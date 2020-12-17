This has been a huge winner, and could go down as one of the all-time great investments for those that got in early.

Any concerns about valuation are being cast aside, as investors clearly focus on the momentum of both the business and the stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) is on fire.

In case you missed this on your news feed:

We always knew that a day of reckoning would come for short-sellers in CELH, having authored numerous Seeking Alpha articles pointing out the larger short interest that has followed the stock for quite some time.

We also told CEO John Fieldly that at some point the short-sellers would attempt to take the shares lower by publishing a negative report on the company.

That happened twice in October just days apart from each other. You can read these two reports here and here.

Fortunately, neither one had much of a lasting impact.

At the time these reports were issued, Celsius Holdings was trading between $19.51 and $24.34 level.

Now that the shares have cleared the $40 price target, recently put out by Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti, the big question is "What's next?"

In a nutshell, we are long-term bullish on the shares, but cautious in the short run. After all, the shares have gone from roughly $4.00 to $40.00 since March. We have never seen a ten-bagger in just 9 short months.

Therefore, we are going to a neutral rating on the shares for the time being.

There are some challenges that the company will be facing over the next few quarters, chief among them is procuring enough aluminum cans to meet 2021 inventory requirements.

On the last conference call CEO John Fieldly indicated that the company was using all of its International connections to make sure that it would be able to meet demand going forward.

There is a massive can, the physical actual body of the can shortage for 2021. It's anticipated in 2021, the industry in the North America is short about 30 billion cans. So lots of shortfalls, and that really has to do with the capacity of the manufacturing of the physical can, not the filling of the can. When we talk about filling stations, that's the five filling stations or co-packers we've been working with. We have capabilities to produce the cans, but we, to fill the cans into finished goods, the challenge we have, as we head into 2021 is the physical can body. So that's where the big shortfall is. All the manufacturers, the larger can manufacturers are all running over capacity and turning brands away, unfortunately. So as I stated earlier, on the opening remarks of the call, we do have contingency plans in place for that. Being a global company is advantage to us. We were immediately able to start sourcing cans out of Asia, out of Europe as well and immediately put our teams on that task to secure cans to sustain our growth and continue to outpace the category. So we will have sufficient ample supply as we head into -- as we had through 2021. But it is an industry wide issue. Everyone is going to be dealing with which also can be an opportunity for brands that have cans. Source: Celsius CEO, John Fieldly Celsius Holdings Q3 Investor Call

A second challenge depends on the amount of progress that will be made on COVID-19, now that there is a vaccine available. The Celsius brand clearly felt the impact of the virus, and the accompanying toll that it took on health clubs, gyms and fitness centers that had to close.

Getting back into those important channels should have a positive impact for the Celsius brand going forward.

During the quarter we continue to see impacts in several of our distribution channels, mainly our health, club, vitamin specialty and vending channels. Our health club channel, specialty channel saw revenue decline by approximately 23% in the third quarter. This was historically represented approximately 20% to 25% of our United States revenues and this channel remains predominantly shutdown during the quarter. We did begin to see some reopenings at a limited capacity during the quarter, but expect revenues from this channels to remain materially down in the fourth quarter. We do expect continued openings throughout 2021 and a rebound. Source: Celsius CEO John Fieldly Celsius Holdings Q3 Investor Call

That being said, we wouldn't fight the momentum by attempting to put on a short position. That's a lesson that more than a few doubters in this company have learned.

