[Please note that all currency references are to U.S. dollar except if indicated otherwise.]

Constellation Software (C$1,640.07, Toronto symbol CSU; OTCPK:CNSWF Software, Shares outstanding: 21.2 million; Market cap: C$34.2 billion) is a private equity company focused on smaller, niche software development businesses. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Constellation has done exceptionally well since its listing in 2006 with stellar revenue, profit, and cash flow growth. Shareholders have also been well rewarded. However, the highly successful strategy of buying smaller companies is becoming less impactful as the company grows larger. Other possible value-adding options for the company are to increase the size of acquisitions or spin out some of its operating entities. Alternatively, it can continue with the current strategy, accept slower growth, and distribute surplus cash to shareholders.

A private equity business with a difference

Constellation was founded in 1995 by Mark Leonard with a focus on the acquisition and management of smaller, specialized software development companies that often operate in just one segment. Since that time, the company has made over 600 acquisitions, resulting in an entity that employs 23,000 people, operates in over 100 countries, and has 125,000 customers.

The Constellation team buys these software companies intending to hold them for the long term. The acquisitions are mostly financed with internal cash flows and limited debt if so required. This is a major variation from the traditional private equity model that dictates leveraged acquisitions and regular churning of the portfolio.

The Constellation team generally looks for businesses with strong competitive advantages, a solid track record of growth, a large customer base, and experienced management. After the acquisition, the company management is normally retained and allowed to continue to operate independently.

As part of the post-acquisition integration process, Constellation monitors performance and attempts to improve the operational performance of the acquired businesses. Constellation also offers cross-selling and networking opportunities to the wider group, and advice on benchmarking, industry best practice, management training, tax planning, acquisitions, compensation, and capital allocation.

The target size of acquisitions is generally small. Constellation stopped reporting the number of annual acquisitions in 2016, but between 2010 and 2016, they averaged 30 per year with an average value of $6 million per acquisition (excluding a few larger acquisitions).

Larger acquisitions are the exceptions, but include Cogsdale (2010; $27 million), TSS (2013; EUR240 million), QuadraMed (2013, $77 million), ACCEO Solutions (2018, $250 million), and Topicus.com (2020, EUR 217 million).

Growth – great history, but what about the future?

Constellation operates globally with the largest revenue contributions in 2020 coming from the U.S. (44%), Europe and the U.K. (34%), and Canada (14%). In the trailing 12 months to September 2020, the company generated revenues of $3.8 billion and a net profit of $379 million.

Constellation divides its business into six operating divisions that serve customers in more than 100 markets worldwide. However, the results of these divisions are not reported separately, which frustrates an analysis of the individual divisions.

These underlying operating companies provide mission-critical software solutions that address the specific needs of customers in particular vertical markets. The common theme across the portfolio is that these businesses are expert providers of software products and services to specialist businesses such as tire distributors, window manufacturers, association management teams, homebuilders, and auto clubs.

Constellation has grown rapidly over the past 10 years, mostly through acquisitions. That pace has slowed in recent years, although it remains at a high level (see table).

Despite the company’s focus on acquiring growing software businesses, organic growth has been modest. Over the past six years, organic revenue growth across the portfolio averaged 1% per year; when adjusted for currency, the growth rate was slightly better at 2% per year. This is a surprising outcome as a sound growth profile is one of the acquisition criteria. On a slightly more positive note - organic growth for maintenance and other recurring fees fared better and was more consistent than hardware sales and licensing.

Constellation has built a well-performing portfolio of software businesses, mostly through small acquisitions. However, as the Constellation business grows, it is becoming increasingly difficult to add meaningfully to the business through smaller acquisitions.

The annual amount spent by Constellation on acquisitions has grown steadily over the past decade, with the last two full fiscal years seeing total spend on acquisitions of $631 and $688 million, respectively. As a proportion of Constellation's market capitalization, acquisitions averaged 3.2% over the past 5 years, less than the 7% for the prior 5 years. Also, as a proportion of annual revenues, the acquisition activity is lower than the average of the earlier 5-year period, although 2018-2019 showed a solid pickup in the value of acquisitions (see graph).

This demonstrates the challenge for Constellation to continue growing at a rapid pace while maintaining the strategy of smaller acquisitions. It is clear that the company will have to pivot its strategy to larger acquisitions or accept a lower growth rate.

