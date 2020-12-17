I have been very pleased with my SPAC stock investments this year. I bought shares of Landcadia Holdings II (LCA) and also wrote a bullish article about it on August 6, 2020. At that time, it was trading for just about $12 per share, and it has since gone on to double in value as the deal with Golden Nugget is set to close soon. I also bought shares in Kensington Capital between $12 and $14, and it went on to become QuantumScape (NYSE:QS). I made a great profit on that, but I sold it too early. First Eagle Acquisition (FEAC) is another SPAC stock I bought for about $12, and it now trades for nearly $20 as it proceeds with a deal for Skillz.

SPAC Stocks Have Given Investors Unique And Even Pre-IPO-Type Buying Opportunities

SPAC deals have brought tremendous opportunities for retail investors because they give them a chance to invest in something as if it were an IPO or even a pre-IPO deal. If you invest early, you might not know exactly which company you are buying into, but that is why it is like a pre-IPO opportunity. Once a deal is announced, the gains can be similar to some of the best IPO offerings. Furthermore, there have been extremely high quality and fast growing companies that have joined the public markets such as the names I have mentioned above, as well as others like DraftKings (DKNG). I bought into stocks like Kensington Capital before the QuantumScape deal was announced, so my focus was on the management team and their track record. You also have to look into the type of company the SPAC is targeting for a deal. The best performing SPAC stocks have been in high growth sectors where investors are willing to pay a premium valuation. With this in mind, I have a couple of SPAC stocks that appear to fit the criteria needed in order to provide very strong potential gains. I have invested in these stocks even before a deal has been announced because: 1) the management team is highly qualified, with a successful track record and also has contacts/connections in the industry they are targeting and 2) The industry targeted by the SPAC is one that offers fast growth and premium stock valuations.

Why I Want To Invest With Marc Stad And Dragoneer

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (DGNR) recently raised about $600 million in its IPO and shortly thereafter, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (DGNS) raised about $200 million in an IPO. These companies are expected to acquire a business in the software, Internet, consumer/retail, media, healthcare IT and fintech sectors. So far, this sounds pretty boiler-plate, but when you learn more about the person behind these SPACs, Marc Stad, it is suddenly very interesting. Mr. Stad is a Harvard alumnus, and he is the founder and portfolio manager of the Dragoneer Investment Group. He is said to keep a low profile, but his track record as a very successful investor is getting hard to contain. For example, Mr. Stad invested in Spotify Technology (SPOT) and Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) before they went public. Not too long ago, he made Fortune's 40 under 40 list. He recently bought two homes in the Santa Barbara area for a total of about $41 million. An article on Yahoo Finance summarizes his success by stating:

"Though he's deliberately kept a low public profile, in recent years Stad has attracted increased media attention for his reputation as one of the tech industry's most successful investors. His Dragoneer Investment Group collection of hedge funds, headquartered in the Bay Area, owns a big chunk of Uber and funded pre-IPO debt for Spotify, among lucrative investments in a number of other high-growth tech companies. Today, Dragoneer has more than $8.6 billion in discretionary assets under management, according to WhaleWisdom."

Recode has named Marc Stad as #74 on the Recode 100, because he is "winning ownership stakes in Silicon Valley's hottest companies." (That sounds like the kind of dealmaker that I want to invest in.) Recode also points out that Marc Stad has been flying under the radar. That is probably why many people outside of Silicon Valley have never heard of Marc Stad or his company, Dragoneer Investment Group. However, I believe that is why there is a major buying opportunity to buy the Dragoneer SPAC stocks, because Marc Stad has the track record, contacts, and skills to bring a promising tech company to the table and make a deal that rewards his investors, just as he has been doing for years. Here is what was said when they selected Marc Stad for the Recode 100 List (which sounds exactly like the type of person I would want in charge of a SPAC stock that I am investing in):

"Amid a legion of flashy investors who are hypersensitive about how the world sees them, Marc Stad has quite intentionally flown under the radar - eschewing press coverage even as he and his investment firm, Dragoneer Investment Group, find unique ways of getting access to some of Silicon Valley's highest-profile companies."

