The company is expected to leak operating cash and report a net loss in Q4 2020 because of its acquisitions and litigations.

Though 10x Genomics has carved a niche in the single-cell genomics analysis industry, it has yet to report a profit since its inception in 2012.

10x Genomics (TXG) has performed spectacularly well on the bourses by jumping from its listing price of about $53 in September 2019 to about $148 as of December 11, 2020. The stock is being aggressively chased by investors because single-cell genomics has gone mainstream, and the company’s single-cell analysis platform, Chromium, is one of the frontrunners. Plus, the global single-cell genomics analysis platform-maker market is estimated to grow at a solid annual rate of 23% until 2023.

TXG’s other product, Visium, which is in the early stages of its lifecycle, helps medical professionals perform transcriptome spatial analysis and immunofluorescence protein detection on the same tissue. In Q3 2020, TXG launched an immune profiling solution and a “gene expression + ATAC-seq Multiome solution.” Both products have received an encouraging response. The company has also launched limited access to its cloud analytics platform that allows its existing customers to run analysis pipelines for gene expression and immune profiling at no extra cost.

There is little doubt that the company is staring at a great future if it plays its cards right. Its products (hardware and software) have snatched the lead over its competitors, and all that TXG needs to do now is pump its hardware sales so that consumables sales increase exponentially and beef up its profits. Of the company’s total revenues of about $72 million in Q3 2020, consumables revenue was about $61 million, and hardware sales just $11 million – this shows why it is important for TXG to accelerate its hardware sales.

Image Source: TXG’s Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

That was the good news. Now, it’s time to get real and check whether all the good stuff about the company has filtered down to its financials:

TXG’s Profitability

Image Source: TXG’s SEC Filing

Though TXG generated a healthy gross profit of $57 million in Q3 2020 (79% of sales), its SGA expenses worked up to $122 million, which included $40.6 million paid for an acquisition (CartaNA). Without this acquisition, the company’s operating expenses would have worked up to $81 million, which also would have cannibalized its gross profits and landed it in a loss.

Therefore, TXG needs to pump up its revenues to at least $100 million per quarter to ensure that it breaks even, assuming its operating expenses, excluding acquisitions, will stay steady at about $80 million per quarter.

In Q4 2020, the company has to pay $100 million for its ReadCoor acquisition, $30 million for land acquisition, and an unspecified amount towards litigation-related payments. TXG reported negative operating cash flows of $88 million in the 9 months ended September 30, 2020. Based on the information above, cash flows and net income are estimated to be negative in Q4 2020 as well.

Competition

Though TXG’s products are regarded highly in the industry, the company has disclosed to the SEC that it is operating in a fiercely competitive landscape (p. 32). The company currently competes with both established and early-stage companies, and even with researchers who are developing their proprietary solutions. Some of its customers have in the past chosen to create their own assays. TXG is unsure how the future will pan out, but I estimate the company will do well once it zips past its breakeven point.

Resources

In Q3 2020’s earnings call, TXG’s management team disclosed that its sales bumped up because recently reopened labs rush to consume their NIH (National Institutes of Health) funding. NIH’s funding remains the same after it ended its fiscal year in Q3 2020, and therefore, I estimate that TXG’s sales going forward will be close to its Q3 2020 number of $72 million – unless there is a sudden explosion in the demand for its products.

Summing Up

Despite operating in a competitive landscape, and despite not reporting profits since its commercialization, I am bullish on TXG’s long-term prospects because it has established a niche in the single-cell genomics analysis industry.

There is a lot of good – and some bad about the company. However, currently, the negatives outweigh the positives. I would not buy TXG now because the spike in its Q3 2020 revenue happened because of the pent-up demand from recently reopened labs. Also, NIH’s budget is expected to remain at the same levels, and therefore it will be interesting to see how the company’s revenue and cash flows shape up in Q4 2020.

I would buy TXG only when its gross profit creeps closer to its Q3 2020 breakeven level of $80 million. Till then, it’s wait-and-watch time. And for all the reasons above, my rating is neutral – and I plan to review it in 2021.

