MPS looks fine in the long run, but it's likely to be hampered in the short term by the fact that it has gotten ahead of itself.

The possibility of some sort of correction down the road hangs over MPS with some companies in China needing to digest an undetermined amount of excess inventory.

MPS pointed out its quarterly numbers got inflated due to several factors, implying real demand is not as strong as what the headline numbers suggest.

MPS added over 50% YoY growth in revenue and net income to a long list of quarterly gains, which is significantly faster than before.

Monolithic Power Systems or MPS (MPWR) is no stranger to growth, but increasing revenue and net income by over 50% is nonetheless quite a feat. It's not something you see all the time. However, reception to the outstanding quarterly results was muted because of how the numbers came to be. Specifically, there's the possibility MPS could be heading for a hangover as a consequence of what happened in the quarter and the likely need to digest excess inventory. Why will be covered next.

Q3 2020 quarterly report

(GAAP) Q3 FY2020 Q2 FY2020 Q3 FY2019 QoQ YoY Revenue $259.4M $186.2M $168.8M 39.31% 53.67% Gross margin 55.1% 55.1% 55.2% - (10bps) Operating income $60.0M $28.0M $30.0M 114.29% 100.00% Net income $55.6M $30.2M $29.5M 84.11% 88.47% EPS $1.18 $0.64 $0.64 84.38% 84.38% (Non-GAAP) Revenue $259.4M $186.2M $151.0M 39.31% 53.67% Gross margin 55.5% 55.7% 55.6% (20bps) (10bps) Operating income $84.9M $53.0M $51.4M 60.19% 65.18% Net income $79.4M $50.6M $49.5M 56.92% 60.40% EPS $1.69 $1.08 $1.08 56.48% 56.48%

MPS had an outstanding quarter as shown in the table above. Q3 revenue increased by 53.7% YoY to $259.4M. Non-GAAP net income jumped by 60.4% to $79.4M. Gains were broad-based as sales were higher in all end markets with unit shipments increasing by 14%. Average sales prices increased at an even higher clip at 31%. Supply is falling short of demand with MPS still having to deal with delinquencies.

The increase in average sales prices was mostly due to favorable changes in product mix with increased sales of products with higher unit prices. Of all the end markets, communications was the standout performer with an increase of $35.9M or 191.3% YoY as shown below. Market share jumped by 10 percentage points as a result.

End market Q3 2020 Share Q3 2019 Share Computing and storage $75.30M 29.0% $52.79M 31.3% Automotive $28.51M 11.0% $24.43M 14.5% Industrial $30.66M 11.8% $28.86M 17.1% Communications $54.71M 21.1% $18.79M 11.1% Consumer $70.25M 27.1% $43.95M 26.0% $259.42M $168.81M

Growth is expected to continue in the outlook, although at a slower pace. Guidance calls for Q4 revenue of $218-230M, an increase of 34.4% YoY at the midpoint. Gross margins are expected to tick up ever so slightly in the forecast.

Q4 FY2020 (guidance) Q4 FY2019 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $218-230M $166.7M 34.37% GAAP gross margin 55.1-55.7% 55.1% 30bps Non-GAAP gross margin 55.4-56.0% 55.5% 20bps

MPS keeps on growing

MPS has managed to increase annual revenue every year since 2011 as shown in the chart and table below. Note that quarterly revenue increased at a much faster pace in Q3 than before. Growth at MPS seems to be shifting to another gear. If revenue in the first three quarters was $611M and guidance calls for Q4 revenue of $218-230M, then 2020 revenue is projected to end up at $829-841M. The pace seems to be accelerating.

Revenue Operating income EPS 2020 (guidance) $829-841M N/A N/A 2019 $628M $103M $2.38 2018 $582M $113M $2.36 2017 $471M $77M $1.50 2016 $389M $54M $1.26 2015 $338M $41M $0.86 2014 $283M $35M $0.89 2013 $238M $24M $0.59 2012 $214M $17M $0.43 2011 $197M $13M $0.38 2010 $219M $30M $0.78

MPS is not only growing, but it's also widening the gap with its competitors in the analog semiconductor industry. MPS used to outpace the competition by about 10-15%, but that number has increased by 15 percentage points to 25-30% in 2020. All positive signs for the bulls.

MPS is a reminder to everyone - headline numbers don't always tell the whole story

The most recent quarterly numbers were outstanding, but there's more to this story. Note the spike in the latest quarter. Anytime a company reports big gains, the market usually responds well. But not in this case. There's a reason why. MPS took off some of the shine by pointing out that the Q3 numbers got skewed due to a couple of non-recurring factors.

Underlying demand is not as strong as the headline numbers could lead some to think. From the earnings call:

"As noted in our September 14, 2020 update to our Q3 financial guidance, our revenue increased beyond expectations for two key reasons; first, we were able to fulfill our customers' demand that had been delinquent due to past capacity constraints; second, certain China-based customers requested previously scheduled shipment dates be pulled into the third quarter of 2020. We believe this request was related to trade and regulatory policy changes that occurred during the quarter. These two factors contributed significantly to this quarter's performance relative to the prior quarter of 2020 and to Q3 of 2019."

MPS makes no qualms about the fact that recent quarterly results have been inflated by U.S.-China trade tensions. To be more exact, some Chinese companies have pulled in orders as a precaution in case they are sanctioned and cut off from U.S. suppliers like MPS.

