One Of These Red Hot Growth Stocks Is A Very Strong Buy Right Now

At $179 BIDU would be about 20% undervalued and a potentially good though speculative buy for anyone comfortable with its complex risk profile. Currently BIDU is about 15% undervalued and a potentially reasonable speculative buy. I recommend limiting your position size in either VRTX or BIDU to 2.5% or less.

BIDU is also a high quality speculative growth stock, but one that I can't recommend right now over superior Chinese hyper-growth tech names such as BABA, TCEHY, and JD.

VRTX is an intriguing speculative Ultra SWAN quality company that analysts expect to grow at 27% CAGR over time. It's about 36% undervalued and a potentially very strong spec buy.

Whether you're seeking safe high yield, or pure hyper-growth, attractive long-term investment opportunities will always be plentiful.

Even in this overvalued market there are quality blue-chips available at attractive valuations if you know where to look.

It's been a year of many unprecedented firsts, resulting in the fastest bear market and greatest recovery rally in history.

The stock market is the greatest wealth and income compounded ever devised, but the cost of those returns is normal, healthy, and unpredictable (but not unexpected) short-term volatility.

Investors attempting to avoid that volatility almost always shoot themselves in the foot.

Market Timing In Theory

Market Timing In Reality

According to JPMorgan Asset Management, 80% of the market's best days come within two weeks of the worst single-day declines.

According to Bank of America's head of quantitative research, over 99% of the stock market's long-term gains are a result of just the 10 best trading days of each decade

If you think that you can time the market to miss the worst days, and then predict when to get back in before the best days that drive almost all long-term returns, then open a hedge fund and become a billionaire.

If you want to know how to safely ignore the short-term market noise, and follow the easy and safe road to long-term riches you only have to focus on five fundamentals.

Avoiding stupid mistakes is ultimately all that's required to achieve your financial goals. That's where the right watchlist can be invaluable.

Phoenix Watchlist Sorted By Dividend Growth Streak

(Source: Dividend Kings Research Terminal) green = potentially good buy or better, blue = potentially reasonable buy, yellow = hold, red = potential trim/sell

The only watchlist I'm entrusting my life savings to in this recession is the DK Phoenix list.

The goal of the DK Master List, and especially the Phoenix list is to know which are the highest quality companies worth buying at the right price.

Each week I get many requests from our members to analyze a company to see if it's worth adding to the Phoenix list and potentially investing my hard-earned money.

5% to 10% of the Master List is allocated to pure growth stocks

because we want to own the best companies, even if they don't pay dividends

a diversified dividend portfolio can include up to 15% growth stocks and still generate 3% to 4% yields

In today's article, I wanted to share with you my analysis of two red hot hyper-growth blue-chips that DK members think are potentially intriguing growth investments for a diversified and prudently risk-managed income portfolio.

Both companies have managed to significantly outperform the market in the past year, and one has gone parabolic in recent days.

Specifically, I wanted to explain why DK is adding Vertex to the Master List and will be providing ongoing coverage of one of the most intriguing hyper-growth speculative Ultra SWANs on Wall Street.

Vertex is a speculative company (2.5% or less max risk cap recommendation) and not right for everyone.

Baidu is also a speculative company, but one that doesn't quite have what it takes to make the DK Master List, nor earn a potentially speculative good buy recommendation right now.

In contrast, I consider VRTX a potentially very strong speculative buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals: A Specialty Drug Maker That's Growing Like A Weed

Vertex Pharmaceuticals discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex's pipeline also includes therapies for cancer, pain, inflammatory diseases, influenza, and other rare diseases." - Morningstar

Specialty drugs can be wildly profitable, and drive some truly eye-popping growth. That's what analysts expect from Vertex, where the median long-term growth consensus is 26.8% CAGR.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

In Q3 alone VRTX reported 62% growth, primarily due to Trikafta, its new triple combo cystic fibrosis drug.

Here's Morningstar summarizing the bullish thesis on Vertex, and why analysts are so incredibly bullish on its growth prospects.

Vertex was once known for discovering Incivek, a blockbuster hepatitis C drug now overshadowed by Vertex's robust cystic fibrosis franchise with megablockbuster potential. Approved treatments Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta will make Vertex eligible to treat about 90% of the CF population, assuming international and pediatric approvals. We expect Vertex to maintain its dominant position in cystic fibrosis, given the strong efficacy of its therapies, lengthy patents, and lack of competition, while developing pipeline candidates in other rare indications to spur growth." - Morningstar

Of course, biotech is a highly complex business with lots of uncertainty surrounding drug approvals and peak annual sales.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

in 2020 Trikafta is expected to make up 62% of VRTX's sales

in 2022 it's expected to generate 76% of revenue

VRTX's success or failure will hinge almost entirely on this one drug for the foreseeable future. And that's hardly the only thing to keep in mind about Vertex's risk profile.

