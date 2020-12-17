The coronavirus pandemic and the company's worst days are behind them.

Coca-Cola (KO) continues to reign as king of the soft drinks with its ubiquitous presence being felt throughout the F&B industry. Its reputation precedes itself and requires very little in terms of introduction.

However, like the majority of companies, Coca-Cola felt the brunt of the coronavirus in 2020, causing its stock price to plummet.

With Xmas just around the corner, and the pandemic edging closer to an end, can Coca-Cola help to keep your portfolio green, unlike it did for Santa Claus?

Coca-Cola's 2020

Coca-Cola's 2020 stock chart looks familiar to those who have analysed companies throughout the year: a strong start to the year, followed by a heavy decline in March/April, and a staggered recovery to see the year out.

Its 52-week high (an all-time high) is $60.13, which the company achieved in February 2020. As the year comes to a close, Coca-Cola seems to be edging back to these highs with a stock price of $53 at the time of writing.

In its most recent earnings (Q3), Coca-Cola reported a 9% decline in revenue to $8.65 billion but beat estimates that predicted $8.36 billion. Q2 was much worse, seeing a 33% fall in earnings and its largest decline in quarterly revenue in over 30 years. In line with the market, Coca-Cola's worst days are behind them - a claim made by the company's CFO John Murphy after Q2.

The improvement in Coca-Cola's earnings has reflected in the recovery of its stock price; it's not quite at its pre-covid days but is certainly far from its worst.

Branding

Coca-Cola's powerful, almost predatory branding has not only redefined the soft drink industry but has left its mark on the western world's biggest holiday - Christmas.

Although Coca-Cola was not the first to portray Santa Claus in a red suit (rather than green), its relentless advertising since 1930 showing Saint Nick sporting red to match the company's branding, moulded the worldwide commercial image of him. Whether Coca-Cola can be wholly credited for turning Santa red, its ability to do so is not implausible.

90 years on, the Coca-Cola Christmas advert has become as synonymous with the holiday as Mariah Carey. Coca-Cola's branding is so compelling that when the company shoehorned polar bears into its Xmas adverts, the world welcomed the Artic animals into Christmas tradition.

Whilst these examples may seem frivolous, they demonstrate the sheer branding power that Coca-Cola has, if it chooses to exercise it.

Coca-Cola's branding power alone will ensure investors will sleep soundly.

Dividend

At the time of writing, Coca-Cola offers a 3.08% dividend yield, which could be reason in itself to own the stock, considering how appalling saving rates currently are. More interestingly, Coca-Cola has grown dividends for 58 years consecutively - even throughout the 2008 credit crunch and 2020 global pandemic. For those in need of income (who isn't) whilst investing, Coca-Cola not only offers a generous dividend but a consistently secure one.

Even at Coca-Cola's worst point in 2020, Murphy reassured investors that "our capital allocation priorities remain the same: reinvest where appropriate in the business to drive momentum and continue to grow the dividend, returning cash to our shareholders."

Consider this - if you held Coca-Cola stock through the pandemic, you were still being paid whilst the company was suffering its biggest revenue decline in 30 years.

Again, Coca-Cola provides investors another night of sound sleep.

Coca-Cola is still progressive

Considering Coca-Cola has cemented itself as the leading soft drinks company since the beginning of time, it would be very easy for the company to rest on its laurels. Even if it were to do nothing in 2021 and were to rely on its reputation to propel its sales, people will still continue to buy Coca-Cola products.

Fortunately, Coca-Cola is constantly looking to expand its drinks empire. "The ultimate goal being to increase weekly drinkers of our products," the company states.

Under its umbrella of brands, Coca-Cola owns Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Energy, Smartwater, Vitaminwater, Fanta, Dr Pepper, Sprite, Lilt, Oasis, Rose's, Powerade, Abbey Well, Schweppes, Schweppes signature, Appletiser, Fuztea and Costa Coffee.

In 2021, Coca-Cola will be pushing out Topo-Chico Hard Seltzer - an alcoholic sparkling drink - across Europe, targeting millennials.

"With the strength of our system behind it, we believe Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will flourish and, more importantly, offer the consumer something new and delicious," Jon Woods, General Manager at Coca‑Cola Great Britain and Ireland, commented.

After acquiring Costa Coffee in 2019, Coca-Cola has realised how lucrative the coffee market is. Consequently, the company is launching ''Coca-Cola With Coffee', which combines regular Coke with Brazilian coffee. The beverage is offered in three flavours - Dark Blend, Vanilla and Caramel.

Of course, there's no guarantee that either of these product ranges will be a hit but Coca-Cola's pursuance of growth will ensure that if they are anything but a success, they will be axed. In July 2020, Coca-Cola discontinued its Odwalla juice and smoothie brand for this very reason.

Coca-Cola clearly has an aggressive growth strategy and is not ashamed to discontinue products that fail to meet its targets. It regularly feels like Coca-Cola is experimenting with various combinations. Vanilla Coke, Cherry Coke, and Orange Vanilla Coke are just a few of the remaining survivors of Coca-Cola's experiments.

Coca-Cola BlāK, Sprite Remix, OK Soda, Coca-Cola with Lime, Coke Life, Zesty Blood Orange Diet Coke and Coca-Cola C2 are some of Coca-Cola's less successful products that ultimately met their demise.

Pessimistic investors could regard Coca-Cola's high turnover of products as wasting money, but the more prudent investor will recognise just how innovative Coca-Cola is.

Risks

Coca-Cola's covid-recovery will heavily depend on how the world readjusts in 2021. The F&B industry has been heavily disrupted by the pandemic, with many restaurants going under in 2020. As Coca-Cola is the world's leading soft drink distributor, the company felt the shockwaves suffered by the F&B industry. 40% of Coca-Cola's revenue comes from selling syrup to its soda-fountains operators.

Of course, consumers can and will continue to buy Coca-Cola products at supermarkets but the company's business model heavily incorporates the inclusion of F&B sales.

Adding to this anxiety, Coca-Cola's debt appears to be growing. Total debt increased from $33 billion in 2015 to $39 billion in Q3 2020. Over the same period, total cash decreased from around $13 billion to $11.4 billion. Consequently, Coca-Cola's debt to equity ratio has been consistently rising, with the coronavirus pandemic compounding the disparity.

Coca-Cola's valuation also isn't the most enticing. The company's P/E ratio at the time of writing is 27.79, which is higher than pre-covid. Considering Coca-Cola was making more money pre-covid, its current P/E makes the company's stock price overvalued.

Conclusion

Coca-Cola is a staple of the F&B industry and its universal appeal is unparalleled. Coronavirus impacted the company badly but as the world begins to recover, so does Coca-Cola. The company's unrivalled branding power, reputation bound with secure dividends and innovative growth strategy offer an alluring package for investors.

Coca-Cola's increasing debt is worrying but investors can rest assured that the debt will not cripple the soft drinks behemoth - at the risk of sounding cliched, Coca-Cola is too big to fail. James Quincey is a beyond-competent CEO and will ensure the company's debt will not be a burden.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola is certainly in the overvalued territory. However, serious and patient long-term investors can overlook Coca-Cola's current valuation as the company's stock price will undoubtedly continue to grow. If the stock price idles over the coming quarters, investors' patience will be rewarded with generous dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.