Why this stock is still attractively valued, even now, at 22x forward sales.

Addressing the size of its user base - why this is key to the bullish thesis.

Investment Thesis

Snap (SNAP) is rapidly growing its revenues. Even if I charge that its ability to generate strong cash flows leaves much to be desired, what it lacks here, it more than makes up for on its huge user base.

Even though the stock is richly valued at 22x forward sales, there's still more upside potential.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Demonstrably Fast

Source: author's work

Snap continues to impress everyone.

Not only has it shook off its Q2 2020 results, but it has come out of Q3 2020 growing at its fastest rate for some quarters, at 52% y/y growth rates. However, there are other more reasons to be bullish here.

User Numbers are the Key for Snap's Bullish Thesis

Source: author's calculations

Pinterest (PINS) reports Monthly Active Users (''MAUs'') as opposed to its peers, which report daily active users (''DAUs''). Once we factor this in, we can surmise that Snap has the biggest social media engagement amongst the peers represented above.

If we have learned anything over the past couple of years, it is that eyeballs do matter. If there was a time when that expression was frowned upon, we are now once again at the stage where this is critical to the bullish thesis.

The bigger the user base, the more important the platform. We can derive examples from other spaces too. For example, Netflix (NFLX) managed to demonstrate to all investors, including myself, beyond any doubt, that free cash flow is absolutely irrelevant. Having a large and fully engaged user base lends itself to the business being more highly valued.

Having said that, I'm still a value investor. So I have to point out the blemish with this platform.

Addressing the Blemish: the Cash Flow Issue

When you follow as many companies as I do, you are given the privilege of being incredibly selective over where you deploy your capital. The businesses have to be the most attractive businesses on a myriad of criteria.

Even though Snap continues to make tremendous progress on its ability to become free-cash-flow positive, the fact remains that for now, its trailing nine months were negative $156 million.

Similarly, Pinterest is also very much in the negative territory, although not quite deep, with its trailing nine months reporting negative $86 million.

While Twitter (TWTR), for its part, took a dramatic step back, in the wrong direction, it still remains free-cash-flow positive over the same period at $91 million.

Source: author's calculations, trailing 9 months

Now, we'll bring all the above together as we address Snap's valuation.

Valuation - Not Particularly Cheap, But Still Attractive Enough

As I made the case with Deep Value Returns Members.

Assuming that for 2021, Pinterest's revenues could grow by 50% compared with 2020, that would make its revenues reach $2.4 billion.

This would imply that investors today are paying 19x Pinterest's 2021 revenues, whereas investors are being asked to pay 22x Snap's revenues. Consequently, this implies that investors are essentially paying a substantially larger multiple for Snap.

However, we have to consider that for its part, Pinterest is growing much, much faster than Snap - and this plays a role in the valuation here.

Snap is expecting to grow its revenues at close to 47% in Q4 2020, whereas Pinterest is guiding for 60% - this is a meaningful difference.

Of course, the outlier here is Twitter. The stock is priced for less than 10x forward sales.

In essence, I'm not pricing in any further multiple expansion from Snap to drive shareholder returns. I'm simply arguing Snap's multiple remains steady at 22x forward sales, and that as the business grows its revenues by 47% into 2021. Thus, Snap's share price should follow intrinsic value.

The Bottom Line

Snap is growing its operations at a very fast clip. While it's difficult to contend that these shares are particularly cheap as they are priced at 22x forward sales, the company is certainly outperforming all expectations.

Its user base is very large and fully engaged. I argue that this is critical to the bullish thesis and why investors should look beyond just cash flow generation to weigh up an investment here.

PRICE HIKE COMING JAN. 2021! After a very strong 2020, Deep Value Returns will be increasing its prices for new Members. Don't PROCRASTINATE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS, TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.