We believe that Vertex merits a medium uncertainty rating, with its concentration in cystic fibrosis offset by its dominant market position and the lack of competition. The company's valuation is driven by its cystic fibrosis franchise, and growth will largely depend on Trikafta's commercial success. We think that the lack of close competition and the strong cash generation in the medium term provide a solid cushion from the risk of reliance on cystic fibrosis. Historically, the firm experienced reimbursement challenges in Europe, including the United Kingdom and France. We think these conflicts have largely been mitigated, with Vertex finally receiving reimbursement in England for Orkambi and Symkevi in 2019 (four years after Orkambi's approval in 2015). We assume solid pricing power throughout our forecast for Vertex's efficacious therapies, but there is a risk that pricing pressure from payers or regulators depresses returns despite Vertex's strong position competitively. Other risks include potential competition in cystic fibrosis. While competition in CF is still fairly sparse, the lucrative market opportunity could attract rivals. While Vertex's therapies are disease-modifying, they do not correct the underlying genetic mutation, leaving room for improvement. While Vertex has its own next-generation pipeline in CF correctors and gene editing, competing gene editing could disrupt the company's successful franchise." - Morningstar

Where there's incredible profit to be had, competitors will surely follow. VRTX may have almost the entire market to itself now, but eventually, industry titans like AstraZeneca (AZN), Bristol-Myers (BMY), Merck (MRK), and Eli Lilly (LLY) will launch biosimilars that will start to erode market share.

But analysts know all this and still think VRTX is going to grow like a weed, potentially making investors rich. So let's take a look at the safety, dependability, and overall quality of this hyper-growth biotech, to see whether it's a potentially good fit for your portfolio.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Balance Sheet Safety: 90% = 5/5 Very Safe

The Dividend Kings Safety Model Is based on 58 safety metrics. Each one was selected due to empirical data showing strong correlations with bond defaults, bankruptcies, corporate fraud, and of course, dividend cuts over time.

While not every metric applies to all companies, industries, or sectors, our proprietary weighting of those that do allows us to predict dividend cut risk with incredible accuracy.

However, the principles of a sound balance sheet apply to every company, even those that pay no dividends.

Dividend Kings Safety Model

1 2019 FCF Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector 2 2020 FCF Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 3 2021 FCF Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 4 2022 FCF Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 5 2023 FCF Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 6 2019 EPS Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector 7 2020 EPS Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 8 2021 EPS Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 9 2022 EPS Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 10 2023 EPS Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 11 Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 12 Historical Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 13 Net Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 14 Interest coverage ratio vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 15 Historical Interest coverage ratio vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 16 Debt/Capital vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 17 Current Ratio (Total Current Assets/Total Current Liabilities) 18 Historical Current Ratio 19 Quick Ratio (Liquid Assets/current liabilities (to be paid within 12 months) 20 Historical Quick Ratio 21 S&P credit rating 22 S&P rating outlook 23 Fitch credit rating 24 Fitch rating outlook 25 Moody's credit rating 26 Moody's rating outlook 27 AMBest rating (insurance companies) 28 AMBest rating outlook (insurance companies) 29 DBRS rating (Canadian rating agency) 30 DBRS rating outlook (Canadian rating agency) 31 MSCI ESG Score 32 MSCI ESG Trend 33 Morningstar/Sustainalytics ESG Risk Score 34 30-year bankruptcy risk 35 Implied credit rating (if not rated, based on average borrowing costs, debt metrics & advanced accounting metrics) 36 Average Interest Cost (cost of capital and verifies the credit rating if not rated) 37 Dividend Growth Streak (vs Ben Graham 20 growth streak standard of excellence) 38 Uninterrupted Dividend Streak (vs Ben Graham 20 year standard of quality) 39 Dividend Growth Streak since 2008, annual dividend growth including through Great Recession 40 Uninterrupted Dividend Streak since 2008, no dividend cut in Great Recession 41 Dividend Maintained/Grew During Pandemic (So Far) 42 Dividend Champion status (25+ year dividend growth streak) 43 Dividend King status (50+ year dividend growth streak) 44 Analysts Consensus Expects Steady/Rising Dividends 45 FactSet LT growth consensus 46 FAST Graphs LT growth consensus 47 FAST Graphs Medium-Term Growth Consensus 48 Ycharts LT growth consensus 49 Reuters' 5-Year growth consensus 50 Piotroski F-score (advanced accounting metric measuring short-term bankruptcy risk) 51 Historical F-score vs 4+ safety guideline 52 Altman Z-score (advanced accounting metric measuring long-term bankruptcy risk) 53 Historical Z-score vs 1.81+ safety guideline 54 Beneish M-score (advanced accounting metric measuring accounting fraud risk) 55 Historical Beneish M-score vs -2.22 or less safety guideline 56 Speculative: Yes or no 57 Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession (based on blue-chip economist consensus) 58 Dividend Cut Risk in Normal Recession (based on historical S&P dividend cuts during non-crisis downturns)

