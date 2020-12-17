Though this was the right move, it was met with a dip in the share price.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

No one likes to see their dividends cut - however, there are times when that is exactly what is needed. Earlier this year we noted that DoubleLine Income Solutions (DSL) was an interesting fund, with an enticing yield. With that, we noted that the distribution, while enticing, wasn't being covered. The latest announcement saw the fund cut their distribution by 27%. This was a reduction from $0.15 per month to $0.11. In conjunction with this reduction, they did announce a small year-end payment of $0.012. Since the fund wasn't at extreme premiums, which is something that tends to happen with double-digit yielders, the dip in share price was rather moderate after the announcement.

This cut came after maintaining the same monthly distribution since the fund's inception in 2013. Of course, we don't want to only solely look at how long a fund can maintain the same monthly rate. If it isn't being earned, then there are risks of a cut.

(Source - CEFConnect)

About The Fund

DSL has an investment objective to "provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation." The fund is invested "in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. The fund may invest in debt securities and other income-producing investments anywhere in the world, including in emerging markets."

The portfolio does skew towards holding emerging market debt. This can make it a bit more volatile and riskier. This would be compared to other fixed-income focused funds that focus on U.S. based debt. While the U.S. and other developed markets aren't impermeable to recessions or market shocks (as we know with the latest pandemic black swan event,) they still historically have provided more stability.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

The fund also utilizes leverage that can increase risks as well. They last reported borrowings at around 28.55% of assets. The fund is quite large as well, with over $2.320 billion in total managed assets.

One of the draws is that Jeffrey Gundlach is part of the management team. He is well known in the fixed-income world. Of course, along with Jeffrey Gundlach, the team includes other fund managers as well. It isn't solely just him making the calls. The total expense ratio, which includes leverage expenses, comes to 2.58%. (They don't provide a breakdown excluding interest expense).

(Source)

Performance And Distribution Coverage

With this recent dip, the shares are in discount to NAV territory and that is the best time to be buying closed-end funds anyway, generally. I do admit, I didn't necessarily see the distribution being trimmed as soon as it did. In the conclusion of the previous piece, I included this:

DSL is an interesting fund. The fund gets the benefit of being run by one of the world's best-known fixed-income trades, Jeffrey Gundlach. However, at current levels, the fund isn't a screaming buy. While the distribution is quite enticing, it isn't being covered at this time. With that being said, CEFs can go a long time without being covered too. So, that doesn't necessarily mean a cut is around the corner. What it does mean though is that the fund will continue to erode assets. As assets erode, it might become more and more difficult to maintain the same rate going forward. So, while since inception it has been able to maintain the same rate, it hasn't been covered, nor does it appear to likely be covered going forward. That is at least over the short to medium term until rates can rise again. All this comes down to is that Jeffrey Gundlach certainly has his work cut out for him at this time! An 11% yield can be enticing for those that do believe Mr. Gundlach can manage it. This fund doesn't appear to be for everyone with its higher risks though. Those who are more adventurous might choose to dive right in - either now or in the next crash!

The distribution cut announcement was met with the fund's share price declining for the day. Though its NAV stayed relatively unchanged. Which is exactly what we like to see in the CEF world. When we are looking for buying opportunities anyway!

Data by YCharts

This resulted in the fund going from a slight premium of 1.18% to a more attractive 6.24% discount. At the same time, the fund had enjoyed premium pricing several times over the last few years. Most notably through 2019, it traded at quite elevated levels. Through 2015 though, the fund did trade at even steeper discounts than now. Though a lot of its longer-term historical range was around the current ~5% discount or closer to par.

(Source - CEFConnect)

I do believe that cutting was necessary though. Net investment income coverage was around 91% of the distribution when they reported in March. For fixed-income funds we typically want to see this over 100%.

This didn't improve with the latest fiscal full-year report all that much either.

(Source - Annual Report)

For the full-year, coverage came to 91.5%. A meaningful drop from last year's 98.24%.

Since their interest is tied to LIBOR + 0.70%; they have benefitted from decreasing borrowing costs after the Fed slashed rates to a 0% target. Offsetting these savings was the fund increasing leverage over the last 6-month period. At the end of March, they had $585 million in borrowings. Now they have increased this to $670 million.

This was still a decrease overall from last year when they had $870 million in borrowings reported at the end of September 2019. Thus, another reason for their drop in NII coverage from year over year.

The distribution coverage is looking much better with the cut though. And is yet another reason why I believe now is an even more interesting time to look at DSL.

Shares outstanding in their latest report comes to 101,956,908. Based on the new distribution rate, the fund will pay an annual $1.32 to shareholders. That isn't counting any year-ends that they have made several times. We wouldn't be able to calculate those or know when they were coming, even if we wanted to.

Considering the shares outstanding and the new rate, it looks like DSL will be paying $134,583,118. Which is quite significant in that they have been earning a much higher amount of NII. The cut looks a bit overdone at this point but should result in assets growing. Which is much better than the erosion that we have seen. After all, year over year NII dropped just over 4% and they cut 27%.

It should be noted that September's reported would still have had about 6-months' worth of rates pre-0% target. Meaning that even doubling the current decline means that the fund's NII would drop ~8%. Then we also have to factor in that the fund was deleveraged sometime between last September and March. That would result in a further drop in NII had it been taken into consideration for the full 12-month period.

That being said, I still believe that it is a bit overdone and that coverage should be fully over 100% now. That is barring any sort of new black swan catastrophe.

Conclusion

The last time we covered DSL we noted that the current distribution wasn't being covered, even though the double-digit yield was enticing. I admit I didn't necessarily think a cut was imminent and anticipated the fund just continuing along with the same rate - even while eroding assets.

The latest report confirms why the cut was needed though. Coverage stayed about the same from their Semi-Annual Report to the Annual Report; however, year over year was a meaningful drop. This was due to interest rates being slashed down to 0% and also combined with DSL lowering their leverage year over year. The drop in interest rates for their borrowings wasn't enough to mitigate these negative impacts on NII. Thus, a cut seemed even more prudent.

Though the cut was deeper than probably needed, they can always raise it in the future. We are still looking at a quite attractive 8.16% rate on the share price. For the NAV rate, it is much more reasonable at 7.73%.

I know it isn't great for investors that already hold the fund but now would appear to be a better time to add as the fund goes to an attractive discount. Those that were on the fence might see this as an opportunity to add to their portfolio as well. Though the underlying portfolio is still allocated mostly to emerging markets debt and high yield debt. That means it still isn't right for everyone and is a bit of a riskier fixed-income fund.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on December 2nd, 2020.