Three options for a value-adding future

While it is possible that Constellation will start to focus its attention on larger acquisitions, there are various concerns with such an approach. First, the expertise of Constellation is clearly in the acquisition of smaller businesses; second, the competition for quality businesses in the medium to large software market is intense, which often means that successful buyers pay high prices. Last, the risk attached to large acquisitions is significant – one big mistake can be very costly. Compare that to the current, low-risk strategy of a multitude of smaller acquisitions where a few poor acquisitions per year will not have a large impact on the overall business.

Another possibility for Constellation to create value for shareholders is to separately list some of its operating groups. The company has so far refrained from selling any investments while using free cash flow and limited debt to make new acquisitions. However, Constellation recently announced its intention to spin out and list their interest in Topicus.com. Topicus was acquired in May 2020 and subsequently combined with Total Specific Solutions, the European-based operating vertical of Constellation. Constellation would remain a significant shareholder of Topicus following the spinoff, while Constellation shareholders would receive Topicus shares.

A final possibility is for Constellation to continue with its current strategy while accepting that the growth rate will decline. The high level of profitability of the current portfolio, combined with strong cash flow generation, should remain an attractive proposition for investors, especially when excess cash is returned regularly to investors through dividends.

High levels of profitability

Constellation is a highly profitable entity with attractive profit margins and returns on capital. The asset-light business model contributes to this state of affairs. Compared to a peer group, Constellation has slightly lower EBITDA margins but a higher return on equity. Revenue growth and earnings per share growth were also somewhat higher than its peers over the past 5 years.

Prudent capital allocation

The company had shareholders' equity of $902 million by the end of September 2020, total debt of $645 million, and cash of $574 million. The balance sheet is healthy.

In addition, the company generates significant cash flow and, given the asset-light business model, incurs limited capital expenditures. This leaves ample free cash flow that can be used for debt reduction, acquisitions, share buybacks, or dividend payments.

Over the past 5 years, the company generated $3.2 billion in free cash flow. Acquisitions amounted to $2.5 billion, making up the bulk of the available cash flow. The company also paid dividends of $849 million, including a large special dividend payment of $20 per share amounting to $424 million in 2019.

A dominant founder

Mark Leonard is the founder and current President and Chairman of the board of Constellation. He is 64 years of age and holds a 2.1% equity interest in the company. His adult children own another 4.7% of the shares. We note that Mr. Leonard received no salary or bonus from the company for the past 3 years.

Other senior staff members are Bernard Anzarouth (Chief Investment Officer) and Jamal Baksh (Chief Financial Officer) who hold small equity interests.

Risks on the horizon

Mr. Leonard has played a key role in the company. It's unclear how the company would fare without his steward in the future.

Although the company has successfully concluded numerous acquisitions over the past decade, this growth path is becoming increasingly challenging. The company will have to increase the size of its acquisitions or explore other ways to add value for investors. Such a deviation from its traditional modus operandi comes with risks.

Full valuation

Constellation has a long track record of consistently growing revenues, profits, and cash flows. We, therefore, consider profit and cash flow multiples as appropriate tools for valuations.

Given the stock’s current price and consensus estimates for the next 12 months, the company is valued on an EV/EBITDA ratio of 20.0 times and a price-to-cash flow ratio of 23.5 times. We also add the free cash flow yield measure as an additional valuation tool.

The operations of a selected number of rivals overlap to some extent with the verticals in which Constellation operates. However, the peers represent a mixed bag of large and smaller companies and fast and slow growers. Compared to the average of the peer group, Constellation is somewhat overvalued. However, should the growth rate of Constellation decline significantly, the valuation multiples will more closely resemble the multiples ascribed to the slower-growing companies such as Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), or Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX).

Another possibility is to estimate the sum of the parts for Constellation. This will be meaningful, should the company decide to spin off various divisions. Unfortunately, because this information is not disclosed by the company, it is not possible to make a meaningful estimate.

Bottom line… Constellation at the crossroads

There is much to like about Constellation – not only has management grown the company through small, low-risk acquisitions in niche markets, but they have also created a highly profitable entity with strong cash flows. We think the company is nearing a crossroads. If it wishes to maintain a high growth rate, the average size of acquisitions will have to increase. Alternatively, the company can look for other ways to unlock value from its portfolio or simply manage the portfolio and distribute excess cash to shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: By Deon Vernooy, CFA, for TSI Wealth Network