26 out of 58 safety metrics apply to Vertex and here's how it scores.

Vertex Has A Very Safe Balance Sheet

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (58 Safety Metric Vertexdel) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% Vertex 90% NA NA

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

(Source: Gurufocus)

According to FactSet, VRTX has no debt and $6.2 billion in cash.

by 2022 analysts expect VRTX's net cash position to reach $13.2 billion

it has an untapped $2.5 billion revolving credit line

in 2020 it's expected to generate $2.7 billion in free cash flow

in 2022 $3.7 billion in free cash flow to grow the cash pile even larger

Just how strong is VRTX's balance sheet?

(Source: Gurufocus)

It's in the top 20% of the biotech industry according to Gurufocus, which uses Morningstar financial data.

VRTX has historically used so little debt it doesn't bother to pay for a credit rating from any agency (those can cost up to $500 million).

When facing unrated companies the rating agencies recommend using their safety guidelines and, if available, average long-term borrowing costs as a proxy for how the bond market is effectively rating a company's default and bankruptcy risk.

S&P Leverage Safety Guidelines

Rating Safe Debt/EBITDA For Most Companies BBB 3.0 or less A 2.5 or less A+ 1.8 or less AA 1.5 or less AAA 1.1 or less

This is an example of the guidelines that bond investors know by heart, for every specific industry and sector.

rating agency guidelines are used when writing debt covenants that bond investors require before buying bonds

Based on VRTX's risk profile, and current and historical balance sheet, I'm reasonably confident that it would be rated at least "A" if it chose to pay for a rating.

approximately 0.66% 30-year bankruptcy risk for VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Long-Term Dependability: 85% = 4/4 Exceptional

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 56% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 32% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 33% to 71% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 72% to 80% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 VRTX 85% Exceptional Dependability 4

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

Our 4 point long-term dependability rating takes into account:

dividend/balance sheet safety

management quality (capital allocation over time)

business model (moat and stability)

dividend track record (for dividend-paying companies)

long-term analyst consensus growth forecasts (from FAST Graphs, Ycharts, Reuters', and FactSet Research Terminal)

ESG scores and trends from MSCI & Morningstar/Sustainalytics when available

whether or not a company is speculative for either short-term or permanent reasons

whether or not a company's 10 and 15-year rolling returns have historically beaten the S&P 500 (a test of quality)

VRTX scores 85% exceptional dependability due to

a very safe balance sheet (effectively A-rated) = about 0.66% 30-year bankruptcy risk

average to above-average quality management team/corporate culture

wide & stable moat

16.0% to 26.8% CAGR long-term growth consensus from FactSet, FAST Graphs, Ycharts, and Reuters/Refinitiv

ESG rating from MSCI: AA very good (ESG is considered a critical component of a company's overall risk profile by S&P, Fitch, Moody's, AMbest, DBRS, BlackRock, Morningstar, Reuters'/Refinitiv and MSCI)

ESG risk score from Morningstar/Sustainalytics: 24.8 (medium risk), top 8% of pharma companies, and top 37% of 12,805 rated companies

a speculative company (elevated cash flow stability risk if Trikafta rollout hits a snag)

average 10-year rolling return since 1992: 11.7% CAGR vs 7.5% CAGR S&P 500

average 15-year rolling return since 1992: 12.2% CAGR vs 7.0% CAGR S&P 500

The best available past, present, and consensus future data points to a company that is well managed for the long-term and is unlikely to suffer a complete business failure for the foreseeable future.

