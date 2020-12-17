UK engineering group Rolls-Royce has move up sharply lately. The company recently issued a trading update which provided some helpful clarity for investors on what to expect in coming months. While it has strong liquidity and expects demand recovery, the story for now remains speculative. My investment thesis is that the long-struggling Rolls-Royce needs to provide tangible evidence of a financial turnaround to make it an investment not a mere speculative punt on a much loved name. I continue to avoid.

Liquidity Remains Strong

The company’s cost saving programme has been a wrench. Personally I also question the wisdom of large-scale cost saving programmes for engineering companies in terms of their long-term consequences for loss of expertise. I think that’s where a lot of problems started for Boeing from which it has yet to extricate itself.

Whatever the long-term wisdom of them, such programmes help liquidity, for sure. Rolls is on target to achieve its planned £1.3bn of cost savings by 2022. It has confirmed at least £1bn of near-term cash cost mitigations for this year, which is a considerable achievement.

The company completed a £5 billion recapitalisation package last month. This consisted of £2 billion in new equity, £2 billion of new bonds maturing in 2026 and beyond, plus a £1 billion 2-year bank facility which is as yet undrawn. However, this package replaced shorter term facilities including an undrawn £1.9 billion facility. So by my calculation the increase in liquidity is £3 billion, which came at the cost of dilution for shareholders. The company said it expects to end the year with liquidity in the range of £8.5 - £9 bn

Note that liquidity continues to be front of mind for me when assessing the prospects for the shares. The company forecasts negative cash flow of around £4.2 billion this year. That, even after £1bn of cash cost mitigations and a large capital raising programme, is a huge amount of money to go out the door.

At that rate, however, the current liquidity would cover around two years of such negative cash flow. In practice, the cash flow bleed ought to be lessened, as for example when cost cuts kick in, as many are already doing. The current management expectation is that the company will not be cash flow positive until the second half of 2021. However, that clearly depends on a mitigation of the pandemic impact by then. While that seems like a reasonable planning assumption for now, it is subject to further delays down the line should the pandemic persist in reducing end market demand for longer than is currently forecast. On that point, the company did note that the recovery pace had slowed in recent months due to a second wave of COVID-19 infection.

But Share Dilution Significantly Reduces Value

At the end of June, the company had 1.930 bn ordinary shares in circulation. That has now risen to 8.367 bn. I calculate that to be a dilution of 77%.

There are around 27bn “C” shares (preference shares) in circulation but they are not traded on the London exchange and carry no voting rights in the ordinary course of business. So, in terms of company valuation, I see the ordinary shares as having been diluted 77%.

That is hard to square with the current share price. The shares are trading at around 114p as I write. Let’s step back to the high in the prior year, which was 244p, before the massive demand shock for the company of the pandemic. In an efficient market, shares which are valued at 244p but have been diluted by 77% ought to be worth around 56p by my reckoning. But that is a dilution from their 52 week high. In reality, with the effects of the pandemic on the company, I would expect to see the shares trade well below the diluted equivalent of their 52 week high.

The Current Valuation Looks Hard to Justify on the Facts

The company has rallied sharply in the past couple of months and that could continue. With its iconic brand name and reputation, I think there is a lot of emotional support for the name. On a financial basis, however, I am wary of putting any money into Rolls-Royce at the current price.

Despite its higher liquidity, the company expects its net debt at year end to be £1.5 - £2 billion, which though chunky I don’t think is terrible given the challenges it has been going through.

However, the bigger question for valuation is how much the slimmer company can earn, spread over its diluted shares.

The company is targeting free cash flow of £750m, excluding disposals, as early as 2022. I think that is highly speculative at this point. That would be around 9p a share in free cash flow. So the shares currently trade at around 12x to 13x free cash flow projected for 2022 – perhaps. I don’t see that as a particularly attractive valuation given the waiting period and the execution risks. Rolls has turned in a loss three out of the past five years, even before the pandemic, so its ability to do well in a tough market as currently exists is surely in doubt.

While a return to more normal demand in 2021 or even 2022 could mean there is no further dilution, the shares remain a bet on a return to fairly normal demand and the company being able to operate as well even after thousands of job cuts, both of which are unproven propositions at this point. A lot of risk remains, for these doubtful returns, so I remain bearish on the name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.