These ETFs are no exception. All have underperformed since inception, and during most downturns.

The Pacer Trendpilot Equity ETFs use a rules-based trend following strategy to alternate exposure between different equity indexes and 3-Month Treasury bills.

In theory, the funds are supposed to invest in equities during bull markets, to maximize gains, and treasury bills during downturns, to minimize losses.

In practice, the funds remain invested in equities during downturns, and then sell these before the inevitable recovery, leading to subpar returns during most relevant market conditions, and throughout the entire business cycle.

In my opinion, timing the market is difficult, these strategies have failed to do so in the past, and I see no reason to believe that they will succeed in the future. As such, I see no reason to invest in the Pacer Trendpilot Equity ETFs, at least at the present moment.

Funds Overview

There are six different Pacer Trendpilot Equity ETFs focusing on different equity indexes, and a sixth fund of funds investing in a combination of the same. These six funds have similar holdings, strategies, and relative performance. What is true for one is mostly true for all, so we can analyze them as a whole.

There is a seventh fund, the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD), with somewhat different assets, strategies, and returns, so most of the analysis in this article specifically excludes said fund.

The six funds, excluding PTBD, are as follows:

Let's focus our analysis on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC), as it is the largest fund, and follows the most well-known equity index: the S&P 500.

PTLC invests in a combination of S&P 500 stocks and treasury bills. Asset allocations are dependent on market conditions, and are intended to maximize gains while minimizing losses. Simplifying things a bit, we can say that PTLC's strategy is as follows.

When the S&P 500 is higher than it was six months ago, the fund is completely invested in S&P 500 stocks.

When the S&P 500 is down from six months ago, or when there is any large sudden movement in its price, the fund is invested 50% in S&P 500 stocks and 50% in treasury bills.

When the S&P 500 is down from six months ago, and has been so for quite a while, the fund is invested 100% in treasury bills.

PTLC's actual trading strategy is a bit different, and much more complicated than described above, but I do think that I summarized it reasonably well. The strategy is as follows:

The other ETFs follow similar trading strategies, simply substituting the S&P 500 for other indexes.

Three things stand out about the strategy.

First, is the fact that it is quite complicated, as asset allocations, asset allocation shifts, and performance are all dependent on the length and severity of any downturns and upswings, and are susceptible to small movements in asset prices. Complicated strategies are difficult to evaluate, and are something of a negative for shareholders, in my opinion at least.

Second, is the fact that the strategy is a form of market timing, which is notoriously hard, and generally fails. I'm unconvinced that the strategies employed by these funds are the exception to the rule, and so I'm somewhat apprehensive about them.

Third, and somewhat opposite to the above, is the fact that some momentum strategies, somewhat similar to the ones used by these ETFs, have been incredibly successful in the past, including during the past year:

Taking into consideration the above, I would say that I'm a bit apprehensive about the strategies employed by these funds, and would expect them to underperform, although the situation is not particularly clear-cut, and outperformance is possible.

With the above in mind, let's have a look at the performance of these funds.

Performance Analysis

The Pacer Trendpilot ETFs generally underperform relative to their respective indexes. PTLC's returns since inception are less than half of those of its underlying index:

The above is due to the fact that the fund's underlying investment strategy is simply unsuccessful at maximizing gains or minimizing losses. I think this is reasonably clear from looking at the performance of the fund and from eyeballing the graph above, but a closer look might be warranted.

Let's take a look at how the fund has performed during the past year or so:

As can be seen above, PTLC closely tracked the performance of the S&P 500 until about the middle of March 2020, was then flat for a couple of months, and then closely tracked the performance of the S&P 500 again.

Underperformance was almost exclusively due to the way the fund switched gears during the middle of March. Let's have a closer look at what was happening.

At the start of the downturn, circled in black, the S&P 500 was still somewhat higher than it was six months prior, so PTLC remain fully invested in equities, suffering significant losses.

During the middle of the downturn, circled in dark grey, the S&P 500 was somewhat lower than it was six months prior, but PTLC remained fully invested in equities as the fund only switches after being down for a couple of days. Losses kept mounting.

A couple of days later, circled in light grey, the S&P 500 was lower than it was six months prior, and had been so for a couple of days, so PTLC switched to treasuries (there were some temporary movements to the 50% / 50% allocation here, but nothing material). Losses technically ceased, but only after the fund was more than 25% down.

From the above, it seems quite clear that the fund was unsuccessful in limiting losses during the downturn.

PTLC's trading strategy was also unsuccessful in maximizing gains during the later rally:

A couple of weeks after the downturn ended, circled in black, the fund remained fully invested in treasury bills, as equity prices were still lower than they were six months ago. PTLC missed a significant portion of gains during this period.

A couple of months after the downturn ended, circled in dark grey, the fund remained fully invested in treasury bills, as even though equity prices were now somewhat higher than they were six months ago, the fund only changes allocations once this has been the case for a few days. PTLC missed even more possible gains during this period.

By June, circled in light grey, once most of the rally had ended, PTLC finally switched asset allocations to equities. Although the fund then experienced some gains, these were significantly smaller than those of the S&P 500.

PTLC's investment strategy meant the fund suffered almost all of the losses of its underlying index during the downturn, but few of the gains during the recovery, and so the fund significantly underperformed peak to through / throughout the cycle.

PTLC also underperformed, and for the exact same reasons, during previous downturns. This includes late 2018:

and early 2016:

All other Pacer Trendpilot ETFs have underperformed their respective indexes for the same reasons, although less dramatically so:

As can be seen above, these ETFs consistently underperform relative to their indexes, almost always due to subpar performance during downturns, rallies, and recoveries. The fact that this holds true for five different funds targeting different equity indexes, and for several different downturns with only a few small, and temporary, exceptions, speaks volumes.

In my opinion, the above is due to the fact that the investment / trading strategies used by these funds are simply unable to effectively time the market, generate excess returns, or minimize losses during downturns. This has been the case in the past, and I see no reason to believe that it will different in the future, although a lot depends on the specific characteristics of any future downturn. It is possible, if perhaps not very likely, that a future downturn behaves in such a way that these strategies perform much better. Although I wouldn't be too surprised if this were the case, I wouldn't bet on it.

As a final point, I think it is interesting that PTBD, which focuses on high yield bonds and treasuries, has performed much better than its peers since inception:

PTBD has different holdings and strategies, which might make for a better fund.

Conclusion

The Pacer Trendpilot Equity ETFs have underperformed since inception due to their plainly unsuccessful investment strategies. I see no reason to believe that performance will improve and, as such, see no reason to invest in these funds at the present time.

