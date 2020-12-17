It’s been four months since I last visited Fidus Investment (FDUS), and it appears that my last bullish thesis on the company has played out. Over this time, the shares have returned 25% (32% including dividends), far outpacing the 10% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. While no one likes to pay too much for shares, I don’t find that to be the case with Fidus, as I still see further upside potential. In this article, I evaluate what makes Fidus a buy at the current valuation, so let’s get started.

A Look Into Fidus

Fidus Investment is one of the smaller BDCs in the sector, and is externally managed by Fidus Investment Advisors, LLC. It invests primarily in the lower middle market companies based in the United States. As of September 30, 2020, Fidus has $715 million worth of investments at fair value that is diversified across 63 portfolio companies.

As seen below, 73% of its loans are in the form of either first or second lien secured debt, with the remaining 27% being subordinated debt and equity. Its investments are well-diversified by industry type, with mostly defensive sectors. It has no exposure to hospitality, and just 4.3% exposure to retail as % of investment FMV (fair market value). The three sectors of Specialty Distribution, IT Services, and Business Services represent 43.6% of portfolio FMV.

Like many BDCs, Fidus Investment has seen continued improvement in its NAV per share, with it improving by 3.6%, from $15.39 in Q2’20 to $15.94 in Q3’20. What I also find impressive is that adjusted NII improved to $0.40 per share, which is up 8.1% sequentially, from $0.37 in Q2’20, and up 14% YoY, from $0.35 in Q3’19. This means that the current quarterly dividend of $0.30 is well-covered, at a 133% distribution coverage ratio (based on Q3’20 adjusted NII). Plus, Fidus has a track record of paying supplemental dividends, and recently declared an additional $0.04 dividend, marking its eighth consecutive year of paying a special dividend.

One of the measures by which I judge BDC management quality is to look at how NAV/share has trended over time. As seen below, Fidus Investments’ book value per share (same as NAV/share) has steadily improved over the past decade, with a 13% increase, from $14.90 in 2011 to $16.85 in 2019 (pre-pandemic). While this may not seem very impressive, one should keep in mind that BDCs are income vehicles, which are required to distribute 90% of their taxable income to shareholders. As such, being able to not only maintain but also improve NAV/share over time is a sign of sound management practices.

I’m encouraged to see that overall portfolio health has improved since the depths of the pandemic. At present, management views 93% of the portfolio as being in the low- to medium-risk range, with roughly 70% in the low-risk range. This compares favorably to back in Q1 of this year, during which management considered a little more than 80% of the portfolio to be in the low- to medium-risk range.

Looking forward, I see Fidus continuing to benefit from its focus on the underserved and fragmented lower middle market investment space, which contains more than 100,000 companies. These companies tend to have annual revenues between $10M and $150M, and generally lack access to traditional financial sources, with COVID-19 exacerbating the problem, as banks have tightened credit standards. This opens up opportunities for Fidus Investment to step in, as noted by management below during the last conference call:

There is fertile ground for M&A in the lower middle market among companies which have not been meaningfully impacted by the pandemic. And we are seeing a fair number of high quality businesses in the market today. Based on the improving health of our portfolio in the strength of our balance sheet, we're well positioned to participate in this busy season of deal activity. This supports our view that we are staying on the path of continued improvement in the health of our portfolio.”

The growth runway is further supported by a record amount of venture capital that was raised this year. According to Institutional Investor, a record $69.1B was raised by venture capital funds this year, edging out the prior record set in 2018. This benefits Fidus, since it partners with venture capital equity sponsors on its venture debt deals, and more funding on the sidelines means more opportunities for Fidus to do deals in the future.

Meanwhile, Fidus maintains a solid balance sheet, with no debt maturities until 2023, and a regulatory leverage of just 0.5x, which is well below the 1.25x level that I generally prefer to see for BDCs. As of September 30th, its weighted average interest rate was 4.6%. I’m encouraged to see that Fidus is taking advantage of low interest rates with its public offering of $125M 4.75% notes, which was announced on December 16th. Fidus intends to use the net proceeds to redeem its 5.875% and 6% notes, which would further reduce its weighted average interest rate below the aforementioned 4.6%. As such, I see Fidus as getting a healthy investment spread on its current 12.1% average portfolio yield on its investments.

Risks to Consider

It should be noted that Fidus’ investment profile is riskier than that of BDCs that focus on first-lien debt. As noted in the earlier graphic, Fidus’ first-lien debt comprises only 18% of its portfolio FMV, with the rest being second-lien debt, subordinated debt, and equity. While the latter categories provide a higher yield and equity upside potential, it also exposes Fidus to more risk. However, I’m a firm believer that a bad investment is a bad investment, regardless of whether it is first-lien or second-lien, and Fidus’ management has demonstrated its risk adjusted investment acumen over the past decade. Nonetheless, this is a risk worth monitoring.

Investor Takeaway

Fidus Investment has seen a decent rebound in its business, with sequential improvements in its NAV/share and adjusted NII/share, and improving portfolio health. It has a solid history of sound management practices, as demonstrated by its steadily increasing NAV/share over the past decade, from 2011 to 2019. Looking forward, I see Fidus continuing to benefit from its attractive position in providing capital solutions to the fragmented and underserved lower-middle market space. Plus, there is currently plenty of venture equity sitting on the sidelines, with which Fidus can partner on with its venture debt.

Given the aforementioned, I find the shares to be attractive at the current price of $12.70, and a price-to-NAV of just 80%, representing a 20% discount. Meanwhile, the 9.4% dividend yield is safe, at a distribution coverage ratio of 133% (based on Q3 adjusted NII). As seen below, Seeking Alpha’s Quant gives Fidus a Very Bullish rating, with an “A” for Value and Profitability. I’m not concerned about the “C” for Growth, given that BDCs are income vehicles, and are not known for growth, as noted earlier in the article. Buy for income and potential share price appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.