in November. Wedgewood had a 394K share position in Celgene for which they received these shares. The stock currently trades at $62.34. Q1 2020 saw a one-third selling at prices between ~$46 and ~$67, while, last quarter, there was a ~45% stake increase at prices between ~$55 and ~$64. This quarter also saw a ~17% stake increase.

Copart Inc. (CPRT): The 3.92% CPRT stake was established in Q4 2019 at prices between $77 and $91, and the stock is now at ~$121. Q1 2020 saw a one-third reduction at prices between ~$59 and ~$105, while, last quarter, there was a ~25% stake increase at prices between ~$62 and ~$92. This quarter saw another one-third increase at prices between ~$82 and ~$106.

Stake Decreases:

Apple Inc. (AAPL): AAPL is currently the largest position in the portfolio at 8.70%. The original stake was purchased in the 2005-2006 timeframe at prices between ~$1.25 and ~$3.50. The position was since sold down, but the 2012-2013 timeframe saw a 4x stake increase at prices between ~$15 and ~$25. The next five years through 2018 had seen the stake reduced by ~85% at prices between $18 and $57 through consistent selling almost every quarter. Last seven quarters have also seen another 80% selling at prices between ~$38 and ~$125. The stock is now at ~$128. They are harvesting huge long-term gains.

Note: the prices quoted above are adjusted for the 4-for-1 stock split in August.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW): EW is a large ~8% of the portfolio stake. It was established in Q1 2017 at prices between ~$30 and ~$33. Next year saw the position reduced by ~40% at prices between $38 and $58. That was followed with another two-thirds selling over the last seven quarters at prices between ~$50 and ~$82. The stock currently trades at $85.09.

Note: the prices quoted above are adjusted for the 3-for-1 stock split in September.

Tractor Supply (TSCO): TSCO is a large 7.64% of the portfolio position first purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $62 and $77. Next year saw a one-third stake increase at prices between $51 and $79, while, in 2018, there was ~45% selling at prices between $58 and $97. Last seven quarters have another ~62% reduction at prices between ~$76 and ~$153. The stock currently trades at ~$144.

Facebook Inc. (FB): FB is a top three 7.54% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2018 at prices between $158 and $190. The next three quarters saw minor selling, while, in 2019, there was a ~50% reduction at prices between $138 and $209. Last three quarters have seen another ~52% selling at prices between ~$146 and ~$304. The stock currently trades at ~$276.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG): The top-five ~8% GOOGL stake was a small position first purchased in 2007 at prices between ~$233 and ~$356. The next two years saw only minor adjustments. There was a ~6x stake increase in the 2010-2013 timeframe at prices between ~$234 and ~$553. That was followed with an ~85% reduction over the 2015-2018 period at prices between ~$500 and ~$1,110. Last seven quarters have also seen a ~50% selling at prices between ~$1,057 and ~$1,728. The stock is now at ~$1,763.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL): PYPL is 7.19% of the portfolio position purchased in Q3 2015 at prices between $33 and $39 immediately following its spinoff from eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). Since then, the position was reduced by over 90% at prices between ~$32 and ~$210. The stock currently trades at ~$230.

Visa Inc. (V): Visa is a large 6.71% of the portfolio position built during the 2008-2010 timeframe at prices between ~$15 and ~$24. Visa had an IPO in 2008, and the first purchases were made soon after. 2013-2014 saw a stake doubling at prices between $39 and $68. The position saw a ~30% selling in 2015 at prices between $64 and $80, and that was followed with a ~70% selling during the 2017-2018 timeframe at prices between $82 and $150. The last seven quarters have seen another ~70% reduction at prices between ~$134 and ~$217. The stock is currently at ~$208.

Electronic Arts (EA): EA is 4.86% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 and Q3 2019 at prices between $87.50 and $103. The stock currently trades at ~$142. Q1 2020 saw a ~40% selling at prices between ~$87 and ~$114. Last two quarters have seen minor trimming.

Starbucks Inc. (SBUX): The 4.15% SBUX stake was purchased in Q1 2019 at prices between $63 and $75. Last six quarters have seen a ~50% selling at prices between ~$58 and ~$99. The stock is now at ~$103.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): The 2.82% SPGI stake was established in Q4 2019 at prices between $236 and $275, and the stock currently trades at ~$321. Q1 2020 saw a one-third reduction at prices between ~$192 and ~$311. That was followed with minor trimming in the last two quarters.

Alcon Inc. (ALC): ALC is 2.75% of the portfolio position purchased in Q2 2019 soon after its spinoff from Novartis (NYSE:NVS). The leader in ophthalmic surgical devices started trading at ~$55 per share and currently goes for $64.54. Last three quarters have seen a one-third reduction at prices between ~$40 and ~$64.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B): BRK.B position has been held continuously since 1998, except for a brief period in 2010 when they sold it following a spike in the share price. The 2011-2014 timeframe saw the stake rebuilt to a huge ~4M share position at prices between $66 and $152. The position has since been sold down. The 2015-2016 timeframe saw a ~75% reduction at prices between $125 and $165. Since then, the position was reduced to a very small 0.72% of the portfolio stake at prices between ~$160 and ~$225. The stock currently trades at ~$222.

Kept Steady:

None.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to David Rolfe's US stock holdings in Q3 2020:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.