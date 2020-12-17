Revenue of Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) grew strongly during the third quarter of 2020. The company derives its revenues from servicing and subservicing forward and reverse mortgages, which are likely to thrive in the coming quarters. The interest rate environment will likely drive mortgage volume next year. Based on the revenue outlook, I’m expecting OCN’s management to achieve its target of positive earnings in 2021. The company carries considerable risks because of mediation with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. OCN appears to be cheaper than peers, but it’s not an attractive investment unless some of the risks subside and the company posts a GAAP profit.

Feasible Operating Environment to Drive Revenues

OCN’s revenues increased by 10% in the third quarter of 2020, on a linked-quarter basis. The revenue outlook is positive for the coming quarters as the management mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call that it had a strong subservicing pipeline. Further, the company’s revenues will likely continue to grow in the next few years because of a conducive interest rate environment. The Federal Reserve intends to continue buying Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities to help keep long-term bond rates low, according to news reports on the Fed’s latest statement. The Fed expects unemployment to be around 4.7-5.4% in 2021 and 3.8-4.6% in 2022, as mentioned in the latest Summary of Economic Projections. As unemployment is projected to remain high through 2022, I’m expecting the Fed to strive for low long-term rates through at least the mid of 2022.

Additionally, OCN is in the process of issuing a mortgage servicing right (“MSR”) asset vehicle, MAV, as mentioned in the third quarter’s investor presentation. The management expects the MAV issue to provide funding for up to $55 billion in synthetic subservicing and enable portfolio retention services.

However, the Mortgage Bankers Association (“MBA”) expects mortgage originations to gradually decline over the next couple of years due to the normalization of refinancing activity, as mentioned in the MBA’s latest forecast.

Considering the above factors, I’m expecting OCN’s revenue to grow by around 5% year over year in 2021.

Expecting OCN to Finally Post Positive GAAP Earnings in 2021

As mentioned in the investor presentation, the management is expecting positive GAAP earnings in 2021. I believe OCN will achieve its target for next year because of the positive revenue outlook. Additionally, OCN plans to adopt a hybrid remote work model to reduce its facilities and their associated costs. The company has successfully reduced operating expenses by double-digit rates every year since 2017. Due to the partial teleworking plan, OCN will likely continue to reduce operating expenses at a double-digit rate next year. Moreover, the management mentioned in the conference call that it will have a matured origination platform by the end of 2021. The platform will leverage technology and productivity actions, thereby leading to lower cost per mortgage. I’m expecting the efficiency to considerably improve next year with an expenses-to-revenue ratio of 50% in 2021, down from 60% in the third quarter of 2020.

Overall, I’m expecting OCN to report earnings of $0.74 per share in 2021. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items. The table shows as-reported per share figures that have not been adjusted for the 1-for-15 reverse stock split in the third quarter of 2020.

Risks Remain High Due to Regulators, COVID-19 Pandemic

OCN’s regulatory risk has substantially declined as the company settled a legacy matter with the State of Florida for $5.2 million in October, as mentioned in the conference call and presentation. Nevertheless, the regulatory risk is still high because of the ongoing mediation with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”). One of OCN’s peers, Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) settled a CFPB probe this month with a payment of $28.6 million, according to news reports.

Moreover, OCN’s earnings are at risk from a faster-than-expected decline in refinancing activity that will hurt mortgage originations. Further, if the COVID-19 vaccine is not very effective and social distancing restrictions get extended beyond my expectation, then the economic activity can take a longer time to recover. Slow economic recovery or another economic dip can erode the savings of potential homeowners, thereby hurting mortgage demand.

OCN Cheaper than Peers but with High Risk

As OCN has been making annual losses since 2014, the historical price-to-earnings valuation method cannot be used. Further, the historical price-to-book valuation method is not very appropriate because OCN focuses on the servicing of mortgages instead of investing in mortgages. Therefore, its balance sheet is not fully reflective of its earnings potential. Moreover, OCN does not pay dividends; therefore, the stock’s valuation cannot be based on the dividend yield.

Consequently, I’m going to rely on OCN’s peers for valuation analysis. As can be seen in the table below, OCN is trading at a lower price-to-book, price-to-sales, and price-to-cash flow multiple than peers in the mortgage servicing industry. The forward price-to-earnings multiple for OCN is not quite meaningful because the projected earnings per share is very small.

Although OCN appears cheaper than peers, I don’t find the stock attractive because of the risks. I believe it’s better to wait for the company to finally post positive GAAP earnings before considering investing in it. Further, I think it’s advisable to wait until regulatory risks subside. I’m adopting a neutral rating on OCN because I’m expecting the elevated risk level to hold back the stock price in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.