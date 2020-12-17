Investment Thesis

We are long Globus Medical (GMED) shares and had advocated to wait for a pullback on August prices for an exciting entry. This occurred back in late September, where we completed an analysis advocating entry at the September pricing level. Those who followed the analysis and were able to enter following the recommendations in that piece, will have realised ~30-35% upside to today's levels, which we are pleased to report our performance on the same. Those holding GMED and reallocating at the September lows, would be equally as pleased.

Figure 1. Single-year price performance

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

We would point to investors that GMED has essentially the same market capitalisation as when they had neither a robotics or trauma segment, which points to the future upside potential that may yet to be baked into shares at today's pricing. Considering the recovery from the pullback, a strong balance sheet, the meaningful compounder of the robotics segment and the growing multiples of the spine market, we feel that GMED is one for the future, and presents as a meaningful holding for those seeking exposure to musculoskeletal assets.

As such, we advocate for entry for GMED at the current levels, and see further upside based on the above points, in addition to an above-market growth opportunity in key portfolio segments, underscored by heavy reinvestment priorities and high margin leverage. Here, we present the necessary parts in the investment debate, and link our ongoing thesis to previous pieces advocating the long case for the company.

Ongoing Drivers to Fuel The Growth Engine

GMED is well-positioned to see the upside in the spinal reconstructive domain, particularly in benefitting from comparative advantages in the wider market. As spinal surgery utilisation rates begin to rebound from the deferrals this year, we anticipate full utilisation to pre-pandemic levels for GMED by Q1 2021, who will continue to drive their innovative solutions in an otherwise stagnant domain. To illustrate, adoption of innovations within traditional spinal procedures has been slow over the recent periods, as more traditional procedures, such as spinal/anterior lumbar body fusions, intervertebral disc spacers, corpectomies and pedicle screw and rod procedures, hold dominance in preferred standard of care regimens for spinal reconstructive surgeries.

GMED is at the tip of the spear when it comes to producing implants for these technologies, meaning the company remains as a primary innovator in developing novel solutions. These solutions include interbody fusions for the vertebral body, whilst building on the future of dynamic stabilisation procedures and biologics in spinal surgery, such as osseous allografts and synthetics in the same standard. GMED has high propensity, therefore, to accommodate a wide range of spinal reconstructive procedures to a high variance within the human anatomy, thereby increasing adaptability and applicability to the benefit of patient outcomes. Adverse events following spinal surgery are, therefore, dampened with GMED's solutions, notwithstanding the success of implants and correction procedures, to achieving the primary goal of rehabilitation of pain and trauma.

Emerging technologies is also a meaningful inflection point investors must consider in the coming periods. Emerging technology sales came in strong at $9m for the 3rd quarter, which was a 66% sequential growth pattern from Q2. As medical begins to recover in the US, the company already held more robotics units at the back end of Q3 than it did for the entire quarter. Management anticipates strong YoY growth in the 4th quarter, and we call for revenue volumes of ~$14 million or more in this segment. Management's language on robotics is encouraging and adds a good splash of colour on propensity to drive sales, on a number of fronts. Firstly, we firmly believe that the market is under-reflecting the true asset value of spinal robotics for GMED, notwithstanding the wider market segment, particularly as expectations for robotic uptake and multiple system adoption are on the rise. Management's commentary aligns with the current narrative in surgeon preference, where robotics is gaining more preference in orthopaedics in total, and skeptics are now converting as technology gains traction.

For GMED, we believe that specialists are gaining more understanding and acceptance of Excelsius GPS, and have a better understanding of how patient outcomes and surgical efficiency will benefit from the same. When Excelsius GPS gets into comparative evaluations, management is quick to point that it consistently grades out above competitors. With the launch of the interbody integration into Excelsius GPS back in September, there has been an uptake of interbody usage as a result as per management, and GMED envisions competing the first procedure with the cranial unit of Excelsius GPS (already approved by the FDA) in early 2021. We understand that GMED's imaging system is also ready for FDA filing, if not already completed at the end of November, and the company expects launch within 1H 2021 for the same. Therefore, the emerging technologies and robotics segments of GMED's portfolio are meaningful inflection catalysts that investors must consider, especially given the current valuation and share trajectory that has occurred YTD.

Figure 2. Excelsius GPS

Data Source: Globus Medical, Excelsius GPS

Q3 Walkthrough Supports the Thesis

Q3 financials came in strong and showed an equally strong recovery, with the company regaining market share in key end-markets, by our estimation. October sales of robotics outpaced the wider 3rd quarter sales of this segment, which illustrates the strength of the recovery, and what is to be expected over the coming periods in terms of capital placements and hospital capital expenditures. Trauma also saw a strong YoY growth pattern of ~95%, backed by a 16% sequential growth trajectory. GMED is outpacing peers on this front, and we see this trajectory continuing into next year, backed by the robotics pull through that we have mentioned above, coupled with ongoing recovery in surgery volumes.