This has allowed quarterly growth to overshoot the mean, which raises the possibility of a reversion to the mean in the near future. A previous article delves deeper into this issue and why MPS may be heading for a correction as a result.

It's probably no coincidence that sales in the communications segment increased by 191.3% YoY as mentioned earlier. One of the more prominent companies to be sanctioned is Huawei, a leading provider of telecommunications equipment.

If certain customers ordered more than they needed, then it stands to reason they could need less from MPS in future quarters. Orders could be reduced because of the need to digest the inventory they have accumulated. If demand for chips falls due to an inventory overhang, MPS could see its revenue shrink for the first time in many years.

MPS acknowledges this possibility when it states that demand from end users is not something they can control.

"I really think that there are certain aspects of our business that we have in good control, as Michael hit on as far as the design wind activity, but right now, we do not have control over what the end customer demand is ultimately going to be about. So I think that as far as executing against our strategy and seeing it show up in our results, I think we're going to continue along that path but there are just too many factors for us, it would be pure speculation at this point."

Demand could fall down the road, especially if inventory is elevated. MPS has been able to count on sustained growth for many years, but it's possible recent bumper sales could come back to haunt it at some point down the road.

Stock gains have stalled

As mentioned in the previous article, MPS raised its guidance for Q3 on September 14. The original guidance had called for revenue growth of 21.4% YoY, but the new one raised this number to 52.8%. The stock jumped on the news and proceeded to appreciate by a third in less than a month. However, the stock has since stalled and has moved sideways for the most part.

Nevertheless, MPS has gained 72.2% YTD. In comparison, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) consists of 30 semiconductor companies with MPS among its holdings. SOXX has gained 46.4% YTD. MPS has therefore outperformed the sector.

MPWR vs. the competition

With the stock up as much as it has, so too are valuations. MPS trades at significantly higher multiples in many metrics compared to competitors. Among its competitors are the likes of Infineon Technologies, Analog Devices (ADI), Texas Instruments (TXN), NXPI Semiconductors (NXPI), On Semiconductor (ON), Maxim Integrated (MXIM) and several others.

MPWR ADI TXN NXPI ON MXIM Market cap $13.83B $52.20B $147.43B $46.18B $12.30B $23.06B Enterprise value $13.28B $56.29B $148.71B $51.97B $14.89B $22.45B Revenue ("ttm") $778.15M $5.60B $13.74B $8.41B $5.21B $2.19B EBITDA $174.70M $2.38B $6.38B $2.25B $1.04B $800.29M Free cash flow $201.46M $1.84B $5.17B $1.72B $224.7M $762.95M Trailing P/E 93.18 43.07 30.36 500.27 61.06 34.10 Forward P/E 54.95 24.33 27.40 20.38 22.17 30.58 PEG ratio 2.39 2.15 2.62 1.83 2.31 2.63 P/S 18.41 9.38 10.96 2.73 2.38 10.26 P/B 15.12 4.35 17.71 5.20 3.59 13.48 EV/revenue 17.06 10.05 10.83 6.18 2.86 9.85 EV/EBITDA 76.00 24.31 22.76 22.16 15.82 25.64 Dividend 0.65% 1.76% 2.54% 0.95% N/A 1.70%

With MPS having moved sideways in recent months and underperforming, others have been able to narrow the gap somewhat. There's still a gap, but it's no longer as big as a couple of months ago. It could narrow even further if recent price action holds.

Investor takeaways

The most recent headline numbers from MPS look outstanding at first. One could have easily been tricked into thinking growth at MPS has shifted into another gear. But a closer look reveals growth was inflated and real demand is not as strong as the headline numbers would lead you to think.

Certain companies in China felt the need to order early to guard against possible trade sanctions by the U.S. government, which led to quarterly results being stronger than they otherwise would have been. The outsized growth in the communications market of 191.3% YoY is a reflection of these dynamics at work.

Furthermore, there are questions if the inventory building in China may have started even sooner. If that's what happened, recent growth numbers from MPS will need to be put in a different light. Companies that placed excess orders will need time to digest all their inventory. This could result in weaker demand and disappointing numbers from MPS down the road. But it's uncertain when this might happen.

It needs reminding that these are short-term issues that do not fundamentally alter the long-term outlook for MPS. If actual demand growth is more like 20+% instead of the 50+% like in the original guidance, then that's not something to sneeze at. Demand for MPS is still growing. Maybe not as fast as the Q3 numbers suggest, but growth nonetheless.

MPS has been on an upward trend for a long time and it can still count on secular trends like datacenters and cloud computing to drive demand. The issue of digesting excess inventory will only affect quarterly performance in the short run, not in the long run. Having said that, it's an issue that MPS will have to deal with at some point.

I would not be long MPS right now for these reasons, even though I am bullish about its longer-term prospects. The stock has appreciated by so much based on bumper sales that are almost certain to lead to some sort of correction in the future. Some repricing may be needed to bring everyone up to speed. The stock can either consolidate and wait for future earnings to catch up. Alternatively, the stock could drop to account for what demand is actually like. Either way, some sort of correction is needed to fix the current imbalance. Standing on the sidelines until then is best with MPS looking to have gotten ahead of itself.

