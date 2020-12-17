Wells Fargo is estimated to have already lost over $4 billion in earnings from the Fed asset cap.

In the last month, Wells Fargo (WFC) has started to rally, but one very glaring issue exists with the bank stock. The company is still under an asset cap since February 2018 and management expects the Fed to keep the cap in place for a while longer. My investment thesis remains bullish on the stock as the ultimate removal of the cap stands to provide a substantial earnings boost, pushing the stock far above the pre-virus highs.

Asset Cap Costs

While bullish on Wells Fargo throughout 2020, my investment thesis has focused mostly on the large bank cutting $10 billion in costs. The company has the ability to improve the efficiency ratio more in line with the other large banks and boost EPS above the pre-virus levels in the process.

Wells Fargo hasn't restructured since the account scandal started back in late 2016. Originally following the scandal, the management team was focused on regulatory questions while new CEO Charlie Scharf was hit by the coronavirus shutdown before his management team could implement a restructuring plan. Mr. Scharf had only started slightly over a year ago and his restructuring plans only began in earnest in the last few months. Wells Fargo has already started job cuts starting with an estimated 700 commercial banking jobs.

While these job cuts are the first steps in aligning the cost structure with the new business setup, the large bank has other big headwinds to reverse. Bloomberg estimates that Wells Fargo has lost up to $4 billion in missed earnings through just Q2. The figure is based solely on the bank growing assets at similar rates as these other large banks. This probably wouldn't have been the case, but this is a great example of the long-term potential in the bank franchise.

The reality is that the asset cap has hurt Wells Fargo from growing assets in a period where the other large banks of Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) have all seen substantial growth. In the last quarter, JPMorgan is the only bank to have grown materially, but Wells Fargo saw assets dip back below the $1.95 trillion asset cap set in place in 2018.

Data by YCharts

The major problem here for Wells Fargo is that the asset cap is still in place with no end in sight. Arthur Wilmarth, a law professor at George Washington University, even suggests the still-imposed asset cap is draconian at this point of going on for three years.

The bank submitted a new proposal for completing the overhaul of systems to prevent sales abuse practices back in September. At the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services conference, CEO Scharf suggested the timeline remains unknown, allowing speculation to exist the asset cap could linger all the way into 2022.

Massive Earnings Upside

As the market sold the stock off to the low $20s, the market completely forgot about a normalized earnings picture for Wells Fargo. The bank has the potential of both growing assets (revenues) and cutting costs in the next few years.

The bank earned an adjusted $4.76 per share in 2019 while under the asset cap, with ballooning employee counts. My research back in July outlined the below scenario of normalized 2021 earnings revenues rising $2 billion from 2019 and the efficiency ratio cut to 56%.

Under this scenario, Wells Fargo would generate an EPS topping $6. Yet, this amount doesn't factor in the re-establishment of share buybacks to reduce the share count and the cutting of all $10 billion in expenses.

Clearly, Wells Fargo won't cut expenses by $10 billion by 2021 at this point. The company is definitely on a multi-year path to improve the efficiency ratio. The above 2021 normalized earnings are probably more likely a 2023 estimate. In the process, the large bank could easily see revenues rise due to the removal of the asset cap and share counts cut up to 10% each in 2021 and 2022.

Using 5% revenue growth from 2021 to 2023 (and of course interest rates have to rise to recapture the lost revenues in 2020), Wells Fargo would see revenues reach $89 billion by 2023. Using a 56% efficiency ratio similar to JPMorgan during the crisis, operating expenses are held close to the above target for 2021 despite the rising revenues. The big key is that earnings surge due to the substantial reduction in share counts combined with the higher earnings.

Source: Stone Fox Capital calculations

As anyone can imagine, the EPS surges as costs are cut by a substantial amount while revenues rise and shares outstanding dip. The stock below $30 is an extreme bargain with Wells Fargo having a path to $6-8 per share based on a normalized operating base.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Wells Fargo remains a cheap stock based on a path to normalized earnings that goes far beyond just economic recovery. For this bank, normalized earnings include the removal of the asset cap and the improvement of the efficiency ratio.

The market spent the summer irrationally, valuing the stock based on the worst possible outcome of asset restrictions and zero job cuts in the last decade while the business struggled. Wells Fargo remains a bargain as the new management team has an easy path to higher earnings, making the stock cheap below $30.

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in undervalued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street. The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to double and triple in the next few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC, C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.