We believe Vertex's management team deserves a Standard stewardship rating. Jeffrey Leiden became CEO and chairman in 2012, and his experience includes a role as managing director at Clarus Ventures, which specializes in life sciences capital, as well as president and chief operating officer at Abbott Laboratories. His experience in Big Pharma shone through as he brought Vertex from the cash-burning stage of an emerging biotech to a large, leading biotech firm with an expansive franchise in cystic fibrosis therapies. He has since stepped down from the CEO role and serves as executive chairman of the board... The rest of the management team is composed of other Big Pharma veterans, with adequate levels of experience, in our view. The previous CFO, Ian Smith, was abruptly terminated in early 2019 because of personal behavior. While no details were disclosed, we have no reason to believe that this significantly weighs on the company's stewardship." - Morningstar

The c-Suite is extremely experienced and has a track record for smart capital allocation while maintaining one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry over time.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Overall Quality: 82% = Speculative 12/12 Ultra SWAN

Vertex Final Score Rating Safety 90% 5 Business Vertexdel 50% 3 Dependability 85% 4 Total 82% 12 (Ultra SWAN) - speculative

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

speculative does not mean "unsafe"

it means an increased risk of something POTENTIALLY going wrong in the future

that creates more cash flow uncertainty than most of a company's peers

such as 75% of sales expected to come from one drug within two years

2.5% or less risk cap recommendation on all speculative companies, regardless of quality

After considering dividend/balance sheet safety, and long-term dependability there is one final piece of the quality puzzle, the business model itself.

3 point business model score based on the stability of profitability vs peers over time (moatiness).

Profitability is based on net margin, operating margin returns on assets, equity, and capital.

Average profitability in the top 25% of peers = wide moat.

Adjusted for patent cliffs and M&A deals, VRX's profitability is similar to what it's been over the past 3 decades, though highly variable in the short-term.

Over The Past Year VRTX's Just 33 Biotechs In The World Have Been More Profitable Than VRTX

Metric Industry Percentile Major Biotechs More Profitable Than VRTX (out of 1,248) Operating Margin 96.73 41 Net Margin 95.86 52 Return On Equity 97.66 29 Return On Assets 98.09 24 Return On Capital 98.24 22 Average 97.32 33

(Source: Gurufocus)

VRTX's profitability over the past year has been sensational, in the top 2.5% of its industry.

(Source: Gurufocus)

So why does Gurufocus give it a 5/10 profitability rank?

(Source: Gurufocus)

Because many of its specialty drug focused biotech peers have more consistent profitability, such as Alexion (ALXN), which is likely why AstraZeneca just purchased it.

VRTX's profitability is stable over time, but highly variable in the short-term

Of course, now that VRTX is expected to see massive growth from its CF franchise, its profitability is expected to improve greatly where it matters most.

VRTX's FCF Margins/Consensus Forecast

Year Sales/Consensus FCF/Consensus FCF Margin 2018 $3,043 $1,485 48.8% 2019 $4,007 $28 0.7% 2020 $6,154 $2,717 44.2% 2021 $6,947 $3,202 46.1% 2022 $7,706 $3,719 48.3%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Free cash flow is what's left over after running the business and investing in future growth.

Buffett calls smoothed out FCF over time "owner earnings" and considers it the ultimate form of intrinsic value

For context, Apple's (AAPL) FCF margin is 22% and FCF margins of 40% are in the top 5% of the S&P 500.

analysts expect that almost 50 cents of every dollar in 2022 will drop straight to the true bottom line

I expect VRTX's profitability rank will improve over time if it executes well on its plan to become the dominant name in CF treatments and achieves improved profitability stability over the coming years.

(Source: Gurufocus)

Returns on capital, Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness.

ROC = annual pre-tax profit/operating capital (all the money it takes to run the business)

8% ROC is considered the rule of thumb for average quality companies (because the weighted cost of capital for the S&P 500 is about 8% over time)

85% ROC is the average for Super SWANs and Ultra SWANs

113% is the average of the Phoenix watchlist

VRTX's TTM ROC is 377% in the top 2% of its industry (just 22 biotechs out of 1,248 have better ROC)

Q3 ROC 369%

VRTX's 13-year median ROC is 5% = aggressive investment into future growth that's now paying off

analysts expect ALXN's operating income to increase 27% by 2022, potentially sending ROC over 400%

All told, our quality score includes nearly 100 fundamental metrics pertaining to dividend safety, long-term dependability, and total returns.

every metric was selected based on decades of empirical data, the greatest investors in history, six rating agencies, and what blue-chip economists and analyst firms consider most closely correlated to a company's long-term success.