Source: Dragoneer Investment Group website

These SPAC Stocks Appear To Be Flying Under The Radar, But Are Likely To Get Noticed By More Investors If They Know Marc Stad's and Dragoneer's Track Record

My colleague at Seeking Alpha, Ishan Puri, recently wrote the first article on Seeking Alpha about the Dragoneer SPAC stock opportunity, and he suggested buying the warrants in order to maximize upside. (Warrants are only available on the larger of the two, which is DGNR). I really like that he wrote the first article on the Dragoneer SPAC stocks, because it appears to indicate this investment opportunity is still flying under the radar. (For example, there have been countless articles on DraftKings.) Ishan Puri's article points out that Marc Stad and Dragoneer have repeatedly made numerous investments that have paid off tremendously for him and his investors, and that is why investing in the Dragoneer SPAC stocks could offer excellent returns. The types of companies (in terms of industry sector and overall quality) that Mr. Stad and Dragoneer have invested in over the years could be representative of the type of company that will be acquired by the Dragoneer SPAC's. So, just read the quote below from Ishan Puri's article and you can see why this could be a very promising, potentially ground floor and unique investment opportunity, it states:

"Dragoneer has a long track record of successfully identifying category and industry leaders. Some of Dragoneer's prior investments in the private markets include: Alibaba (IPO 2014), Amwins, Appfolio (IPO 2015), Atlassian (IPO 2015), Datadog (IPO 2019), Dollar Shave Club (acquired 2016), Doordash, Klarna, Nubank, PointClickCare, Slack (direct list 2019), Snowflake, Spotify (direct list 2018), Uber (IPO 2019), and UiPath. These investments and many more have helped us build a unique network of relationships and access to management teams, which we believe will be important in consummating a merger with a target."

As Ishan Puri details, the warrants for DGNR appear to offer asymmetric reward potential. The warrants currently trade for about $3.50 per share and give the owner the right to buy DGNR at $11.50 per share. The warrants trade under the symbol DGNRWS on Fidelity, but other symbols are used by other brokers. The company has until August 18, 2022, to complete a transaction, and the warrants are set to expire 5 years from the completion of a business combination, which could be as late August 18, 2027.

A Potential Arbitrage Opportunity

DGNR is the first and largest SPAC for Dragoneer. If a deal for DGNR gets announced and it does well, that means investors are likely to flock to DGNS. That's one reason why I own both of these stocks. Also, in the filings, Dragoneer states that DGNS might co-invest with DGNR if the deal is larger. In this event, the shares of DGNS could be like owning DGNR, and in that case, there is a potential arbitrage opportunity since DGNS currently trades at a lower level. The SEC filing states:

"We may, at our option, pursue an acquisition opportunity jointly with one or more entities affiliated with Dragoneer and/or one or more investors in funds managed by Dragoneer, which we refer to as an "Affiliated Joint Acquisition." Any such parties may co-invest with us in the target business at the time of our initial business combination...."

Potential Downside Risks

As with most stocks, there are some potential risks, but with SPAC stocks, if no deal is consummated, you typically get $10 per share back. I think the chance of no deal being found by Marc Stad and Dragoneer is quite low, especially since they have found so many high-growth tech companies to invest in over the past few years. If no deal was found, you would only risk less than $2 to $3 per share depending on whether you bought DGNR or DGNS. By contrast, the upside could be significantly more than that amount, especially based on what many top performing SPAC stocks have returned. All in all, the risk to reward ratio appears very favorable.

Summary

Most retail investors don't get a chance to invest with someone like Marc Stad or in a pre-IPO like investment, so I see a unique opportunity in buying these stocks. These two SPAC stocks appear to be flying under the radar, and I believe they are some of the best buying opportunities that investors have in this sector of the market. When you weigh the potential downside risks which are limited, with the upside potential that investing in high growth tech stocks like the ones Marc Stad has invested in before, it is a must buy SPAC stock for me. The trading volume in these stocks has been increasing significantly in the past couple of weeks. That could be a positive sign that more investors are finding out about this opportunity. I believe that, based on the type of disruptive and fast growing tech stocks that Marc Stad has a history of investing in, these stocks will be trading at much higher levels when and if a deal is announced.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGNR, DGNS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.