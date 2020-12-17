The valuation might not be as bad as at first glance.

CEO George LeMaitre has indicated a willingness to use more debt for future acquisitions.

The LeMaitre's corporate health partly depends on how much its sales reps can do to overcome current blocks, and how soon the pandemic ends.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) provides medical devices and cryopreservation services primarily to vascular surgeons, who are estimated to number more than 17,000 worldwide. In 2019, approximately 84% of sales were to hospitals for use by vascular surgeons.

Depiction of a patched heart. Source: LeMaitre's website

The company estimates that vascular disease affects more than 200 million people worldwide, and the market for peripheral vascular devices exceeds $5 billion. "Clinical studies have identified several factors that increase the risk of peripheral vascular disease, including smoking, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, lack of exercise, coronary artery disease, high cholesterol, and being over the age of 65."

According to CEO George LeMaitre in the second-quarter earnings call, "Florida is always about 10% of our business." A good deal of vascular surgery also happens in what he called the "Stroke Belt" which extends from North Carolina west to Kansas and down through Texas.

Partially Blocked

The company sells its products through its direct sales force. This is a core part of its business strategy:

We believe that direct-to-hospital sales build closer customer relationships, allow for higher selling prices and gross margins, and are not subject to the risk of customer loss related to distributor turnover. In countries where we do not have a direct sales force, we sell our products through distributors. For the year ended December 31, 2019, approximately 94% of our net sales were generated through our direct-to-hospital sales force, and no single hospital customer accounted for more than 2% of our net sales.

The company has worldwide headquarters in Massachusetts and regional headquarters in Germany and Singapore. It has sales offices in the U.S., Canada, Italy, Spain, England, Japan, China, and Australia.

The COVID pandemic has given the company no small amount of problems. George LeMaitre said in the second quarter earnings call last July:

Our products are generally used in patients over 65 years old, the age group most susceptible to COVID. Not only were most elective surgeries canceled or deferred in Q2, but our core patient was likely hesitant to enter the hospital setting.

LeMaitre had a sense then that conditions were improving for elective surgeries. Three months later, in the third-quarter conference call, he reported that elective surgeries had indeed recovered, but the job of the company's sales reps had changed:

Access to hospitals and surgeons' offices has been restricted, visits often require an advanced appointment or invitation and adherence to other safety measures like temperature checks. Like all of us, sales reps have leveraged available email and video technology, but there are limits to this. And with another COVID wave upon us, we expect rep access to continue to be challenged.

During the question and answer period later in the call, LeMaitre said:

I think the whole question of rep productivity is the heart and soul of this whole thing for our company right now? [sic] How much can they get done right now? It's a big question. I don't think we have answers on it at LeMaitre Vascular, because everything's changed for the rep, they have a very difficult time getting into hospitals, ad hoc and into doctor's offices.

The company's health partly depends on how much its sales reps can do to overcome current blocks, and how soon the pandemic ends.

The company lost eight or nine reps over the summer and the sales force is down approximately 20%. It is in the process of hiring more.

LeMaitre has a "hypothesis" that since sales reps have problems entering hospitals, surgeons are using products they know and brand switching has been reduced.

Lesson Learned

The company has done a number of acquisitions over the years, but the big one was Artegraft last June. The deal was $90 million, including $72.5 million in cash paid at closing. Revenue is projected to be $4.7 million for the next quarter.

The acquisition has been a good one for the company. As a result, LeMaitre said that as a result of that, the company is comfortable doing bigger acquisitions and using "other forms of capital." The company has had a conservative balance sheet in the past, and LeMaitre appears to be implying that might not be so much the case going forward.

The willingness to take on more debt has been applauded. But has it been so good?

The equity to asset ratio is at 0.62, a healthy number, indicating that debt and expenses have not got out of hand.

Another way to check if debt and other liabilities are well managed is to check the net current asset value, or NCAV. This compares current assets to all liabilities, including debt. The company's current assets are fractionally larger than its total assets, but the number is nevertheless positive, a feat that most companies do not achieve.

Given that current assets surpass all liabilities, initial concerns that the company has taken on too much debt have been addressed. Future use of debt should still be monitored.

Returns

The company has been raising dividends since 2011, even through this past year.

Revenue has grown steadily since 2013, interrupted only by COVID-19 in 2020.

Data by YCharts

Return on equity has been ticking up for the first time in two years, but its 12.48% is a bit below the long-term average of the S&P 500's 14%, and it would be good to see that improve more.

Return on assets, the more demanding metric, has improved, but time will tell whether it will continue, particularly if more debt is used.

Data by YCharts

The price has outstripped both metrics. In fact, the price has shown some disconnect from the two ratios since 2018. This brings up the question of valuation.

Valuation

From the perspective of the PE ratio, the stock has always been expensive. Its low point brushed 20 in 2019, but tends to be in the 30s.

Data by YCharts

More interesting is the price to free cash flow ratio. From the looks of the chart above, investors paid increasingly high prices in 2019. The stock price then gapped down in February, a month before most of us were concerned with a pandemic. Then the ratio diverged from the price.

Data by YCharts

The stock price went up, but the price to free cash flow went down, a healthy trend. The company is seeing more free cash flow despite the climb in the stock price. Today the ratio is at the low side of average.

Summary and Conclusion

Despite the current struggles of the company's sales team, it still comes very close to passing my strictest screen of stocks that form the core of my personal portfolios. To pass:

Return on equity should be at 14%. The company does not quite pass at 12.82%, but it has for much of the last two years, and the number is improving.

Return of assets should be at 9, which the company just manages to pass by rounding up 8.87%.

The equity to asset should be greater than 0.50, which the company passes with 0.62.

Both revenue and earnings should increase three of the previous four years. The company passes that.

The NCAV should be positive, meaning it can cover all its liabilities with just its current assets. The company's NCAV has dropped substantially, but it is still positive.

The company should have continuous dividend increases for five years or more. LeMaitre has done so for nine.

Given all the criteria, I am willing to ignore the small miss on return on equity for now and keep the stock as a core holding.

As for valuation, the stock has always been richly valued, but the price to free cash flow is low compared to past levels.

The pandemic will presumably not last forever, and the time will come when the company's sales team will not be impeded by it.

All told, the stock is rated a buy. The stock price may well have just put in a short-term low, offering a possible entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.