Overall, I consider VRTX to be one of the highest quality companies in the world, though its speculative hyper-concentrated revenue is not for everyone.

Vertex Is The 76th Highest Quality Company On The Master List (Out Of 479 Companies)

(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool)

VRTX's 82% quality score means its similar in quality to such companies as

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( BMY ) though BMY isn't speculative

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) though RY isn't speculative

Cisco (CSCO) though CSCO is also not speculative

As I'll now explain, there is a lot of growth uncertainty surrounding VRTX that, combined with its lack of a dividend, is why it's not joining the Phoenix list, though it is worthy of the Master List.

VRTX is now on the DK Master List

now one of 18 pure growth stocks we cover

Vertex Growth Consensus Estimates

Metric 2020 consensus growth 2021 consensus growth 2022 consensus growth Earnings 94% 10% 15% Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 140% -5% NA Operating Cash Flow 95% 5% 13% EBITDA 173% 7% 8% EBIT (operating profit) 192% 12% 15%

(F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

VRTX's biggest growth year is 2020, due to the launch of Trikafta. The company will be counting on a successful rollout globally in order to achieve those lofty analyst consensus growth estimates.

16% to 26.8% CAGR long-term growth expected

Vertex Analyst Scorecard: This Is What High Growth Uncertainty Looks Like

Before it became consistently profitable in the last few years, the margins of error on two-year forecasts were extremely high. This is the nature of the specialty biotech sector, where high concentrations in a few key drugs can result in huge earnings-related price swings.

applying historical margins of error to the consensus growth range yields a 4% to 31% CAGR expected growth range

(F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

VRTX doesn't have a long history of consistent profitability and the median consensus among the 28 analysts that cover it is that it will grow about 27% CAGR over time.

How does one value such a high growth uncertainty company?

Vertex Fair Value: Applying Peter Lynch's PEG 1 Rule Of Thumb To Bring Order To Chaos

VRTX has been generating consistent profitability for just a few years, and as a result, its historical multiples are extremely high.

How NOT To Value VRTX

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiple (4-years) 2020 2021 2022 Earnings 40.9 $422 $465 $533 Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 40.4 $633 $599 NA Operating Cash Flow 35.1 $412 $432 $487 EBITDA 51.5 $687 $738 $799 EBIT (operating profit) 56.7 $742 $832 $953 Average $545 $575 $642 Current Price $231.28 Discount To Fair Value 58% 60% 64% Upside To Fair Value 136% 149% 178%

(F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Those high multiples give an estimated average historical fair value of $575 in 2021, making VRTX appear about 60% undervalued.

However, its wide growth uncertainty and short time horizon of consistent profitability mean that we need to use good judgment when estimating what VRTX's fundamentals are worth.

How I'm Actually Valuing VRTX

Metric PEG 1 Fair Value Multiple 2020 2021 2022 Earnings 27.0 $279 $308 $353 Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 27.0 $422 $400 NA Operating Cash Flow 27.0 $317 $333 $375 EBITDA 27.0 $360 $387 $419 EBIT (operating profit) 27.0 $354 $396 $454 Average $340 $361 $396 Current Price $231.05 Discount To Fair Value 32% 36% 42% Upside To Fair Value 47% 56% 72%

(F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

I'm using the median long-term growth consensus of 26.8% CAGR and applying the Peter Lynch PEG 1 rule of thumb to use reasonable multiples that are far lower than VRTX has historically had.

VRTX appears to be a POTENTIALLY speculative very strong buy

for anyone comfortable with its complex risk profile

and who owns it as part of a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio

2.5% or less max risk cap recommendation

While Vertex's potential for hyper-growth, and extremely high quality earns it a spot on the Master List, the same can't be said for Baidu.

Baidu: The Google Of China Has A Complex Risk Profile That's Not Right For Everyone

Baidu is the largest Internet search engine in China with mid-70s mobile traffic share in the search market. The firm generates 86% of revenue from online marketing services and the rest from other segments. Baidu is a technology-driven company and has been investing in AI technology, such as autonomously driven cars." - Morningstar

