After years and tens of thousands of man hours in the making, it seems that the only thing that is missing is final signatures executing the GSE Big Bang.

Wall Street bankers have been meeting with Treasury and have seen that the framework has input from FHFA's Mark Calabria.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies that are in conservatorship that have been retaining their earnings since September of last year when Treasury and FHFA began implementing Treasury's Housing Finance Reform Plan:

Treasury's Housing Finance Reform Plan was put together at the request of President Donald Trump via a White House Memorandum with the primary objective being to see to the:

(i) Ending the conservatorships of the GSEs upon the completion of specified reforms;

Investment Thesis: With the capital rule finalized, it sets the end zone out clearly for what is to happen next. Mnuchin's chief concern with Fannie and Freddie lately seems to be their ability to raise third-party capital, which is necessary given the grand canyon of a gap between their current capital level and the amount of capital that they would need to hold to meet their newly finalized capital rule. Before the companies can raise money, they need to have their equity restructured. In order to be attractive to new investors, the new investors need to be able to buy securities that have earnings that accrue against them.

The government currently takes everything above and beyond the capital buffers and has an insurmountable liquidation preference along with warrants for 79% of the companies. Investor-backed lawsuits have been filed in courts around America and have recently been argued in front of the Supreme Court. Wall Street bankers have been meeting with Treasury and there is now a recapitalization framework on Mnuchin's desk.

According to Craig Phillips, who put together Treasury's Housing Reform plan, the PSPA amendment should result in reclassifying payments to Treasury as liquidation preference paydown. Junior preferreds would be exchanged for common stock to help facilitate the recapitalization and Treasury would exercise its warrants. The major question for me regarding the valuation of the common stock is the possibility of a retroactive commitment fee in lieu of being declared paid back. As such I recommend owning preferred stock and figure preferred stock is worth par in the next year and common stock is worth $3-7 as the companies are restructured and move forward to raise third-party capital.

Wall Street bankers and US Treasury Talk GSE Reform

Fox Business Senior Correspondent Charles Gasparino reported Wall Street bankers are meeting with Treasury on the creation of a framework for the recapitalization and release of Fannie and Freddie from conservatorship that is sitting on Mnuchin's desk with input from Mark Calabria. FHFA hired Houlihan Lokey Capital in February as a financial advisor to assist in the development and implementation of the roadmap to responsibly end the conservatorships. In April, FHFA hired the law firm Milbank to help develop the legal roadmap for Fannie and Freddie to exit conservatorship. Fannie Mae hired Morgan Stanley as underwriting financial advisor in June and Freddie Mac hired J.P. Morgan to advise their recapitalizing and exiting of their conservatorships.

Needless to say, it is now six months later since all the advisors have been working hard and there is now a plan on Mnuchin's desk and he's been meeting with Wall Street bankers to talk about it, presumably discussing its feasibility against the now-finalized capital rule. As Charlie Gasparino reports:

It's not done until you see the press release.

Given that Charles Gasparino is talking about regulation and PSPA, that makes it seem to me that the PSPA is likely done or near complete pending final signatures and the capital restoration plans are similarly being reviewed for viability before execution.

FHFA Has Published The Final Capital Rule

FHFA finalized the capital rule on November 18. The rule is scheduled to be published to the Federal Register on December 17, 2020 (today):

The rule goes into effect 60 days from publication according to the rule.

Retroactive Commitment Fee Scenarios

Alex J. Pollock wrote about Fannie and Freddie and how Treasury should declare that it was paid back based on a 10% moment in 2008. In late 2009, he re-did the math and imposed a proposed retroactive commitment fee. I think that his proposed fee is far too high, but do think that the fact he was hired to work at Treasury after writing it implies that it is probably a reality that will work its way into the restructuring calculations. If I am right about his estimated retroactive commitment fee being too high ($100B), this doesn't impact my preferred share valuation, but it would possibly result in a lower common share valuation because that difference in capital would need to be raised and retained. I figure a more appropriate retroactive commitment fee would be around $25B.

That said, if I am wrong about the estimate being too high, it is possible that preferred shareholders would be put into a position where they may be incentivized to trade in for less than par in order to get a deal done. In such a scenario, commons would likely trade less than where they are today. In this scenario, preferred would still make money but common would not.

Fannie Mae To Staff - Be On Call For Holidays

According to Business Insider, Fannie Mae is asking key employees to be prepared to work through the holidays as the mortgage giant plots a potential 11th-hour release from government control:

Douglas Duncan, senior vice president and chief economist at Fannie, told staff in an email last week that it is possible, but not certain, that an announcement will come over the holiday season regarding the release from conservatorship. "The exact nature of the release, if it occurs, won't be known until that time. It is possible it will come with questions that need to be answered quickly. Most likely, those would be financial in nature and it is possible that some of our staff could get called on to help," Duncan told employees in the Economic and Strategic Research group.

The stage is set for beginning to raise third-party capital in 2021.

Summary and Conclusion

I own 7600 FMCCG, 550 FMCCH, 4508 FMCCI, 1263 FMCCL, 1560 FMCCM, 398 FMCCN, 3259 FMCCP, 600 FMCCS, 3700 FMCKP, 48933 FNMAP and 5 FNMFO. Due to recent coverage about Biden's victory ending the Trump administration's efforts to return Fannie and Freddie to private hands by Andrew Ackerman at the Wall Street Journal, share valuations have come down recently:

He offers the following two quotes from Treasury's Mnuchin:

1. We’re going to not do anything that jeopardizes taxpayers and puts them at additional risk. We also want to be careful that we don’t do anything that overnight would limit access to mortgage finance. 2. The real issue is how do you get them out of conservatorship? You need to raise third-party capital and you need to retain capital. That’s, to me, the issue.

Ackerman's narrative that Treasury is going to not take action before Biden takes office is at odds with these quotes. Treasury's housing finance plan as outlined does NOT put taxpayers at additional risk or limit their access to mortgage finance. It protects them by putting private third-party capital in front of taxpayers whereas right now there isn't any. Secondly, Mnuchin has clearly identified the issue that Fannie and Freddie need to raise third-party capital. That's self-evident to anyone with a basic understanding of their earnings power and the finalized capital rule and current capital levels. There is only one way to achieve that goal, and that's a PSPA amendment.

I see this recent price decline as a buying opportunity. This is the only thing I own. The GSE Big Bang is sitting on Mnuchin's desk. Mnuchin has been talking about getting this done since 2016. He said it was a top 10 priority. Considering that it sounds like all the heavy lifting is done and it is sitting on his desk pending his signature, I don't see any reason why he shouldn't sign it, but ACG Analytics says that Mnuchin is waiting for Congress to leave.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCG,FMCCH,FMCCI,FMCCL,FMCCM,FMCCN,FMCCP,FMCCS,FMCKP,FNMAP,FNMFO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.