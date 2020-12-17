Analysts are bullish on this stock with a median price target of $30, representing a potential upside of over 65% from Dec. 14 price.

SALT is currently in the process of transitioning into the renewable energy space.

Price is what you pay, value is what you get – Warren Buffett

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) provides marine transportation solutions for dry bulk commodities. It is now actively looking to invest in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. Over the past few months, it has slowly been selling off its fleet to gather cash for its expected transition.

At the moment, it has an operating fleet of 33 vessels, consisting of 28 wholly-owned or finance leased dry bulk vessels (including 8 Kamsarmax vessels and 20 Ultramax vessels) and five-time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels. Its owned and finance leased fleet has a total carrying capacity of approximately 1.9 million DWT.

It's no secret that the shipping industry has not fully recovered from the 2008/09 global financial crisis. SALT is no exception, and this is evident by the fact that the Company's share price has delivered negative returns of ~80% over the last five years. In comparison, the S&P index has doubled during the same period. (Chart below).

Therefore, SALT would make a suitable investment for investors looking for an ESG play. Its beaten-down share price could see profound appreciation if it can successfully execute its transition plan.

SALT’s Offshore Wind Bet

In August 2020, the Company announced its intentions to construct a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV). The initial vessel will be built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering for delivery in 2023. The total project cost is expected to be between $265 and $290mm.

An excerpt from its Chairman Emanuele A. Lauro is attached below:

"Scorpio Bulkers is embarking on a new and exciting journey. The world urgently needs to reduce emissions and offshore wind will make a pivotal contribution. We appreciate the encouragement and assistance of multiple partners – including suppliers, customers, and shipbuilders – as we take a significant first step in transitioning the Company towards a sustainable future. This strategic direction now aligns with our future customers, investors, finance providers, and the growing momentum in global public policy. Simultaneously, the Board of Directors carefully considered this project and believes that this transition will result in higher and more predictable shareholder returns in a structural growth market. Our transition has begun."

The contract is expected to be signed in early Q4 2020. The 148-meter long vessel would run on hybrid battery power and will be fuel cell-ready.

The offshore wind industry is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 15% over the coming years. Improving technology makes wind power one of the lowest-cost sources of energy in certain regions.

SALT sees a massive shortfall in the supply of WTIVs, and it hopes to capitalize on this going forward. At the moment, there are roughly 7,200 offshore wind turbine installations globally. According to the IEA, this number is expected to reach 26,900 by 2030.

We are also witnessing an increase in turbine size. Based on a report by Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), in 2010, the largest commercially available wind turbine was 90 meters with a capacity of 3MW. In 2021, there are expectations of a turbine as large as 220 meters, with a generation capacity of 12MW. Technological advancements, coupled with the cheap cost of wind turbines, are the key drivers of this sector. SALT expects to be at the forefront of this development, and its contract with Daewoo includes an option to construct up to an additional three units with similar specifications.

Source: Clarksons Platou Renewables 2020

Current contract rates of $220,000/day for such vessels imply attractive cashflows and return on capital. SALT expects these rates to improve as the market tightens over the next five years.

Also, given the terms of the contract, no material payments must be made for the WTIV until 2022.

Increasing Vessel Sales

It would seem that SALT is extremely committed to its transition. This is evident because the Company has announced the sale of over 20 vessels over the past two months, for total proceeds of over $365mm. A detailed breakdown of these sales is provided below.

The Company must be able to dispose of the rest of its fleet in a timely manner. The ability to do so will send a strong message to investors that it is fully committed to its transition plans. Management seems fairly confident in succeeding in this task. This is evident from the commentary from their latest quarterly earnings, an excerpt of which is attached below:

“There are a number of benefits we think of doing this. The first benefit is we can concentrate. We can completely focus. It's not quite as extreme as Cortes burning his boats when he arrived in America, but it's somewhere along that theme that you get the benefit of absolute focus that our future renewable shareholders really understand the commitment this company is making to that space to the future.”

Source: Company Disclosures

Government Renewable Targets

The U.S. has a target to install 28GW of wind energy by 2030. Being the only U.S.-listed wind turbine installation vessel player, SALT is uniquely positioned to contribute significantly towards achieving this target.

The European Union also announced its target to have wind power provide half of the EU electricity supply by 2050. The U.K. has announced the intention for every home to be powered by offshore wind by the end of the decade. This translates into one turbine installation every day between now and 2030.

SALT hopes that its wind turbine installation vessels will enable the world to install large, modern, game-changing turbines quicker, safer, and more efficiently than ever before.

Liquidity Position

SALT's financial health has been grim over the past few years. The Company has been facing severe cash flow problems and high debt levels ($650mm as of September 30, 2020). Furthermore, the acquisition of this WTIV will set them back another $265mm at the minimum. Given its low cash balance of $40mm as per the latest quarterly filings, SALT needs to accelerate its vessel liquidation process to help turn the tide. SALT expects to get rid of its entire fleet in the coming months. Based on various analyst estimates, its total fleet value is pegged at around $950mm.

Though the WTIV play seems risky, it could prove to be the company's saving grace during the 2nd half of the decade. Battered with negative free cash flows for many quarters, the WTIV vessels have the capability of providing SALT with stable and positive cashflows. With improving technology and reducing vessel costs as more players enter the market, SALT will reduce the payback period from such investments.

Its early mover advantage into the space will also help it cater to the expected increase in demand for WTIVs.

Risks involved in SALT

Successful WTIV transition

SALT is dependent on Daewoo for the delivery of its first WTIV. Failure on Daewoo's part to deliver the vessel on time will have a material impact on SALT's vision to transition to the renewable energy space.

Liquidity concerns

As stated above, SALT has excessive debt levels, with the majority of it due over the next two years. As such, its inability to dispose of its existing fleet promptly could harm its ability to meet its debt obligations.

The Bottom Line

SALT has clearly stated its intention to transition its business from dry bulk to wind energy. It's a bold move but quite forward-looking when you break it down and see the potential the sector offers. The increasing support from Governments across the world for wind energy installation bodes well for the Company.

With increasing regulations in the shipping industry, many companies have diversified into other sectors and industries. Some have tried backward integration by investing in logistics, ports, and terminals. However, SALT is one of the first shippers to move into the WTIV space.

Also, of late, a lot of financing is flowing towards ESG ventures, which has not been characteristic of the past shipping industry. Being the only U.S.-listed WTIV player, investors with a higher risk appetite can look to add this soon to be ESG play to their portfolios.

*Like this article? Don't forget to click the Follow button above!

Anticipate Crashes, Corrections, and Bear Markets Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.