Business Update

Baidu has the urgency to strengthen its mobile business because it has not developed another industry-leading business other than its mobile search app for years. Baidu’s share of mobile time spend reduced to 6.9% in March 2019 from 7.3% year over year. Baidu positions its flagship Baidu app (173 million daily average users in March 2019) as a "super" app that can serve a wide range of users' needs, such as reading, watching videos, shopping, transportation tickets, food services, and so on, but we believe the app is less of a super app compared with Tencent’s Wechat (1.1 billion monthly average users). It has copied the strategies of its peers by launching a mini-program (181 million MAU in March 2019) and short video apps (sevenfold year over year increase to 98 million MAU in March 2019 as per Questmobile)... IQiyi, Baidu’s online video platform, has been a key growth driver stemming from increasing willingness to pay for premium content in China and continuous advertising demand on iQiyi. It accounted for 29% of Baidu’s revenue in the first quarter of 2019. In the near term, Baidu will invest heavily in its mobile business in terms of sales and marketing, and traffic acquisition. While meaningful monetization is uncertain, we expect Baidu to increase or maintain its research and development expenditure, which is at 17% of sales in the first quarter of 2019. To fend off major competitor Tencent Video, iQiyi needs to continue to invest in premium content. Therefore, we expect Baidu’s margins to be under pressure in the near term." - Morningstar

As is the case with all Chinese tech firms, VIE regulatory risk makes them speculative regardless of overall quality.

anyone not comfortable with this intrinsic risk to a Chinese tech company's business model should not own one

those that do should limit position sizes to levels that allow them to sleep well at night in case of the worst-case scenario

we recommend 2.5% or less max position sizing

In addition to VIE regulatory risk, BIDU has a complex risk profile, as do most Chinese tech giants.

Baidu Risk Profile Summary

We think Baidu faces high levels of risk, given intense competition along with questions as to whether its AI-related investment will generate satisfactory returns. Though Baidu is the largest search engine in China, it is competing with the other two Internet giants, Tencent and Alibaba, and Google’s potential return to the Chinese search market is also a threat. Regarding the search engine business, Tencent invested in Sogou, and Alibaba acquired UC Web, which owns a mobile search engine, Shenma. Competition has extended to each key area of mobile Internet usage, such as navigation, O2O services, online video services, and so on. Baidu’s margins have been significantly dragged down by aggressive spending in video content and O2O marketing but recovered to 18.5% in 2017 from 14.2% in 2016 as Baidu divested margin-dilutive businesses. The major Internet companies in China have been investing in AI-related business, such as cloud computing, voice and image recognition, and autonomously driven cars. At the current stage, it is difficult to predict whether Baidu will be the final winner in AI and whether the returns will reward its investment. In addition, regulatory risk is a concern. Following the Wei Zexi incident in early 2016, Chinese authorities launched new regulations for online search and advertising, which clearly defined paid search results as advertising. These regulations took effect Sept. 1, 2016. Given stricter standards for online advertisers, Baidu’s online marketing services revenue growth declined to 1% in 2016. If the local authorities release more policies regarding Internet business, such as online advertising and online finance, Baidu’s revenue could be negatively affected. Since 2017, Baidu has discontinued the disclosure of MAUs for its mobile search and mobile maps, which is possibly due to weaker numbers. The company's dual-class structure might give rise to potential conflicts of interest. Class B shares, which are owned by the CEO and his affiliates, have 10 times the voting rights of Class A shares. Therefore, Li controls 55.4% of the equity voting rights as of January 2020. As a result, these Class B shareholders have a disproportionately large influence over key matters such as the election of directors and significant corporate transactions, including mergers and the sale of the company or assets. Like many other Chinese Internet companies listed in overseas markets, Baidu operates under a variable interest entity structure designed to let companies bypass Chinese legal restrictions on foreign ownership in certain sectors. Baidu's foreign investors essentially hold shares of Baidu's VIE domiciled in the Cayman Islands. We don't expect any legal challenges to VIE structures by the Chinese government and believe that Baidu will consider a China depositary receipt listing in the future. However, if the legitimacy of Baidu's related VIE is found to violate applicable law or regulation, Chinese regulatory authorities might take action, including revoking the business and operating licenses of Baidu's subsidiaries or the VIE, or discontinuing, restricting, or restructuring Baidu's operations. Since the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has the jurisdiction to regulate VIEs, we believe overseas investors would have limited legal rights." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

BIDU may have once been a wide moat giant in China, but its competitive advantages are being challenged by many large and cash-rich rivals. So let's see what its quality looks like.

Baidu Balance Sheet Safety: 88% Very Safe (If The Accounting Isn't Fraudulent)

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (58 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% BIDU 88% NA NA

BIDU's balance sheet is very strong, which is why the rating agencies rate it so highly.