Total sales came in at $216 million, a 10% YoY increase, and the above-market growth indicates to us that the company was able to capture additional market share from lagging competitors, who were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Musculoskeletal sales grew ~14% YoY with $207 million in contributions to the top, and enabling technologies saw a $9 million tailwind across the quarter, also coming in above consensus. International sales also saw ~0.5% upside with $34 million at the top, backed by a more favourable global inpatient environment. Operating leverage saw a 120bps YoY tailwind and posted ~26%, whilst gross margins saw pressures of ~330bps YoY to ~74%, mainly due to higher inventory reserves caused by the pandemic. The company saw ~380bps leverage on the SG&A line which came in lower at ~41%, whilst R&D expenditure also decreased to 6.7%, which also helped prop up operating leverage. We would point to investors that although R&D spend came in lower, there was ongoing investment commitments in the trauma, navigation, imaging and robotics segments, which means the company didn't lift the foot off the pedal in R&D at all. Based on these factors, we feel that the company was able to capture a meaningful portion of market share this quarter, and as other names in the peer group continue to face headwinds from Covid-19 uncertainties, we believe that there is high propensity for the company to realise the same for FY2020.

Valuation

Shares command a premium, and are trading at 57 FCF, on a FCF yield of 2.2% with ~$0.40 in free cash per share. Shares are trading at ~18x P/E, and 24.5x Q3 EBITDA. On a P/E basis, shares are discounted to the peer group, and this is carried through at trading of 4.3x book value. We certainly believe that GMED commands a premium to the peer group, especially given the asset potential in the robotics segment, and the upside drivers from spinal surgery innovations. We feel that the market is under-reflecting both pointers in shares today, and feel that any premium in valuation is justified, as mentioned.

Figure 3. Comparables Multiples Analysis

Data Source: Author's Calculations

We've updated our modelling to include the tailwinds mentioned above, and would point investors to the fact that GMED has basically the same market cap as when it had no robotics or trauma segment. Also, we believe that the company commands a premium, as mentioned. Therefore, assigning a 1.5x premium to our 24.5x EBITDA figures, then we see a valuation of $74, ~14% upside potential on today's trading (subject to change with publication times). Given the higher cadence in revenue growth alongside the key differentiators in the portfolio, coupled with the company's capturing of market share, the premium in our multiples is warranted, by our view. Therefore, we firmly view an updated price target from previous analysis of $74, and believe that GMED shares will converge to this upside over the coming periods.

Further Considerations

On the charts, we can see the run-up since the pullback in September, where we advocated entry or reallocation. Since, the support level has driven shares north, recently breaching the mean return bar. Consequently, shares have broken away from the mean, having pierced this level back in late November, and at the current level of support we feel that shares will continue their walk northwards. A new high has been drawn and shares are contained within the ascending channel that has formed since late September.

Across the year, shares have trended in an ascending channel, where volatility has been spread equally across the upside and downside. We feel that the recent drivers in robotics and trauma, alongside novel solutions in spinal correction, will begin to be more accurately reflected on the charts, and we anticipate the emerging technologies drivers to be meaningful inflection points over the coming periods that will cause further upticks in price. We can see this pricing activity YTD on the chart below, and notice how pricing distribution has recently pierced through the mean return level, breaking away and continuing the climb northwards.

Figure 4. Pricing Distribution Activity YTD

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

In Short

GMED is well-positioned to continue its above-market growth pattern over the coming periods. We firmly believe that the value of its robotics and wider emerging technologies segment is under-reflected in shares at this point in time, and would call on investors to consider entry at the current valuation and pricing points. We believe GMED commands a premium in valuation given these factors. Consequently, we see a price target of $74 over the coming periods, backed by additional inflection points in the cranial unit release of Excelsius GPS and other sales drivers already baked into projections. Management's language on the same aligns with the wider treatment narrative in orthopaedics, and we feel that surgeon preference will continue to gain traction as awareness and education on the unit begin to expand.

The company is a market leader in these novel treatment solutions by our estimation, and we would encourage investors to review our previous analyses (link here and here) on GMED to round out the full picture, to complement this report. Considering their unique product offerings and speed of innovation, we feel the company remains at the tip of the spear in spinal surgery solutions, and will continue to gain market share over the coming periods, evidenced most recently by above-market growth relative to peers who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. We look forward to providing additional coverage on this star company in our portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GMED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.