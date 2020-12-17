Despite not selling any vehicles yet, Lordstown (NASDAQ:RIDE) already trades at a market cap of over $3 billion, and its stock will likely continue to trade at such exorbitant levels in the foreseeable future, as the EV field continues to gain traction. However, there are several risks, which make Lordstown stock a risky long-term investment. At the same time, shorting its stock at the current levels is also a very risky thing to do due to the possibility of the stock reaching new highs in the following months. For that reason, we have no position in the company at this moment.

More Questions than Answers

Lordstown owns a 6.2 million square foot plant in Ohio, in which the company is going to produce its EV pickup truck Endurance. The mass production of Endurance is projected to start in the summer of 2021 and first deliveries are expected in September of next year. The initial price of the truck will be slightly above $50,000, and once the full-scale production begins, the company plans to have over 1,000 employees. Unlike its bigger peers, Lordstown aims to sell its vehicles to the fleet owners, which generally are middle-sized enterprises that buy vehicles in bulk. So far, Lordstown stated that it has 50,000 pre-orders of Endurance and on average potential clients ordered ~500 trucks each.

Lordstown gained traction earlier this year after the company used reverse merger mechanisms and started to publicly trade on NASDAQ in late October. Since the publication of our latest article on Lordstown in late October, the company’s stock has appreciated by more than 100%, but later, half of the gains evaporated, as the stock price tumbled. Despite this, Lordstown’s performance is still greater than the performance of the S&P 500 Index.

Chart: Seeking Alpha

So far, Lordstown hasn’t released its first earnings report as a public company since its stock began trading only in late October. For that reason, its recent 10-Q filing, which covers the period from July to September, is not important, since it covers the financial and business performance of DiamondPeak Holdings, a special acquisition purpose vehicle that no longer exists. Despite this, Lordstown issued a small business update last month and talked about the progress that has been made so far. As of today, Lordstown works on the construction of a 700,000 square foot battery pack facility. In addition, it continues to test Endurance, which is currently in the Alpha 2 stage. The production of the Beta series of Endurance trucks should start in early 2021 and the company plans to develop 40 to 50 of these prototypes for testing and customer feedback.

Even though Lordstown hasn’t entered a commercialization stage and it has no revenues yet, the company already trades at a market cap of over $3 billion. This is due to the fact that the company has strong financial backing from its PIPE investors such as General Motors (NYSE:GM), BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), and Fidelity, all of which have sizable positions in Lordstown. In addition, the company got nearly $700 million in cash after executing the SPAC deal in late October, and it has a goal of achieving EBITDA profitability by 2022.

However, despite all of this, we continue to believe that the biggest challenge for Lordstown would be to prove to everyone that it can successfully scale the production of Endurance since it has no experience of doing so and its product is only in the alpha stage of the development. In addition, Lordstown will need to deliver results fast in order to have a fighting chance to gain a sizable position in the EV pickup market. Unlike Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which had enough time to prepare for the EV revolution, since no major car manufacturer was interested in developing EVs a decade ago, Lordstown doesn’t have such a privilege.

The major competitor of Endurance will be Ford’s (NYSE:F) F-150. In September, Ford revealed an electric version of the F-150, which is going to have more power than its diesel version, and it will be released in 2022 with dual motors. Considering that Ford has more than enough capabilities and experience of scaling the production of its vehicles, it will be much easier for a Detroit-based automaker to quickly enter the EV pickup market.

Image: Ford

Another problem of Lordstown is that its fleet customers are mostly municipalities, utility workers, and contractors, which generally look for cheap but reliable vehicles that are able to do the job that’s required. At a price tag of over $50,000, Lordstown might have a problem with scaling the production of Endurance, if the cheaper competition arrives on the market. We should not forget that those pre-orders that the company is talking about are simple letters of intent and not real commitments, as no money has been transferred yet. Considering this, nothing stops the purchaser from canceling the order, if it decides to do so.

With that in mind, there’s every reason to believe that Lordstown will continue to be a volatile stock. As more analysts start to cover the company, there’s a high chance that the stock price will go up. However, by lacking the experience of scaling its production and having little competitive advantages against the competition, Lordstown will remain a risky long-term bet. For that reason, we have no position in the company at this stage.

Liked the article? Bears of Wall Street is happy to announce that you can gain access to the growing library of similar articles with a bearish sentiment by subscribing to the #1 Seeking Alpha marketplace service for short ideas called Best Short Ideas. If you like to enter the world of short selling and learn more about unconventional stock market strategies, then give the service a try and opt for the FREE 14-day trial today! More details here.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.