Fitch credit rating: A stable = 0.66% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Moody's credit rating: A3 (A- equivalent), positive outlook = 2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

(Source: Gurufocus)

While not as strong as VRTX's balance sheet, BIDU does have $16.6 billion in net cash that analysts expect to go to $24 billion by 2022.

The biggest concern I have with BIDU is its historically elevated accounting fraud.

(Source: Gurufocus)

M-score is 76% historically accurate at catching accounting fraud

82.5% accurate at telling if a company's accounting is honest

-2.22 or less is safe, higher negative numbers are better

BIDU doesn't have an M-score available right now and the 13-year median score is -1.77, indicating an elevated risk of accounting manipulation.

How worried should BIDU investors be? Not necessary enough to sell the stock, given that

Fitch, Moody's, MSCI, and Morningstar have all looked at BIDU's complete risk profile and concluded it's likely offering honest accounting

However, we can't forget that in 2000, students at Cornell, using just the M-score, predicted that Enron was losing millions, committing massive fraud, and would soon go bankrupt.

analysts were wrong

the M-score was right

Any company that has an unsafe 13-year median M-score becomes automatically speculative even if its business is otherwise impeccable.

if the fundamental numbers are fraudulent then the entire investment thesis can break

The DK Safety and quality model is designed to keep accounting fraud risk in mind, as well as every other major fundamental risk factor that asset managers, research universities, and credit rating agencies have determined is important to a company's long-term financial risk profile.

Baidu Long-Term Dependability: 70% = 3/4 Very Dependable

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 56% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 32% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 33% to 71% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 72% to 80% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 BIDU 70% Very Dependable 3

BIDU scores 70% very good dependability due to

a very safe balance sheet (0.66% to 2.5% long-term bankruptcy risk according to rating agencies)

average quality management team/corporate culture

narrow & stable moat

9.1% to 18.2% CAGR long-term growth consensus from FactSet, FAST Graphs, Ycharts, and Reuters/Refinitiv

ESG rating from MSCI: BB below- average (ESG is considered a critical component of a company's overall risk profile by S&P, Fitch, Moody's, AMbest, DBRS, BlackRock, Morningstar, Reuters'/Refinitiv and MSCI)

ESG risk score from Morningstar/Sustainalytics: 24.2 (medium risk), bottom 42% of tech companies, top 35% of 12,805 rated companies

speculative company; VIE regulatory risk = potential to lose most of your shareholder rights in low probability worst-case scenario, elevated risk BIDU is manipulating its accounting

average 10-year rolling return since 2006: 25.6% CAGR vs 10.4% CAGR S&P 500

A trustworthy management team is of the utmost importance for any investor in a Chinese company.

We view the quality of Baidu's management as average. Our stewardship rating is Standard. Robin Yanhong Li, the founder of Baidu, has been the chairman of the board since its inception and has served as the CEO since 2004. Before that, Li worked at IDD Information Services and Infoseek in Silicon Valley, with a special focus on product development in Internet search engines. Li owned 16.4% of the company as of January 2020, and all directors and management together owned 16.5%. Jennifer Xinzhe Li stepped down as CFO in 2017 and was replaced by Herman Yu, formerly of Weibo... Some of Baidu’s acquisitions and new business developments have proved unsuccessful. These include the acquisition of 59% of Nuomi, a group-buying service provider, for $160 million in 2013 and the remaining stake in 2014 for an undisclosed sum, and Raven Tech for $90 million in 2017.... Baidu’s investments in online-to-offline businesses such as deliveries and Nuomi led to its operating margin declining from 26.1% in 2014 to 14.2% in 2016 but they did not gain as much scale as Meituan. However, we refrain from giving a Poor stewardship rating to Baidu for several reasons. Baidu made the right decision in moving away from the O2O businesses, which led to margin improvement to 18.5% in 2017, and investing in mobile and AI, which we believe is sensible given that they complement its strong core search business. Also, Baidu’s return on invested capital has been way higher than its weighted average cost of capital of 9.8% over the past 10 years. We will closely watch if the current investments in Baidu’s family of apps will improve returns on invested capital." - Morningstar

According to Morningstar, BIDU's management is competent but not as skilled at capital allocation as that of Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), or JD.com (JD).

