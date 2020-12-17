Inflation Is The Watchword For 2021

With 2021 nearly upon us, the optimism for the upcoming New Year is palpable. The consensus expectation among investors for next year seems to be that the U.S. economy will gradually recover as business returns to “normal.”

But what if instead of a broad-based recovery, an economic erosion - mainly impacting the small business sector - accelerates in the coming months? Here we’ll examine this very real possibility as I make the case that the catalyst for this decidedly uncomfortable outlook will likely be a major (and largely unexpected) spike in inflation brought on by a stimulus-weakened dollar.

“It’s an economic war” is how Warren Buffett described the situation confronting small business owners in the wake of COVID-related shutdowns. Buffett used his latest CNBC interview as a platform to advocate for the U.S. Congress to quickly pass relief legislation to help millions of small businesses survive an economy weakened by continual lockdowns. “I think the country owes it to the millions of small-business people,” he said, adding that Congress should “just renew the PPP [loans] and get us to the end of the tunnel.”

The problem with what Buffett (and many other economists) is advocating is that simply passing another relief bill in Congress will only be adding fuel to the flame. And the “flame” I’m referring to is inflation, which has started innocuously enough as a small brushfire. (Witness, for instance, the recent increase in food prices on the retail level). But with the U.S. dollar index (DXY) continuing to slide, there’s a very real chance that 2021 could witness that admittedly small brushfire rage completely out of control.

Source: BigCharts

Classically defined, inflation is what results from too much money chasing a diminution in the total amount of goods and services available. Symptomatic of inflation is an ever-declining currency value and rising interest rates. (Spiraling wages are also characteristic of classic inflation, yet only two of the three basic symptoms are required for inflation to exist). With more and more money created by both the Fed and the Congress, coupled with reduced production as businesses are destroyed by shutdowns, inflation in 2021 is a very real threat.

Let’s take a look at one of those classic symptoms. Here you can see the continued rise in the 10-year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX), which is Wall Street’s favorite benchmark for the prevailing market rate of interest. And while the Fed funds interest rate remains low, the rising 10-year yield can be interpreted as a harbinger of growing inflationary pressure in the broader economy.

Source: BigCharts

Incidentally, while we’re on the subject of Treasury rates, it’s worth pointing out that the ratio of copper to gold prices is predicting a 10-year yield of between 1.8% and 2% in the coming months (which is where yields were earlier this year before the pandemic struck). Note that this ratio (below) is at its highest level of the past year. Historically, longer-dated Treasury yields tend to follow the path of the copper/gold ratio (based on inflation trends). Assuming my reading of this ratio is correct, it implies that inflation will decisively heat up in 2021.

Source: StockCharts

Now, what about the stock market? Are investors justified in fearing that rising inflation will undermine equity prices in the coming year? And can stock prices continue rising even as the dollar index continues sliding? The answer, surprisingly, is “yes” to both these questions.

As I argued in my previous commentary, equities can indeed rally in the face of a weakening dollar, at least in the short term. I made the case that stocks have become a weak dollar play as investors seek protection from a weakening greenback, which remains my main thesis heading into the New Year. And since corporate profits are still rising (see chart below), there’s no reason to expect that stocks will be significantly hurt by rising inflation pressures in the near term.

Source: St. Louis Fed

At some point, however, a continuation of the dollar’s bear market will exert a negative impact on Wall Street. The first big tip-off that stocks are about to suffer from the greenback’s slide will occur when inflation-sensitive areas of the market (such as energy, mining and other natural resource segments) continue soaring while the top-performing financial and tech sectors start deteriorating. Specifically, if the new 52-week lows on the NYSE and Nasdaq begin to increase into the triple digits on a daily basis, it will be an even bigger sign that equities are about to suffer another big setback.

The following chart exhibit shows that the 120-day rate of change (or momentum) of new 52-week highs to lows is still in a strongly rising trend. This is one of my favorite technical indicators, and it’s still quite favorable for rising stock prices in the coming weeks on the Big Board. In fact, on virtually every day of the last few weeks, the number of stocks on both major exchanges have been well into the triple digits, while new lows have been in the low-single digits. This strongly suggests that internal selling pressure is non-existent right now, while the incremental demand for equities is still increasing.

Source: WSJ

All told, the technical weight of evidence is telling me that buyers remain in charge of the stock market’s dominant intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend, which means that for now at least, a bullish posture toward stocks is still warranted. But as we head further into 2021, if the dollar is still on a downward path, investors will need to exercise greater caution as increasing inflation will eventually threaten the bull market in equities.

