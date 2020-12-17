I like the promise of the industry and company, yet have some concerns at the same time as well which prevent me from initiating a position here.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) has seen a successful public offering with shares up 30% at the moment of writing on the opening day of trading. This pop seems relatively modest as the pricing process was quite weak in relation to recent (technology) IPOs.

At current valuations, the offering looks interesting, certainly as it is a very interesting business looking to disrupt a traditional lending industry with artificial intelligence, yet I have some small concerns as well which prevent me from becoming (too) enthusiastic.

AI-Powered Lending

Upstart was founded by an ex-Google employee who was convinced that technology and data science could improve access to affordable credit. The concept of a 30-year-old invention, being the credit score, should no longer be as relevant in a world driven by data science and machine learning.

With the lending industry heavily regulated, in part because the sector has some self-inflected reputation damages by many stories related to borrower exploitation, it is ripe for disruption. Affordable credit remains very important for consumers, being at the forefront of the American Dream, as great access to affordable credit is very important in realizing this and creating an equal society as well.

The introduction of the S-1 filing reveals some stunning statistics as trillions of loans are being issued on the back of outdated and not very sophisticated models. The issue at hand is that half of Americans have a credit score sufficient to borrow at low rates, while four out of five Americans have never defaulted on their loans, severely restricting some of these dreams.

With AI having a big impact to improve efficiency in this industry, the potential is huge given the limitations of data usage at the moment and the sheer size of the industry. Furthermore, AI-originated loans bring improvements for consumers and lenders, with bad loans being forfeited, while consumers who have not been granted access to cheap credit for the wrong reasons, now gaining access.

The company basically offers a kind of platform function on which it aggregates consumer demand for loans with AI-enabled bank partners. As of date, some 620,000 personal loans have been originated on the platform.

The vast majority of the revenues generated come from fees, with a small minority resulting from interest income. In 2019, the company generated $160 million in such fee income which works down to roughly $750 per loan with 215,000 loans originated that year. With the underlying value of these loans amounting to roughly $2.7 billion last year, for an average of $12,500 roughly, that suggests that the company takes a steep cut, equal to 6% of the underlying value!

This almost conflicts with the idea of providing fair and competitive rates to consumers, with average rental rates between 6.5% and 35.99% as well.

Valuation Thoughts

Upstart and its underwriters aimed to sell 12.0 million shares at a price range between $20 and $22 per share, as surprisingly these days, the pricing took place at the lower end of this preliminary offering range at which shares were eventually sold.

9 million shares were sold by the company which thereby generated $180 million in gross proceeds benefiting the company, as the remaining shares were sold by the selling shareholders.

The 72.5 million shares outstanding following the public offering value the company at around $1.45 billion. This valuation includes a net cash position of around $125 million, translating into an enterprise valuation of around $1.32 billion.

The actual business performance to justify the valuation looks as follows. The company generated $57 million in sales in 2018 on which an operating loss of $8 million was reported. Revenues rose some 73% to $99 million in 2019, with operating losses flat in actual dollar terms. Revenues rose another 65% to $164 million in 2019 as operating losses narrowed to $5 million, trends which look quite encouraging.

So far in 2020, that is for the first three quarters of the year, revenues are up another 44% to $147 million, with the company actually reporting an operating profit of a million and change. This is quite impressive as revenues easily surpass $200 million this year, and probably end the year with a run rate in excess of a quarter of a billion. This implies a valuation of around 5 times sales as earnings are pretty much non-existent at the moment.

The valuation has jumped a bit further with shares up to $26 at the moment of writing, thereby boosting the operating asset valuation to $1.75 billion. Based on the annualized metrics of close to $250 million in revenues, sales multiples around 7 times look reasonable, yet it is very clear that margins are still quite modest, although operating leverage is being demonstrated upon.

This is evident in the third quarter results in which the company reported quite steep profits after the company did experience a very difficult second quarter for obvious reasons of course.

What Now?

I am a little in doubt here. On the one hand, I like the idea of the business a lot, and truly believe that the financial industry is very large and outdated, with AI having the potential to create a lot of value and create a dominant future fintech play.

On the other hand, the charges/implicit fees of this company are quite high, which somewhat contradicts the mission of the company to some extent. Key near-term risks include of course economic conditions, and this related largely to Covid-19 of course, although the third quarter results look quite promising.

A huge risk is the dependency risk with the company actually relying on the Cross River Bank in New Jersey for 89% of the loans originated through the platform in the year of 2019. While this percentage fell to 72% in the first three quarters of 2020, the number and dependency is huge, too large for me.

Another risk is that banks that pay the fat fees might learn from the decision-making by Upstart and might replicate algorithms themselves. With automation being very high, there is of course the risk of failure in the (risk) models as regulation and privacy concerns are always applicable in the banking world as well.

On the other hand, I see a real future for AI in the financial industry as revenue multiples are relatively modest, certainly in relation to the revenue growth reported. Right here, I cannot make up my mind and start out with a neutral opinion, although I will keep a close eye on the developments from here, in what is a very interesting business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.