MSCI has the same opinion in terms of managing material financial ESG risks (including corporate governance which makes up 42% of BIDU's BB ESG risk score)

Baidu Overall Quality: 79% 10/12 Speculative SWAN

BABA Final Score Rating Safety 88% 5 Business Vertexdel 80% 2 Dependability 70% 3 Total 79% 10 (SWAN) - speculative

BIDU's heavy investments into other businesses, including AI and driverless cars, have been pressuring profitability in recent years.

long-term profitability remains stable however and profitability has improved recently

stable moat confirmed

(Source: Gurufocus)

BIDU historically has average profitability in the top 20% of its peers

that's not the case in recent years

average profitability in the top 30% of peers

above-average but a narrow moat rating

Management will need to prove that they have been investing shareholder capital efficiently.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Analysts do expect profitability to improve in the coming years, though not recovering to 2018 levels until after 2023 (assuming they ever do).

(Source: Gurufocus)

BIDU's returns on capital are very impressive, though not at wide moat levels, indicating that Joel Greenblatt would likely agree this is a narrow moat company.

5-year ROC trend is concerning, -37% CAGR

That's not to say that BIDU is a low-quality company.

if it were added to the DK Master List it would be the 85th highest quality company

similar in quality to non-speculative 11/12 Super SWAN AbbVie (ABBV), and speculative 9/12 blue-chip aristocrat IBM (IBM)

However, with a limited number of spots open for pure growth stocks, especially speculative Chinese tech companies, I have to be selective about what companies to add to the list.

thus BIDU fails to make the Master List

though it is technically Phoenix list caliber and a potentially attractive investment at the right price

Baidu Fair Value: About $224 In 2021 = 15% Margin Of Safety, Potentially Reasonable Though Speculative Buy

I don't have time to run a full valuation model on companies that don't make the Master list but here is a reasonable estimate of what the company is worth both in 2020 and 2021.

$202 in 2020 based on 21.8X 2020 consensus earnings (Morningstar 2020 fair value estimate $198)

$224 in 2021 based on 21.8X 2021 consensus earnings

Why specifically 21.8X earnings?

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Because over the last six years, when BIDU was growing 8% CAGR, that's the market-determined fair value PE.

Why am I valuing BIDU based on tens of millions of investors determined was approximate intrinsic value when it was growing only 8% CAGR?

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Because while some analysts believe BIDU will grow as fast as 18% CAGR over time, some believe it will grow at just 1.4% CAGR, and the median consensus among all 40 analysts that cover it is 9.1% CAGR growth.

when the market has valued BIDU at about 22X earnings during periods of 8% CAGR growth, it's likely to revert back to that multiple if it grows as analysts expect

What kind of margin of safety would I consider appropriate for BIDU, given its quality and risk profile?

DK Rating Scale

Quality Score Meaning Max Invested Capital Risk Recommendation Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Terrible, Very High Long-Term Bankruptcy Risk 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average, Fallen Angels (very speculative) 1% 45% 55% 65% 75% 7 Average 2.5% 35% 45% 55% 65% 8 Above-Average 5% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 9 Blue-Chip 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 11 Super SWAN (exceptionally dependable blue-chips) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 12 Ultra SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

Currently, BIDU appears to be

about 15% undervalued for 2021's consensus earnings

a 20% margin of safety is required for me to consider it a potentially good buy (if you're comfortable with its risk profile)

BIDU is a potentially reasonable buy

$179 is the potential good (though speculative) buy price

for anyone who understands its risks and owns it as part of a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio

2.5% or less max risk cap recommendation

Bottom Line: Vertex And Baidu Are Both Intriguing Speculative Growth Stock Opportunities But Only Vertex Is A Potentially Strong Speculative Buy Right Now

I don't mean to imply that BIDU is a bad company, by any means. On the contrary, it's a very high quality though speculative company whose unique risk profile and rather underwhelming long-term growth consensus simply mean that it doesn't quite make the DK Master List.

Baidu is likely to make long-term investors a healthy return in the coming years, though probably not as much as TCEHY, BABA, or JD, all of which are hyper-growth Chinese tech giants we cover and consider fundamentally superior.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a speculative Ultra SWAN quality company whose growth uncertainty, and high revenue concentration in a single drug makes it inappropriate for some conservative investors.

However, that remarkably profitable business model, combined with a fortress balance sheet, as well as the potential for 27% CAGR long-term growth, makes it a potentially very strong speculative buy for those comfortable with its risk profile.

Successful long-term investing is all about making reasonable and prudent decisions with your hard-earned savings.

risk can't be avoided

only reasonably estimated, priced, and managed

No matter what the stock market does in the coming days, weeks, or years, there is one thing I can almost guarantee. Quality blue-chips will be on sale so that prudent long-term investors can make their own luck and achieve their financial goals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings doesn't own VRTX or BIDU in our portfolios.