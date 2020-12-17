However, LASR has trouble translating revenue growth into consistent profitability - yet all that kept it from doing so in Q3 was a whopping $6.2 million charge for stock-based compensation.

The company has a near 20-year track record of growing revenue at a 20% CAGR and is now growing well outside of China.

nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR) is a 20-year old company and a leader in the development, design and production of innovative laser technologies and products. Last November the company purchased Colorado-based Nutronics - a company with expertise in coherent beam combining and beam control that has multiple U.S. government awards for the development of high-energy lasers and beam control technology. Q3 revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth were impressive and the company ended the quarter with $110 million in cash and no debt. Emerging opportunities in additive manufacturing and EVs are positive catalysts, as are growing sales outside of China.

Source: November Presentation

As can be seen by the graphic above, LASR's Q3 quarterly revenue was diversified across three segments: Aerospace and Defense (42%), Microfabrication (23%), and Industrial (35%), with the biggest growth yoy - 123% - in the A&D group wherein directed high-power lasers is the primary growth opportunity. The advantages of lasers for the defense industry are clear: speed-of-light engagement with high precision and at a relatively low cost.

In the Microfabrication Segment, semiconductor lasers can be used across a broad range of applications: consumer electronics, automotive, medical, and scientific.

The Industrial Segment has opportunities in welding, metal cutting, and additive manufacturing. The company offers a full suite of programmable fiber lasers in multiple power strengths (from 500W to 15kW) with a variety of optimized beam profiles and available in modular (and rugged) options:

Source: November Presentation

Allied Market Research says the fiber laser market "was valued at $1,782 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $4,403 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018 to 2025. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period."

With that as background, let's take a look at nLIGHT's recent earnings and the company's prospects going forward.

Q3 Earnings (Or Lack Thereof)

LASR's EPS report for the quarter ending September 30th is shown below:

Source: Q3 10-Q (red annotations added by the author)

While Q3 revenue growth was impressive, I prefer to look at trending nine months results as a better indication of the company's performance as compared to a single quarter - especially considering the Nutronics acquisition late last year. As can be seen from the graphic above, products revenue was flat over the past 9 months compared to the year earlier, while development revenue increased by $23.9 million - likely as a result of the Nutronics acquisition mentioned earlier. The benefit of the additional revenue was largely wiped out by increased development costs with the result that total cost of revenue grew much faster than the top-line over the past nine months. In addition, operating expense ballooned by 30% primarily due to a near $10 million increase in R&D spending. The result is that the company lost $0.43/share over the first 9 months of 2020 as compared to a loss of only $0.06/share over the same period of 2019.

The bottom line is that the Nutronics acquisition has not, at least not so far, led to greater profitability as costs have gone up significantly as opposed to dropping - at least as a percent of revenue - as a result of any cost-cutting and/or achieved efficiencies since the merger. Q3 gross margin was 27.8% compared with 29.6% in Q3 of 2019. That said, Q3 EBITDA of $6.2 million was up 130% and grew to 10% of revenue as compared to 6% in Q3 of 2019.

During Q3, nLIGHT generated $7.7 million of CFO while capital expenditures for the quarter were $2.4 million or ~4% of revenues.

Going Forward

On the Q3 conference call, CEO Scott Keeney said:

We achieved year-over-year growth in each of our end markets and increase sales, which combined with a favorable mix of business and disciplined OpEx spending, enabled us to improve profitability.

Looking at the EPS report above, it's unclear to me how Keeney concluded the company demonstrated "disciplined OpEx spending" and improved profitability. However, note that Q3 operating expenses included $6.2 million of stock-based compensation. Note the 10-Q shows that as of November 2, 2020, the company had 39,365,991 common shares outstanding - up 6.4% from September 30, 2019. Assuming such a massive stock-compensation charge will not be an ongoing line item, excluding the stock-based compensation charge - and all else being equal - nLIGHT would have reported an estimated profit of $4.09 million, or EPS of ~$0.10/share. That bodes well for the future.

In July, nLIGHT acquired OPI - a privately-held business in Turin, Italy. OPI's technology includes couplers, coulometers, switches, and diode laser packaging technology - all of which LASR has already integrated into its industrial fiber lasers. Keeney says the post-merger integration has gone well and that LASR has already qualified and shipped fiber lasers embedded with OPI technology.

During the quarter nLIGHT opened an office in Detroit, Michigan - much closer to many Midwestern customers. The company also introduced a new fiber laser called "AFX" (see graphic below) that Keeney says could "fundamentally change the economics of metal additive manufacturing." Keeney says the "AFX laser is the world's first programmable high power fiber laser that can switch between a true single mode beam and other larger beam profiles without the use of free space optics." For powder bed fusion systems used in metal additive manufacturing, changing the size and shapes of the beam from inside the laser is the most economical and reliable way to maximize customer productivity. The flexibility of the new AFX laser means it can replace multiple lasers, optics, and a scanner. For the customer, that leads to improved efficiency, higher productivity and higher-quality additive manufacturing parts.

Source: Q3 Presentation

It would be interesting to know if nLIGHT's new AFX laser will be adopted by additive manufacturing company Nano Dimension(NNDM) and embedded in Nano's DragonFly LDM Systems - for which it appears to be an excellent fit. See Nano Dimension: Pioneer In 3-D Printing.

On the Q3 conference call, CEO Keeney commented on the potential opportunities in the EV market:

As we see new players in the broad EV sector from batteries to new assembly processes, we are seeing significant improvement in not only the number of opportunities that we see, but indeed our ability then to use our differentiated technology to enable those applications. So it's much more dynamic. And I think innovative in the end set of processes and that benefits us.

In the meantime, nLIGHT is trying to grow its percentage of sales outside of China and it is making good progress:

Source: Q3 Presentation

China revenue grew 10% yoy to $19.2 million in Q3 while rest-of-world ("ROW") customers grew 61% yoy to $42.5 million. ROW represented 69% of total revenue in Q3 - the highest in LSAR's history. That said, China has strong demand for high-power lasers (>6kW) - which is the fastest growth segment of the fiber laser sales (58% in Q3).

Q4 Guidance: For Q4, nLIGHT expects revenues to be in the range of $59-65 million, gross margin to be in the range of 25-29%, and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $3-7 million. The company also expects stock-based compensation to fall to a more reasonable $600,000.

At the midpoint of revenue guidance ($62 million), Q4 would be relatively flat as compared to Q3. The midpoint of adjusted EBITDA ($5 million) would be significantly lower as compared to Q3's $6.2 million. However, an estimated $5.6 million reduction in stock-based compensation expense should lead to solid bottom-line profitability, perhaps on the order of 6-8 cents per share.

Summary and Conclusion

nLIGHT is a very interesting company that has long-term track record of growing revenue at a 20% CAGR. However, the company has problems dropping that revenue growth to the bottom line. That said, it appears to be on the cusp of being solidly profitable. Had it not been for $6.2 million in very generous stock grants, nLIGHT would have been profitable in the latest quarter.

The additive manufacturing and EV markets could prove to be positive catalysts going forward, but it's too early to tell. In the meantime, Q4 guidance isn't overly impressive for a stock with a forward P/E=311x. As a result, I see no need to hurry into this stock. I will put it on my watch list for positive developments and press releases going forward as I believe there is a prosperous future for high-power fiber lasers and laser adaptation in the additive manufacturing market and EV markets.

