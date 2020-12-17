The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing. — Phillip Fisher

If you feel like disruptive events are becoming more commonplace, Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) agrees with you. Since 2010, EVBG reports malware programs are up 21x, natural disasters are 1.7x more likely, terrorist incidents have risen 6x, and annual mass shootings in the U.S. are up 27x. Of course, the current pandemic has hugely disrupted our lives.

Addressing disruptive events

Feel like a good time to stay home and binge TV? Well of course, but you don’t have to, because EVBG offers enterprise software applications to deal with these disruptive events. EVBG helps its customers assess the threat, locate stakeholders and assets, manage the response, and analyze the response's performance. Specifically, EVBG offers solutions across population alerting, including mass notifications and public warnings, IT alerting, and critical event management such as command centers, risk intelligence, and crisis management.

These products are invaluable to EVBG’s clients. It serves 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies. The most common critical events companies typically experience includes natural disasters, threat of physical or intellectual property, IT failure, cyberattack or utility outage. EVBG estimates 20-30% of companies have suffered from one of these in the past 24 months, so the opportunity to assist is sizable.

Financial results

EVBG has translated this opportunity into steadily growing revenues as shown below. For the most recent quarter, revenues of $71 million rose 36 percent over the prior year’s quarter. A 12 percent increase from year-end global enterprise customers helped to fuel the growth. EVBG also completed its second-highest amount of six-figure transactions in the most recent quarter, up 48 percent from the year-ago period.

The reported gross margin was very attractive at roughly 70 percent. However, elevated levels of sales and marketing, research and development, and general and administrative expenses left EVBG with an operating loss. It is disappointing EVBG continues to report negative operating margin, despite the growth in revenues and scale, with no significant improvement in operating margin in recent periods as shown below.

EVBG has raised its guidance for the full year of 2020, now projecting revenue growth of 33-34% to $268 million. However, the company still projects a net loss of just over $90 million for the year.

Valuation

Typical earnings multiples aren’t helpful here as EVBG is not expected to report a meaningful profit until 2022. Enterprise value (EV) to Revenue could be useful given the highly predictive nature of EVBG’s revenues, over 90 percent of which are recurring subscriptions. EVBG currently trades at an EV to Revenue of 17.7x, though down from valuations in mid-2020, still at highs versus previous years as shown below. Also, software peers trade at single-digit EV to Revenues multiples, making EVBG valued at levels almost twice its peers.

Summary

EVBG provides products that meet a growing customer need. However, by now, the operating scale should be leading to a profit and not doing so despite such huge growth in revenues suggests unnecessary expenses still need to be culled. Until then, and until the valuation is in line with peers, I’d pass on EVBG.

