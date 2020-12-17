Salary is the price you pay to compromise on your dreams.”- Nitya Prakash

Today, we revisit a small-cap biotech stock for the first time since mid-Spring. We now update our investment thesis after recent events. The equity also looks set up well for a buy-write or covered call candidate. An updated investment analysis follows below.

Company Overview

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) is a Watertown, Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company that IPO’d in 2017. The company’s portfolio includes two FDA-approved products: Inveltys and Eysuvis. Outside of the approved therapeutics, the company’s pipeline is very young, with their lead product candidate, KPI-285, in the preclinical stage of development. The company’s proprietary technology allows them to penetrate mucosal barriers. Mucus plays a key role and protecting tissues such as the eye, lung, and vagina; however, the mucus coating can also reduce the efficacy of medical treatments.

There are some companies that deal with the challenge of mucus by creating a bio-adhesive - sticking to the mucus, but Kala penetrates the mucus via two proprietary attributes: nanoparticles that allow for the penetration into mucus pores and a mucus penetrating surface coating to prevent adherence to the mucus. The company calls their technology AMPPLIFY, which has been clinically proven to improve the delivery of certain therapeutics. The company has IP protection for their proprietary AMPPLIFY technology and products through 2033. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of just over $400 million and trades for around $7.50 a share.

Pipeline

Source: Company Overview

Eysuvis

Eysuvis 0.25% is approved for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Eysuvis utilizes Kala's AMPPLIFY mucus-penetrating particle drug delivery technology to enhance penetration of loteprednol etabonate into target tissue of the ocular surface. The FDA approved the drug on October 27th. The drug is the first prescription therapy specially designed to address the short-term treatment needs of people living with dry eye disease. Approval was not surprising, given that the Phase 3 STRIDE trial achieved primary and key secondary endpoints, which replicated prior successful results and addressed the CRL recommendation for an additional positive trial. Furthermore, approval for Eysuvis was based on results from four clinical trials that enrolled over 2,800 patients and demonstrated rapid and significant improvements in both the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Source: Company Overview

Source: Company Overview

Looking ahead, Eysuvis is expected to begin being shipped to wholesalers by the end of 2020. The company plans on leveraging their ophthalmic team that successfully launched Inveltys in January 2019. The initial phase of Kala’s go-to-market strategy is to target ophthalmologists and optometrists who treat the majority of dry eye patients and are responsible for over 85% of market prescriptions. The company plans on having 90 sales representatives by the end of 2020 and 125 sales representatives in 2021. It’s estimated that 38 million Americans have dry eye disease and that roughly 17 million of those people have been diagnosed and are under the care of an eye care professional. The need for Eysuvis seems even more pressing when you consider that the majority of DED patients, 80% to 90%, suffer from flares. It’s reported that 82% of patients on Restasis and Xiidra suffer from flares. Additionally, 78% of patients on artificial tears report they suffer from flares.

Source: Company Overview

Source: Company Overview

Inveltys

Inveltys 1% is a twice-a-day corticosteroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. The drug uses the company’s AMPPLIFY technology to enhance penetration of loteprednol etabonate into target tissues of the eye. Roughly 38,000 Inveltys prescriptions were reported by Symphony Health in Q3 of 2020, which is an increase of nearly 84% compared to Q2 of 2020. Ocular surgeries have been down due to COVID-19, but they are trending back to normal levels. The company didn’t offer guidance due to the material risk of COVID-19 and the uncertainty that surrounds it, but the resumption of surgeries and the increasing prescriptions give management the confidence that revenue will continue to grow over time.

Source: Company Overview

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

As of September 30th, 2020, Kala Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents and short-term securities of roughly $160 million. Research and development expenses for the third quarter were $3.4 million, compared to $7 million in Q2 of 2019. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $23.8 million in the quarter, compared to $15.2 million in the same quarter of 2019. The company did $2.2 million in product revenue for the quarter, compared to $1.4 million in Q3 of 2019. A reduction in ocular surgeries due to COVID-19 negatively impacted the company’s results. Overall, the company reported a net loss of $27.9 million, compared to a net loss of $23.1 million in Q2 of 2019.

The current median analyst price target on KALA is north of $20.00 a share. Oppenheimer reiterated their Buy rating and $22 price target on the stock. Less than two weeks prior, Northland Securities did the same with a $17 price target. On October 28th, Wedbush boosted their price target from $39 a share to $48 a share and maintained their outperform rating. The increase in the price target is the result of Eysuvis being approved, which prompted the analyst to increase the multiple assigned to the drug from 8 times to 9 times.

On September 14th, Jefferies Financial downgraded the shares from a buy to a hold and lowered their price target from $21 a share to $10 a share. The sour adjustment was due to a survey of 25 ophthalmologists and 25 optometrists who estimated that Eysuvis could capture 12% market share at launch in year one and 13% in year two, assuming a price of $280 per bottle. The big concern is how much the drug will cost and what sort of insurance coverage it will garner. Jefferies appears to be the lone pessimist on the stock out of the seven analyst firms that have provided opinions on Kala over the past six months. It is also notable that insiders have been frequent buyers of the shares over the years and have not sold a single share of stock since the company came public over four years ago.

Verdict

The company has made some nice progress on the development front since we first added it to the model portfolio culminating with its recent FDA approval. The company has a solid cash position, and revenue growth should improve thanks to its recent FDA approval. Obviously, if we start to see new COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns, Kala's business will be adversely affected. Of course, you can say that for most companies in the economy and stocks in the market.

Therefore, we continue to view Kala's long-term risk/reward profile as favorable. However, I would prefer to play this name via covered calls, given my non-sanguine view of the overall market currently. In addition, options are liquid and sport good premiums. I would probably use the April $7.50 call strikes as that appears to be where the lowest bid/ask spreads currently are, and this would produce a very solid profit even if the stock goes nowhere through option expiration some five months out.

You know you're in a bureaucracy when a hundred people who think 'A' get together and compromise on 'B.” - Scott Adams

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Our model portfolio has crushed the return of the Russell 2000 since its launch in the summer of 2017. To join the Busted IPO Forum community, just click on the logo below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KALA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.