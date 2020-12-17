Introduction

With my last article on Cimarex (XEC), I pretty much hit the ball out of the park. This was a first look, a deep-dive look at them and new readers should refer back to it for color. Here's a link to it. Since then shares have continued higher, along with crude prices and the expectation for a demand recovery as the economy begins to heal in the coming months.

The stock has rebounded since then along with most of the rest of the shale industry. This is a tribute to the industry-wide cost-cutting this year imposed, forcing these companies to find a way to thrive at $35 WTI with maintenance capital and DUC withdrawal. As noted in previous articles, it takes about $40/bbl for drilling new wells to pick up.

With the consolidation rumors that are running rampant these days, it occurred to me that it was time to revisit XEC for signs that the "blue light" special sign might be flashing.

Note - this article appeared last month in the Daily Drilling Report.

The investment thesis for XEC

As we covered in the last article Cimarex is a well-run company with strong cash flow, and a manageable debt profile. They also pay a nice dividend of $0.88 per share that management has shown no signs of backing away from. A departure from many of their peers, who've chosen to strip away investor dividends in favor of other corporate priorities.

The net Delaware basin acreage would be the thing that draws a suitor, along with the 249K BOEPD they produced in Q-3. The question before us is would this likely come at a premium to current prices? That hasn't been the trend in recent mergers that primarily centered on a stock swap and debt assumption for the survivor. For investors, while it may be a good move for long-term value, it's kind of blah over the short haul.

Thomas Jorden, Cimarex CEO, comments on the prospect of a merger offer:

We will compete with all companies in our sector, big and small. We will be measured by the excellence of our results, not our scale. Cimarex has consistently delivered top-tier financial results. We are an organization that has demonstrated operational excellence, has a history and a passion for continuous improvement, and we have assets that can support our aggressive goals over time. But make no mistake about it, Cimarex is not one of the last kids on the playground waiting to be picked for a team. We have had many opportunities to merge, but we remain independent because our Board has determined that independence is the best strategic choice at this time. Cimarex has the capability and flexibility to deal with an uncertain future. Until then, we will show up each and every day and compete.

If your takeaway is that they are in no hurry to get hitched, then yours is the same as mine. And, that might bode well for a premium to the share price.

So, let's say they remain independent

With OCF of $1.2 bn on a full-year run rate, their P/CF multiple has moved up only slightly from the last time we clocked it, at 2.69. If you divide that into their current share price $40.36 you get 15, so they're a bit more expensive than they were on P/CF basis. But not out of line in my view, as everything in the shale patch has moved higher.

If you're a long-term holder, then you are going to be gratified at XEC's commitment to cost control and capital efficiency. With costs run at $900-1,000 per foot interval, the company has brought them down 40% in just two years. Now thanks to the service company implosion, costs are projected to decline still further into $700-800 foot range.

Not only has their cost per foot come down radically, the projected cost for development is lowered substantially as they have relaxed their well spacing.

Jorden comments on the new design:

What we've observed is that we did see - we talked about this in past calls, the last call in particular, that our 2019 program really did observe quite a bit of well interference in that Upper Wolfcamp, which includes the XY, is a highly permeable rock system compared to others and so the drainage is well beyond the fracture tip. And that was a big learning for us in 2019. And as we experimented, we found that we can drill fewer wells and have very modest impact on complete recovery out of that section. And so in the case you have in front of you, we're spending 30% less capital on wells. I mean, that doesn't include facilities. So I'm doing a little bit of arm waving there, but 30% less capital and generating more net present value, the relax spacing not only is more capital efficient, it actually creates more value than the higher spacing.

This is good stuff. If you follow shale wells, you should have heard about well spacing. We've discussed it many times. What XEC found is that in case of their Upper Wolfcamp acreage the natural permeability allowed for drainage beyond the fracture tip. That's essentially a freebie, as you don't expect much of this from shale as it is normally so tight. That learning is what enabled them to loosen the well spacing and save the capex for three wells per section.

Your takeaway

I think XEC can be bought at current levels but suggest a little patience before jumping in. Not only do we have the boost from the Goldman upgrade today, we have also been riding a tide of good news on the pandemic front thanks to the vaccines being rolled out. The end of this nightmare is in sight. On the flip side of that, the resurgence of the virus in the past few weeks is creating oscillations in the market. One day everything is coming up roses, and the next we're driving off a cliff. I don't expect much change in that outlook until next year.

Also I think the acquisition case is just so strong for them. On a price per flowing barrel they clock in at just over $21K PFB. That's cheap and someone will come calling. What could we expect in a takeover?

Management has made it clear they aren't just sitting by the phone waiting. They are generating free cash that covers capex of $600 mm annualized, as well as their dividend of $175 mm annualized. They have a cash horde of $273 mm and added $139 mm to that last quarter, thanks somewhat to hedging that has delivered $121 mm this year. Bottom line, I think these guys are going to drive a hard bargain when it comes to the share swap. Maybe a 20% premium to the recent share price would do the trick?

Either way you win. If there is a buyout XEC shareholders should be advantaged. If they remain independent, you have a strong commitment from management to returning capital to shareholders, and bolstering the balance sheet. Currently the dividend yield is under 3%, and that might be a good entry point to this Permian star player.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: his is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.